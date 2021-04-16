Perioada în care contribuabilii pot beneficia de ștergerea dobânzilor și penalităților, PRELUNGITĂ cu 10 luni. Ce condiții trebuie îndeplinite

Ministrul Finanțelor, Alexadru Nazare, a anunțat, vineri, că perioada în care contribuabilii pot beneficia de ştergerea dobânzilor şi penalităţilor a fost prelungită cu 10 luni, până la 31 ianuarie 2022.
”Am prelungit cu 10 luni, până la data de 31 ianuarie 2022, perioada în care contribuabilii pot beneficia de ştergerea accesoriilor fiscale restante la data de 31 martie 2020 (cum ar fi dobânzile şi penalităţile), cu condiţia plăţii integrale a debitelor principale şi a îndeplinirii celorlalte criterii menţionate în legislaţie”, a scris ministrul pe Facebook.
Pentru a beneficia de această anulare, trebuie îndeplinite cumulativ următoarele condiții:
– toate obligațiile principale restante la 31 martie 2020 se sting prin orice metodă (plată, compensare, etc.), până la data depunerii cererii de anulare a accesoriilor;
– toate obligațiile principale, împreună cu accesoriile aferente, scadente între 1 aprilie 2020 și data depunerii cererii de anulare se sting prin orice modalitate;
– contribuabilul să aibă depuse toate declarațiile fiscale, conform vectorului fiscal, până la data depunerii cererii de anulare;
– cererea de anulare a accesoriilor se depune după îndeplinirea condițiilor de mai sus, dar nu mai târziu de 31 ianuarie 2022.
Potrivit ministrului Finanţelor, până la sfârşitul lunii martie 2021, au fost depuse 51.197 de cereri de anulare a accesoriilor, din care 42.434 (83%) au fost soluţionate, 4.962 au fost respinse şi 3.801 au fost retrase de contribuabili sau sunt în curs de soluţionare. Volumul obligaţiilor principale achitate ca urmare a accesării măsurilor prevăzute de această facilitate fiscală este de 52,77 miliarde lei.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
