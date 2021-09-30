Prelungirea șomajului tehnic și aprobarea de zile libere plătite părinţilor cu copii în online, adoptate de Guvern prin OUG

Guvernul a aprobat prin ordonanţe de urgenţă (OUG), prelungirea şomajului tehnic şi aprobarea de zile libere plătite părinţilor care îşi supraveghează copiii aflaţi în şcoala online.

„Am aprobat două ordonanţe de urgenţă privind prelungirea şomajului tehnic şi aprobarea de zile libere părinţilor care supraveghează copiii aflaţi în şcoala online şi în şedinţa de Guvern de vineri vom aproba normele metodologice pentru aprobarea legii consumatorului vulnerabil. Prelungirea şomajului tehnic este necesară pentru că această măsură se acordă angajaţilor şi angajatorilor a căror activitate este restricţionată prin decizii ale autorităţilor. (…) Acest ajutor constă în acordarea a 75% din salariul de bază corespunzător locului de muncă ocupat, dar nu mai mult de 75% din câştigul salarial mediu brut. Acest şomaj tehnic se poate acorda angajatorilor care îşi întrerup total sau parţial activitatea pe o perioadă determinată, ca urmare a măsurilor de prevenire şi control a infecţiilor cu Sars-Cov-2, angajatorilor a căror activitate a fost suspendată ca urmare a anchetei epidemiologice, dar şi profesioniştilor precum comercianţii, întreprinzătorii, operatorii economici sau orice altă persoană autorizată să desfăşoare activităţi economice sau profesionale, persoane fizice care obţin venituri exclusiv din drepturi de autor şi drepturi conexe sau care încheie convenţii individuale de muncă în baza legii privind organizarea şi funcţionarea cooperaţiei sau persoane implicate în activităţi sportive, precum sportivi, antrenori, medici, asistenţi, maseuri, kinetoterapeuţi. Această procedură este similară procedurii aplicate până acum pentru şomajul tehnic. Anticipăm un sprijin pentru aproximativ 50.000 de persoane, 32.000 de salariaţi şi 15.000 de profesionişti. Impactul financiar calculat pentru două luni este de aproximativ 238,4 milioane de lei”, a afirmat ministrul Muncii, Raluca Turcan, la finalul şedinţei de Guvern, relatează Agerpres.

Referitor la măsura privind acordarea de zile libere plătite părinţilor copiilor aflaţi în şcoala online, ministrul Muncii a precizat că aceasta va acoperi 75% din câştigul salarial mediu brut al părintelui, pentru fiecare zi liberă acordată.

