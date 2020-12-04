Preţurile alimentelor la nivel mondial au înregistrat în noiembrie cea mai mare creștere din ultimii şapte ani

Indicele global al preţurilor produselor alimentare a crescut în luna noiembrie, pentru a şasea lună consecutiv, atingând cel mai ridicat nivel de după luna decembrie 2014, însă creşterea înregistrată luna trecută a fost cel mai mare salt înregistrat pe parcursul unei singure luni după iulie 2012, a anunţat joi Organizaţia Naţiunilor Unite pentru Alimentaţie şi Agricultură (FAO).
FAO publică lunar propriul său Food Price Index, care măsoară modificările de preţuri înregistrate la un coş de alimente format din cereale, uleiuri vegetale, lactate, carne şi zahăr. În noiembrie 2020, acest indice a crescut până la 105 puncte, de la o valoare de 101 puncte în luna octombrie (o cifră revizuită uşor în sus faţă de valoarea iniţială de 101,9 puncte).
FAO a subliniat că factorul principal care a stat la baza salutului de luna trecută a fost creşterea cu 14,5%, de la o lună la alta, a preţului uleiurilor vegetale ca urmare a unei majorări a preţurilor la uleiul de palmier în condiţiile scăderii stocurilor mondiale. „Similar, preţurile la ulei de rapiţă şi uleiul de floarea soarelui au continuat să crească pe fondul livrărilor limitate”, a adăugat FAO, potrivit Agerpres.
Preţurile la cereale au înregistrat o creştere mai modestă de 2,5% în noiembrie, comparativ cu luna octombrie, dar una de 19,9% raportat la aceeaşi lună a anului trecut. „Preţurile la export pentru grâu au continuat să crească în noiembrie, în mare parte ca urmare a restrângerii perspectivelor privind exporturile şi recolta în Argentina. Preţurile la porumb au crescut şi ele în noiembrie, pe fondul continuării achiziţiilor mari de către China, în contextul unor noi reduceri ale estimărilor de producţie în SUA şi Ucraina, ambele ţări mari exportatori”, a precizat FAO.
Preţurile la zahăr au urcat cu 3,3%, comparativ cu luna octombrie pe fondul îngrijorărilor cu privire la noi deficite de producţie globală în sezonul 2020/21, după ce evoluţiile meteo nefavorabile au afectat perspectivele culturilor din Uniunea Europeană, Rusia şi Thailanda.
Preţurile la lactate au urcat cu 0,9%, comparativ cu luna precedentă, la fel ca şi preţurile la carne, însă FAO a menţionat faptul că este pentru prima dată după luna ianuarie anul curent când indicele preţurilor la carne a crescut de la o lună la alta.
Tot joi, FAO şi-a revizuit în jos, pentru a treia lună consecutiv, estimările privind producţia mondială de cereale în 2020. Conform noilor estimări, producţia mondială de cereale în 2020 va fi de 2,742 miliarde tone, faţă de 2,750 miliarde tone cât estima anterior. În pofida acestei revizuiri, recolta mondială de cereale în acest an va atinge un nivel record, fiind cu 1,3% mai mare faţă de cea din anul anterior.
„Privind în perspectivă, semnatul grâului de iarnă pentru 2021 se derulează în emisfera nordică iar în mai multe ţări mari producătoare însămânţările sunt aşteptate să crească ca urmare a unor preţuri mai bune…În Uniunea Europeană, după o reducere a suprafeţelor cultivate în 2019, însămânţările de grâu sunt aşteptate să înregistreze o revenire substanţială”, susţine FAO.
În aceste condiţii, FAO se aşteaptă ca stocurile mondiale de cereale la finalului sezonului 2021 să ajungă la 866,4 milioane de tone, în scădere cu 9,6 milioane de tone faţă de precedenta estimare publicată luna trecută.
