Prețuri și facturi de infarct! Ce spune Ministrul Muncii, Marius Budăi. Cum vor arata salariile și pensiile românilor în 2022

Marius Budăi a fost invitat, marți seara, la Realitatea Plus, unde, în exclusivitate, ministrul a făcut calcule despre cum vor arata următorii ani pentru românii salariați, dar și pentru pensionari.
„Pentru început să vă spun filosofia mea de om care lucrez în asistența socială din 1995. La un moment dat când eram directorul casei de pensii, mă simțeam cel mai bogat și împlinit om din Botoșani pentru că aveam grija de mii de pensionari și copiii, prin prisma funcției pe care o dețineam. Astăzi mă consider cel mai bun nepot și fiu pentru că incontinuare servesc milioane de pensionari și copii. Eu așa mă ganedesc la oamenii aceștia! Că sunt familia mea. Nu am să încerc să încetez să mă lupt pentru ei! Eu nu cred că cetetenii români trebuie să fie săraci”.
„Atunci când ești în functia mea trebuie să te lupți pentru seniori și pentru copii! Bineînțeles și pentru salariati. Trebuie să ne pregătim viitorul și să aveam grjia de cei care au pregătit țara până astăzi, adică bătrânii”, a mai declarat ministrul, în exclusivitate la Realitatea Plus.
Ministrul a dat asigurări că banii de pensii vor ajunge la toți pensionarii din țară până pe data de 15 Ianuarie. Angajații Poștei Române vor lucra și în weekend acolo unde este cazul!
„Vă garantez că banii vor ajunge la pensionari până pe data de 15! Am avut discuții cu Poșta Română și cu directorii Caselor de pensii din teritoriu. Acolo unde este nevoie, în mediul rural, postașii vor lucra și sâmbăta și duminică”.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
