Orban: Nu liberalizarea pieței energiei a provocat explozia prețurilor, asta e o minciună

Liderul Forța Dreptei, Ludovic Orban, a declarat, joi seară, în exclusivitate la „Legile Puterii”, că nu măsurile luate în timpul guvernării sale și nu liberalizarea pieței energiei au provocat explozia prețului gazelor naturale și energiei electrice.
„PSD este la fel de parșiv, la fel de mincinos, la fel de lipsit de corectitudine și onestitate față de cetățean. Liberalizarea prețului energie a fost stabilită prin OUG în 2016, era o obligație la nivel UE să respectăm mecanismul de reglementare europeană a prețurilor.
PSD a votat ordonanța lui Cioloș, după care a avut Dragnea iluminarea cu OUG 114, care a fost cel mai grava atac la adresa economiei de piață și a pieței energiei. (…) Au fost corectări făcute chiar de guvernul Dăncilă, pentru că riscam sancțiuni,” a declarat Ludovic Orban.
Pe de altă parte, fostul premier a afirmat că în timpul mandatului său, când s-a liberalizat piața gazelor naturale (iulie 2020 – N.R.), prețurile europene la care a trecut România erau la jumătate față de prețul reglementat (68 de lei în OUG 114, în timp ce în Austria era de 35 de lei). Nici liberalizarea pieței energiei electrice nu a fost cea care a generat scumpirile, ci alte fenomene.
„În prima jumătate a anului 2021 nu liberalizarea a generat scumpirea energiei și gazelor, ci certificatele verzi, condițiile de piață, faptul că rușii au majorat de circa 3 ori prețurile. E drept că după aceea a fost vorba și de incompetența celor caue au guvernat, pentru că nu au venit cu măsuri care să mențină prețurile la un nivel suportabil atât pentru populație, cât și pentru mediul economic.”, a declarat fostul lider PNL, în exclusivitate la Realitatea Plus.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
