Ministrul Economiei, Claudiu Năsui, vine cu vești bune: ”Numărul plăţilor va creşte imediat ce avem noul buget”

Ministrul Economiei a anunţat, vineri seară, că au fost analizate mai mult de jumătate dintre cererile depuse pentru Măsura 2, iar pentru Măsura 1 numărul dosarelor pentru care sunt necesare clarificări a scăzut simţitor. ”Numărul plăţilor va creşte imediat ce avem noul buget”, anunţă ministrul, potrivit news.ro.
Claudiu Năsui a prezentat, vineri seară, situaţia gestionării cererilor depuse pentru măsurile economice de combatere a pandemiei.
”Am trecut de jumătate din dosarele de analizat pentru Măsura 2. Am reuşit să ajungem la 12.887 dosare procesate sau în curs de clarificare. Pentru Măsura 1, numărul dosarelor aflate în clarificare a scăzut simţitor. Mai sunt doar 350 de clarificat. Numărul plăţilor efectuate pentru ambele măsuri va creşte imediat ce avem noul buget. Până atunci, ministerul este limitat la a face plăţi în valoarea de 1/12 pe lună din bugetul anului anterior”, a scris, vineri seară, pe Facebook, Claudiu Năsui.
Ministrul a precizat că una dintre cele mai încărcate agenţii a fost lovită de pandemie, ceea ce a îngreunat analizarea dosarelor.
”Avem o problemă cauzată de epidemie într-una dintre cele mai încărcate agenţii, lucru care ne-a încetinit uşor faţă de ritmul din săptămâna anterioară. De asemenea, săptămâna aceasta am primit informaţii despre anunţul mincinos trimis către beneficiari. Anunţul nu a provenit de la minister. Nu este aprobat de minister. Şi nu a contribuit decât la a mări starea de nervozitate din rândul antreprenorilor care, în mod perfect legitim, aşteaptă banii pe care li i-a promis statul”, a mai precizat Năsui.
Sursa: Realitatea Din USR
