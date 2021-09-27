Ministrul dezvoltării, Cseke Attila: comunitățile locale pot cere finanțare prin Programul Național de Investiții “Anghel Saligny”

Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației pune, din 23 septembrie, la dispoziția autorităților locale, platforma digitală https://investitii.mdlpa.ro/, special creată pentru depunerea cererilor de finanțare pentru proiectele de construcție și modernizare a drumurilor, a rețelelor de apă și canalizare, finanțate prin Programul Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny”.
”Primăriile pot depune proiectele; recomand tuturor să elaboreze proiecte bine gândite, argumentate profesional, care răspund nevoilor comunităților locale”, a precizat ministrul Cseke Attila.
Pentru asigurarea coeziunii teritoriale și în vederea dezvoltării echitabile a localităților din România, sunt prevăzute sume prealocate pentru fiecare localitate. Astfel, prin Programul Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny”, vor fi alocate cel puțin 140 de milioane de lei pentru fiecare județ, minimum 4 milioane pentru fiecare comună și cel puțin 7 milioane de lei pentru fiecare oraș. De asemenea, pentru fiecare municipiu vor fi alocate minimum 10 milioane de lei și cel puțin 43 de milioane de lei pentru reședințele de județ. Fiecare sector al municipiului București poate accesa fonduri în valoare de cel puțin 35 de milioane de lei pentru proiecte prin Programul Național de Investiții ”Anghel Saligny”.
Fondurile alocate vor fi destinate construcției a 12.000 km de rețele de alimentare cu apă și canalizare construite/extinse, 700.000 de branșamente individuale la sistem de alimentare cu apă/racorduri individuale la sistem de canalizare, construcția sau modernizarea a 2.000 km de drumuri județene și variante ocolitoare și 3.000 km de drumuri comunale.
Cererile de finanțare se pot depune în 45 de zile, respectiv până la data de 08.11.2021, atât electronic, pe platforma pusă la dispoziție de MDLPA, cât și fizic, însă doar cu programare prealabilă în aceeași platformă digitală menționată mai sus.
Normele metodologice pentru punerea în aplicare a prevederilor Ordonanţei de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 95/2021 pentru aprobarea Programului Național de Investiţii „Anghel Saligny”, pentru categoriile de investiții prevăzute la art. 4 alin. (1) lit. a) – d) din Ordonanţa de urgenţă a Guvernului nr. 95/2021 au fost publicate, în Monitorul Oficial.
Conform metodologiei de aplicare, vor fi luate în considerare datele demografice, bugetele primăriilor, numărul de obiective aflate în derulare pe fiecare judeţ din totalul investiţiilor aflate în derulare la nivel naţional, sau necesarul de fonduri pentru finalizarea obiectivelor de investiţii începute şi nefinalizate, sau indicatorii statistici. ”Toate aceste date ne vor determina să alocăm bani în mod transparent și echilibrat pentru proiecte în toată țara”, a adăugat ministrul.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
situs judi online
Wonderful article! This is the type oof information that are supposed
to be shared around the web. Disgrace on tthe search engies for now not positioning
this publish upper! Come on over aand seek advice from my webb site .
Thanks =)
I am constantly browsing online for articles that can facilitate me.
Thanks!
I think this is one of the most significant information for
me. And i am glad reading your article. But want to remark on some general things, The web site style
is perfect, the articles is really excellent : D. Good job,
cheers
Hi, i feel that i saw you visited my web site thus i
got here to go back the choose?.I am attempting to to find issues to improve
my web site!I suppose its adequate to make use of some of your concepts!!
Good way of telling, and nice paragraph to obtain information about my presentation subject matter, which i am going to deliver in college.
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I am quite certain I will learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next! outdoor sen masine artificial trees maker
Thank you for every other informative blog. Where else may
just I am getting that kind of info written in such a perfect method?
I have a undertaking that I am simply now running on, and I have been on the look out
for such information.
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Appreciate it
Hurrah! At last I got a weblog from where I be capable
of actually obtain helpful information concerning my
study and knowledge.
You really make it seem really eaay along with your presentation however I find this topic to be really one thing that I think I’d by no means understand.
It seems too complex and very extennsive for me. I’m looking
forward in your next put up, I’ll attempt to get
the cling of it!
I’m impressed, I need to say. Really hardly ever do I encounter
a blogg that’s each educative aand entertaining, and let mee let you know, you
will have hit the nail onn the head. Youur concept
is excellent; the difficulty is one thing that not sufficient individuals are speaking intelligently about.
I’m very happy that I stumbled across thiss
in my seek for one thing referring to this.
Have you ever thought about including a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. Nevertheless think of
if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, „pop”!
Your content is excellent but with pics and clips, this blog could definitely
be one of the best in its field. Good blog!
Can you tell us more about this? I’d like to find out some additional information.
Stop by my homepage; hcg injections for weight loss in Montclair
I enjoy the efforts you have put in this, regards for all the great posts.
My family always say that I am wasting my time here at net, but I know I am getting knowledge everyday by reading such nice posts.
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found
a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There was
a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is completely off topic
but I had to tell someone!
This website was… how do I say it? Relevant!! Finally I
have found something which helped me. Many thanks!
Very shortly this web site will be famous among all blogging users, due
to it’s fastidious content
Howdy, I believe your web site might be having browser
compatibility issues. When I take a look at your
blog in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in IE, it has some overlapping
issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Aside from that, great blog!
Heya i’m for the first time here. I found this board and I
find It really useful & it helped me out much.
I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Terrific work! This is thee type of information that should be shared around tthe internet.
Shame on Google for nnot positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit mmy
website . Thanks =)
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my blog so i got here to go
back the prefer?.I am trying to in finding issues to improve my site!I guess its adequate
to use a few of your concepts!!
Good day! I jujst want to give an enormous thumbs up for the ice data you will have right here on this post.
I will be coming again to your bloig for extra soon.
I don’t even know the way I ended up here, but I assumed
this submit was once great. I do not recognize who you
might be but definitely you are going to a well-known blogger should you are not already.
Cheers!
Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you made blogging look easy. The overall look of your website is excellent,
as well as the content!
PG SLOT เว็บตรง ของเรา คือผู้ให้บริการ
PGSLOT จากผู้ผลิตโดยตรง พีจีสล็อตเว็บตรง ที่ได้เปิดให้บริการ slotpg มากกว่า 400 เกม 400
รูปแบบ มาพร้อมโหมดpg slotdemo ให้ทุกท่าน ได้ศึกษารูปแบบและวิธีการเล่นของ SLOT
PG ได้ก่อนวางเดิมพันด้วยเงินจริง สมัครสมาชิกใหม่ตอนนี้ที่
PG SLOT เว็บตรง ของเรา รับโบนัสทันที 100% และโปรโมชั่นอื่นๆอีกมากมาย
เปิดประสบการณืใหม่กับการเล่น สล็อตพีจี ที่ไม่เคยได้รับจากที่ไหนมาก่อน กับทีมงาน เว็บตรง PG SLOT ไม่ผิดหวังอย่างแน่นอน พีจีสล็อตเว็บตรง ที่มาแรงที่สุดในปี 2021 สมาชิกมากกว่า 100,000 คน ยินดีให้บริการทุกท่าน ตลอด 24 ชม.
SLOT PG