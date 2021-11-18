Ministerul Sănătății nu are bani de salarii pentru luna decembrie! Ministrul Cseke Attila spune că se caută soluţii juridice pentru plata banilor, anunță Realitatea.net.
„Această coaliţie care s-a anunţat de câteva zile bune trebuie să-şi definitiveze programul de guvernare, acordul politic şi trebuie să găsească persoana premierului. Până la urmă toate celelalte sunt pe un făgaş normal, la care îi vedem finalul, dar persoana premierului a iscat această discuţie.
Pe partea de buget al MS, ceea ce finanţăm noi – cheltuieli de personal – avem 74.000 de angajaţi care trebuie să primească salariu (…) Pentru luna decembrie, care înseamnă salariul pentru munca din luna noiembrie, nu avem asigurată această sumă. Soluţiile pot fi găsite, resurse financiare am înţeles că există, trebuie găsită soluţia juridică, legală prin care acest lucru se rezolvă.
Trebuie să fim cu toţii responsabili (…) Eu am această speranţă că lucrurile se pot rezolva”, a declarat, miercuri seară, la un post TV, Cseke Attila.
pgslot.moneyUsually, the minimum deposit-withdrawal system, most of the camps must have
online slots free credit You will get full fun. Give away promotions, give away hard, give away for realpgslot
Any gambler who does not yet know where to bet is good, it is recommended to come and bet on the website. kingroyal88
To be the leader in the Asian market website quality The standard can be assured gclub
Online slots games are considered to be the number 1 most popular game that today, a lot of people are paying a lot of attention. slotxo
Have fun and create the best results with us on your computer screen. joker123
Looking for a site to play slots games? Is it worth it? If yes, then you must say that you do not miss it. pgslot
We are a web site to play. online casino in mobile format autobet