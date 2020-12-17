Preşedinte ROMPAN: „Vânzările de cozonaci vor înregistra o scădere cu circa 10% din cauza pandemiei”

Vânzările de cozonaci vor înregistra o scădere cu circa 10% din cauza pandemiei, în perioada Sărbătorilor de Crăciun din acest an, comparativ cu 2019, însă acestea vor fi mult mai bune faţă de perioada Paştelui când au fost consemnate scăderi de 30%-40%, a declarat pentru Agerpres preşedintele Patronatului Român din Industria de Morărit, Panificaţie şi Produse Făinoase – ROMPAN, Aurel Popescu.
„Noi anul trecut am avut o vânzare de circa 7,5 milioane de cozonaci. Anul acesta din cauza pandemiei şi pentru că oamenii ies din casă mai puţin, mai rar, nu se întâlnesc cu prietenii, estimăm o vânzare mai mică cu circa 10%, ceea ce este îmbucurător faţă de vânzările din perioada Paştelui, când au fost scăderi de 30-40% şi acest lucru a avut repercusiuni foarte importante asupra celor din panificaţie. Aceasta diferenţă a fost creată pentru că a crescut bine exportul şi am echilibrat un pic şi consumul intern, adică în perioada sărbătorilor şi pe toată perioada vacanţei de vară românii au venit mai puţin în ţară sau au rămas în statele în care lucrează şi atunci a trebuit să ne ducem noi cu produsele acolo. A fost foarte bine pentru că am venit şi în întâmpinarea lor şi cât de cât ne-am echilibrat şi noi activitatea de producţie”, a spus Popescu.
În ceea ce priveşte creşterea preţului la cozonaci, şeful Rompan a menţionat că majorările nu sunt semnificative, undeva până în 10%, dar nu pe medie ci doar în unele unităţi.
„Creşterile de preţ nu sunt semnificative, nu sunt în cuantum foarte mare, dar bineînţeles nu poţi să lucrezi în pierdere şi atunci după contabilizarea tuturor cheltuielilor trebuie să faci ceva, să măreşti preţul. Pe total, creşterile de preţ au fost destul de mici, până în 10%, şi nu vorbesc ca medie, ci în unele locuri sunt unităţi care înregistrează cheltuieli mai mari cu materia primă respectiv cu făina, care a crescut cu 35% faţă de 1 iulie anul acesta. Este o creştere semnificativă. Dacă adăugăm şi toate cheltuielile pentru combaterea Covid, dar şi alte cheltuieli, cu uleiul, cu toate materiile prime, care toate au crescut…”, a subliniat Aurel Popescu.
În opinia preşedintelui ROMPAN, anul 2020 a fost „unul din cei mai proşti” pentru industria de morărit şi panificaţie din România, din cauza diminuării vânzărilor şi a producţiei, dar şi a creşterii semnificative a cheltuielilor.
„Am avut destule probleme în 2020, iar ca o caracteristică generală pe total an, 2020 a fost unul din cei mai proşti, pentru că vânzările au scăzut, producţia a scăzut, iar cheltuielile au crescut, nu mai vorbesc despre materia primă, nu mai vorbesc despre întreţinerea spaţiilor de producţie ca să corespundă şi să nu fie infectate în această perioadă. Au fost cheltuieli mult mai mari şi bineînţeles din cauza scăderii cifrei de afaceri totul s-a dus în profitul societăţilor, care de multe ori a fost zero şi sub zero şi bineînţeles că au fost investiţii mai puţine şi bineînţeles că am ţinut de oameni, pentru că trebuia să-i plătim şi să-i ţinem pentru vremuri mai bune. Înregistrările financiare au fost slabe în 2020”, a adăugat preşedintele Patronatului Român din Industria de Morărit, Panificaţie şi Produse Făinoase – ROMPAN, Aurel Popescu.
În prezent, pe piaţa de morărit şi panificaţie din România, sunt active în jur de 4.500 de firme, iar ROMPAN, prima asociaţie constituită în România în 1990, cuprinde peste 300 de societăţi din toate domeniile din industrie, cota de piaţă fiind de 65% pe morărit, 40% la panificaţie, 70% la paste făinoase şi 55% la biscuiţi.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
