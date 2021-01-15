Ministrul Finanțelor – Alexandru Nazare: „Ne propunem ca la sfârşitul lunii să definitivăm bugetul de stat”

„E un an foarte important. Trecem printr-o criză sanitară mondială şi, foarte important, atât modul în care pieţele internaţionale se raportează la noi, cât şi modul în care Comisia Europenă se raportează prin comisarii de resort, cel puţin de pe zona financiară. După cum ştiţi, suntem într-o procedură de deficit excesiv şi aşteptarea acestor zone care fac monitorizare din cadrul Comisiei Europene este una de reforme structurale. Având în vedere aceste aspecte, încrederea Comisiei şi a pieţelor, am demarat anumite acţiuni de la primul moment în care am început acest mandat şi în ultimele 10 zile am avut discuţii cu trei comisari europeni, cu domnul Dombrovskis, cu domnul Gentiloni şi cu domnul Hahn, cei trei comisari europeni care au atribuţii pe zona financiară. Obiectivul a fost unul foarte clar: să prezint deschiderea pe care o avem, transparenţa şi creşterea calităţii relaţiei pe care o avem cu aceste instituţii europene şi cu serviciile pe care le coordonează fiecare comisar în parte”, a afirmat Alexandru Nazare, potrivit AGERPRES.