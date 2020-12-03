Peste 1 miliard de persoane ar putea trăi în sărăcie extremă până în 2030 din cauza pandemiei

Peste 1 miliard de persoane ar putea trăi în sărăcie extremă până în 2030 din cauza efectelor pe termen lung ale pandemiei de coronavirus, potrivit unui studiu publicat joi de ONU.

Această cifră ar putea fi atinsă dacă revenirea la normal este prelungită şi criza economică persistă, aruncând încă 207 milioane de persoane în sărăcie, potrivit Programului Naţiunilor Unite pentru Dezvoltare (PNUD).

Potrivit unui scenariu „de bază” luând în considerare ratele actuale de mortalitate şi proiecţiile recente de creştere ale Fondului Monetar Internaţional, studiul arată că alte 44 milioane de persoane vor trăi sub pragul de sărăcie în următorii 10 ani.

Cu toate acestea, creşterea sărăciei extreme poate fi evitată, notează PNUD, făcând referire la investiţii în programe de asistenţă socială, guvernanţă, digitalizare şi o economie verde.

„Pandemia COVID-19 este un punct critic şi ceea ce aleg liderii acum ar putea conduce lumea în direcţii foarte diferite”, a declarat administratorul PNUD Achim Steiner într-un comunicat de presă, citat de agerpres.

„Avem ocazia să investim într-un deceniu de acţiuni care nu numai că ajută oamenii să se recupereze după COVID-19, dar restabileşte calea de dezvoltare a omenirii şi planetei către un viitor mai corect, mai rezistent şi verde”, a notat el.

