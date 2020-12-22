Premierul desemnat: ”Asigur pe români ca știu perioada grea prin care trece România și garantez ca voi face totul posibil pentru o guvernare stabilă și de durata”

Premierul desemnat de președintele Klaus Iohannis, Florin Cîțu transmite că miniștri din subordinea sa vor avea obiective clare și că încearcă eficientizarea costurilor generate de pandemia de coronavirus dar și reașezarea economică.
„Mulțumesc coaliției de centru dreapta pentru încredere. Asigur pe români ca știu perioada grea prin care trece României și garantez ca voi face totul posibil pentru o guvernare stabilă și de durata.
Fac o declarație fermă. Romania trece printr-o criza dubla, economica si si de sanatate. Încercăm sa reasezam economia pe picioarele ei și să cheltuim cat mai eficient cu criza de sanatate.
Fiecare ministru va avea obiective clare din partea prim ministrului . Domn președinte, asigur un parteneriat transparent și onest pentru ca avem același obiectiv, dezvoltarea României.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
