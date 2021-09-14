Președintele Iohannis, întâlnire cu șeful Enel. Facturile astronomice la energie, tema principală de discuție

Președintele Klaus Iohannis va primi marți la Cotroceni vizita unei delegații a grupului italian de energie și utilități Enel, condusă de CEO-ul acestuia, Francesco Starace.
Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis va primi, astăzi, la Cotroceni, vizita unei delegaţii a grupului italian de energie şi utilităţi Enel, condusă de directorul general al acesteia, Francesco Starace.
În prealabil, reprezentanţii Enel vor avea o întâlnire de lucru şi cu premierul Florin Cîţu, la Palatul Victoria.
Vizita în România a conducerii ENEL are loc într-o perioadă de scumpiri ale energiei şi gazelor pe pieţele angro de profil, cu perspectiva unor majorări substanţiale de tarife de furnizare pentru consumatorii finali la iarnă.
De asemenea, este aşteptată, de la Bruxelles, aprobarea Planului Naţional de Redresare şi Rezilienţă, ce include şi o importantă componentă de investiţii în energie.
Enel controlează pe plan local doi furnizori majori de electricitate şi gaze naturale, trei operatori de distribuţie a energiei electrice, un dezvoltator şi operator de centrale de producţie de energie regenerabilă, precum şi compania de servicii de mobilitate electrică şi servicii energetice avansate Enel X România, transmite RADOR.
Prețuri astronomice la energia electrică s-au înregistrat în toată Europa. Presa din Spania a titrat alaltăieri că a fost cea mai scumpă zi din istoria țării. Prețul la energie a fost cu 15 euro mai ridicat față de duminica trecută și de patru ori peste cel din aceeași zi a anului trecut, când a fost de 35 euro.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
