Ministrul Finanțelor – Alexandru Nazare: „Ne propunem ca la sfârşitul lunii să definitivăm bugetul de stat”

Ministerul Finanţelor – Alexandru Nazare anunță că se află în procedură de consultare cu toate ministerele, iar ţinta este ca la sfârşitul lunii să fie definitivat bugetul de stat.

„Suntem în această procedură de consultare cu toate ministerele, de analiză, şi ne propunem ca la sfârşitul lunii să definitivăm bugetul de stat. Evident că o primă ţintă o reprezintă investiţiile. În privinţa investiţiilor, această prioritate am avut-o şi în cursul anului trecut. Vorbim de investiţii în infrastructură, dar şi în capital uman, vorbim de sănătate, de educaţie şi vom pune un accent deosebit în privinţa fondurilor europene. După cum ştiţi, Ministerul Finanţelor are un rol important în privinţa certificării şi a monitorizării fondurilor europene. Îmi propun să consolidăm acest mecanism, să depăşim un pic momentul sau situaţia de certificare şi să ajungem să facem asistenţă şi monitorizare”, a afirmat Nazare, la conferinţa „Bugetul de stat şi bugetele economiei reale: Fiscalitatea 2021”.

Potrivit acestuia, există un mecanism de monitorizare a execuţiei marilor proiecte.

„Vorbesc de proiecte de peste 100 de milioane de lei, dar acest mecanism trebuie consolidat, întâlnirile trebuie să fie regulate şi trebuie să avem grijă, cel puţin pentru acest acest pachet de proiecte foarte important pentru România, ca execuţia să decurgă în cel mai bun mod posibil. Sunt într-un dialog permanent cu Ministerul Fondurilor Europene şi cu ministrul Fondurilor Europene, cu care am avut o discuţie săptămâna aceasta pe aceste subiecte, şi ne propunem să avem o colaborare foarte strânsă pentru atingerea acestui obiectiv comun: creşterea absorbţiei pe programele existente şi pregătirea evident a PNRR-ului”, a susţinut ministrul.

„Vom prezenta în următoarea şedinţă de Guvern un memorandum cu un template în care să avem clare, cerem practic ţinte tuturor companiilor de stat de reducere a pierderilor, de reducere a arieratelor, de eficientizare a cheltuielilor, de reducere a pierderilor şi creăm un mecanism permanent de monitorizare a acestor companii de stat pentru a avea în cel mai scurt timp rezultate şi reforma în acest domeniu. Evident, toate aceste măsuri privesc sau au ca obiectiv creşterea încrederii românilor. Creşterea încrederii românilor în acest Guvern, în capacitatea noastră de a face reforma marilor sisteme publice, în atitudinea noastră faţă de cheltuirea banului public. Vorbim de prudenţă, de transparenţă, de echilibru şi aşa mai departe. În intenţiile noastre de debirocratizare, simplificare, digitalizare, cel puţin în Ministerul Finanţelor şi ANAF, acest lucru este esenţial în acest an şi în anii care vor urma”, a spus acesta.

„E un an foarte important. Trecem printr-o criză sanitară mondială şi, foarte important, atât modul în care pieţele internaţionale se raportează la noi, cât şi modul în care Comisia Europenă se raportează prin comisarii de resort, cel puţin de pe zona financiară. După cum ştiţi, suntem într-o procedură de deficit excesiv şi aşteptarea acestor zone care fac monitorizare din cadrul Comisiei Europene este una de reforme structurale. Având în vedere aceste aspecte, încrederea Comisiei şi a pieţelor, am demarat anumite acţiuni de la primul moment în care am început acest mandat şi în ultimele 10 zile am avut discuţii cu trei comisari europeni, cu domnul Dombrovskis, cu domnul Gentiloni şi cu domnul Hahn, cei trei comisari europeni care au atribuţii pe zona financiară. Obiectivul a fost unul foarte clar: să prezint deschiderea pe care o avem, transparenţa şi creşterea calităţii relaţiei pe care o avem cu aceste instituţii europene şi cu serviciile pe care le coordonează fiecare comisar în parte”, a afirmat Alexandru Nazare, potrivit AGERPRES.

