Ministerul Sănătății NU are bani de salarii pentru luna decembrie!

Ministerul Sănătății nu are bani de salarii pentru luna decembrie! Ministrul Cseke Attila spune că se caută soluţii juridice pentru plata banilor, anunță Realitatea.net.

„Această coaliţie care s-a anunţat de câteva zile bune trebuie să-şi definitiveze programul de guvernare, acordul politic şi trebuie să găsească persoana premierului. Până la urmă toate celelalte sunt pe un făgaş normal, la care îi vedem finalul, dar persoana premierului a iscat această discuţie.

Pe partea de buget al MS, ceea ce finanţăm noi – cheltuieli de personal – avem 74.000 de angajaţi care trebuie să primească salariu (…) Pentru luna decembrie, care înseamnă salariul pentru munca din luna noiembrie, nu avem asigurată această sumă. Soluţiile pot fi găsite, resurse financiare am înţeles că există, trebuie găsită soluţia juridică, legală prin care acest lucru se rezolvă.

Trebuie să fim cu toţii responsabili (…) Eu am această speranţă că lucrurile se pot rezolva”, a declarat, miercuri seară, la un post TV, Cseke Attila.

