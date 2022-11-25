Ministrul Turismului, Constantin Daniel Cadariu, anunță vouchere de vacanță pentru angajații din privat, decontate din CAS

Ministrul Turismului, Constantin Daniel Cadariu, a oferit detalii despre intenția coaliției de a implementa un nou mecanism prin care angajații din mediul privat să primească vouchere de vacanță.
„Acum zilele acestea am avut ceva discuții cu ceva colegi din Parlament, din partea PNL-ului e drept, pentru a încerca o inițiativa legislativă, cel puțin asta se discută la acest moment pentru a încerca și din perspectiva statutului să ajutăm privații pentru emiterea unor astfel de tichete de vacanță. Soluția sau ideea cu care vin domniile lor fiind ca suma să fie compensată din CAS-ul ce ar trebui plătit de către firme”, a declarat Cadariu, la emisiunea „Articolul 7” de la TVR.
Decondarea ar urma să se facă în procent de 100%. Ideea domniilor a plecat de la faptul că parlamentarii liberali au făcut o estimare conform căreia statul încasează in momentul de față puțin peste 60% din CAS-ul pe care ar trebui să îl colecteze, spune ministrul.
„Ar fi un impact bugetar destul de mare, pai să ne gândim că pentru salariații din mediul bugetar, sunt aproximativ 1,2 milioane de salariați impactul bugetar este de aproximativ 350 de milioane de euro. Având in vedere ca in mediul privat e un număr de 4 ori mai mulți salariați ar fi un efort bugetar destul de mare”, a mai declarat ministrul Turismului.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
