Ministrul Energiei explică de ce unii furnizori nu au aplicat plafonul și reducerea la facturile de energie

Realitatea Financiara
Virgil Popescu a declarat că marea majoritate a furnizorilor din piața de energie nu au operat modificări pentru că acestora le este greu să își adapteze programele informatice. Ministrul cere companiilor să opereze imediat aceste modificări și cere intervenția autorităților de reglementare.

„Furnizorii au greșit pentru că au trimis facturi fără plafonare și compensare. Un mare furnior, până azi, a dat drumul la facturi fără să aplice legea. Abia azi, în urma controlului de la Protecția Consumatorului, au dat drumul la facturi compensate. Și eu primesc facturi de la oameni.

Legea își intră ușor ușor să-și reintre în drept. Ar fi fost bine ca facturile să fi fost modificate deja din noiembrie. Majoritatea furnizorilor au încercat să păcălească legea. Cel mai mare furnizor de energie din România a trimis facturi la 3 milioane de omaeni fără palfonare.

Toți furnizorii au dat vina pe faptul că le e greu să își adapteze programele informatice. Fac un apel către toți furnizorii să dea drumul la facturile modificate. În zone rurale sunt furnizori care nu aplică plafonul și compensarea. Dacă descoperim împreună furnizori care nu au emis factura, ANPC să se ducă să aplice legea. Oamenii au  nevoie de bani, nu trebuie să le bage mâna în buzunar funnizorii de energie. Ajunge! Trebuie să-și facă treaba. Există ANPC, există ANRE, care și ea trebuie să dea drumul la controale, ANAF, chiar și Consiliul Concurenței. Toate instituțiile statului trebuie să lucreze ca să se pună ordine în facturare. Mă gândesc ce-o fi așa greu să nu poți factura la zi, cu plafonare. Ministerul Energiei nu are nicio pârghie de control. Sunt convins că ANPC se va sesiza la toate facturile nemodificate.

Nu poate fi mai scump de 370 de lei megawatt-ul de gaz, iar noi am văzut tarife de 500 de lei. Nu pot să-i înțeleg pe furnizori cum își bat joc de oameni în așa hal.

Cea mai rapidă instituție este ANPC, celelalte sunt mai greoaie. Ei au posibilitatea să dea, complementar, refacerea facturii. Cel mai simplu este ca furnizorul să rezolve situația. Pe lângă facutrile neplafonate mai sunt și facturi cu citire eronata, pur și simplu este încarcat consumul.

Unii furnizori au ideea că pot încasa cât vor, pentru că statul este pasiv și nu face nimic. Nu mai merge așa!”, a declarat Virgil Popescu în emisiunea „Legile Puterii”.

Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL

