Marius Budăi: „Suntem într-un non sens. Vorbim de reducerea sărăciei, dar avem plafon de 9,4% din PIB pentru pensii”

Ministrul Muncii spune că premierul Ciucă a agreat renegocierea plafonului de 9,4% din PIB pentru pensii agreat cu Comisia Europeană. Marius Budăi consideră că România este într-un non sens, în momentul de față, pentru că țara noastră a agreat cu Uniunea Europeană reducerea sărăciei, dar plafonează cheltuielile sociale la doar 9,4% din PIB.
„Trebuie să explicăm Comisei Europene că sunt foarte multe elemente de context care nu au fost luate în calcul. Una dintre ele este rezolvarea inechităților din sistem. Aceasta se poate face doar cu o nouă lege, dar și cu un impact bugetar, care nu se poate încadra în cei 9,4%.
Un alt element de context sunt discrepanțele între anumite categorii de oameni, iar modificările tebuie să țină cont și de pandemie. Sunt elemente de conetxt care nu au fost luate în calcul deloc la acest procent de 9,4%. Dacă mai adăugăm că avem o strategie prin care reducem gradul de sărăcie și excluziune, este clar că nu se pot face fără un impact bugetar. Suntem într-un nons sens. Vorbim de reduerea sărăciei, dar ne punem noi singuri un prag 9,4% creștere maximă. Vom începe discuția în coaliție pentru renegocierea PNRR. Premierul este de acord cu aceste negocieri. Trebuie menționat că respectăm jaloanele PNRR, nu vrem să pune în pericol programul, dar trebuie să spunem Uniunii Europene că nu vrem ca românii să fie săraci. Până la mărirea de 40% a pensiilor trebuie să rezolvăm inechitățile din sistem, iar asta se face doar cu impact bugetar. Există un memorandum, aprobat în decembrie, s-a creat un comitet, iar reforma pensiilor speciale va fi pusă pe masa discuțiilor. Nu vreau să dau nimănui nicio speranță că de la anul vom majora pensii. Voi vorbi doar când vom avea date concrete”, a declarat Marius Budăi în emisiunea „Legile Puterii”.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
I all the time used to read piece of writiing in news papers butt now as I am a usser of net therefore from now I am using
net for articles or reviews, thanks too web.
ufabet คือ อะไร
UFABET คือเว็บที่บริการ เดิมพัน ออนไลน์ ที่ได้รับความนืยมเป็นอย่างสูง ในประเทสไทยของเรา ufabet เว็บเดิมพันที่ดีที่สุด ครบจบที่ที่เดียว มีทั้ง คาสิโนสด และ เดิมพันกีฬา เราให้บริการ เดิมพันออนไลน์เต็มรูปแบบ มีทุกเกมเดิมพันที่คุณนึกได้ สมัครแค่ครั้งเดียวก็สามารถเล่นได้ทั้ง บาคาร่า รูเล็ต สล็อต ยิงปลา หรือ หากชอบเดิมพันกีฬา พบกับประสบการณ์ใหม่ของกีฬาออนไลน์ที่หลากหลายมากกว่า สนุกมากกว่า เล่นได้เยอะกว่า มีทั้ง บอล หวย มวย ไก่ชน ต่างจากค่ายอื่นที่ให้บริการเฉพาะทาง ufabet
What’s up, of course this post is really nice and I have learned lot of things from it on the
topic of blogging. thanks.
Hi, for all time i used to check weblog posts here early in the dawn, since i love to find
out more and more.
Currently it seems like Movable Type is the best blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
It’s difficult to find educated people on this topic, however, you seem like you know
what you’re talking about! Thanks
I am not sure the place you are getting your information, however great topic.
I must spend a while studying much more or working out
more. Thank you for excellent information I used to be on the lookout for this information for my mission.
Hi outstanding website! Does running a blog such as this take a
lot of work? I’ve no knowledge of computer programming however I had been hoping to start my own blog soon. Anyways, if you have any suggestions or tips for new blog owners please
share. I understand this is off topic however I just wanted to ask.
Cheers!
Hey I am so grateful I found your blog page, I really found you by error, while I was researching on Aol for something
else, Anyhow I am here now and would just like to say thanks a
lot for a incredible post and a all round exciting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked
it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will
be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep up the superb work.
Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed
surfing around your blog posts. After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write
again soon!
I blog frequently and I truly thank you for your content.
This article has really peaked my interest. I will bookmark
your site and keep checking for new information about once per week.
I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
zithromax pill zithromax pill zithromax pill
Hey very nice blog!
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess
I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any recommendations for rookie blog writers?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
If you would like to take a great deal from this post then you have to
apply these techniques to your won blog.
Howdy! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting fed up of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers and I’m looking at
alternatives for another platform. I would be great
if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.
This is a topic that is close to my heart… Take care!
Exactly where are your contact details though?
If some one wants expert view concerning running a blog after that i suggest him/her to go to see this blog, Keep up the nice work.
There is certainly a great deal to know about this subject.
I like all of the points you have made.
If some one desires to be updated with newest technologies then he must be pay a quick visit this
web site and be up to date daily.
At this time I am going to do my breakfast, later than having
my breakfast coming over again to read other news.
Yes! Finally someone writes about dragon tiger.
Here you can see present and important information on medical practitioners licensed by the Oklahoma State Board of
Medical Licensure and Supervision .
It’s remarkable to go to see this site and reading the views of
all mates on the topic of this piece of writing, while I am also zealous of getting know-how.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s challenging to get that „perfect balance” between usability
and appearance. I must say you have done a amazing job with this.
Also, the blog loads very fast for me on Firefox.
Excellent Blog!
My page … popping zits acne
I have been surfing online more than three hours today, yet
I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all
web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be a lot
more useful than ever before. By the way, here is a link to very good site
for earnings – https://checkmyodds.net/how-to-quickly-fix-the-sv_pure-server-bug-in-csgo/
I have read so many content about the blogger lovers but this post is actually a good paragraph, keep it up.
My family every time say that I am wasting my
time here at web, but I know I am getting familiarity all the time by
reading such pleasant articles.
Hello, I enjoy reading through your post. I like to write a little comment to support you.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet
my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like
this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
You could certainly see your skills in the work you write.
The sector hopes for more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
At all times follow your heart.
Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was extremely long)
so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any points for rookie blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
my web blog; Zatrudnienie (merky.de)
Hi! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of
volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us useful information to work on. You have
done a outstanding job!
Thanks in support of sharing such a nice opinion, post is nice,
thats why i have read it fully
Everything is very open with a clear clarification of the issues.
It was really informative. Your website is useful.
Many thanks for sharing!
Hello, i feel that i saw you visited my website so i came to return the desire?.I am trying to to find things to enhance my site!I assume its ok to make use
of a few of your ideas!!
After checking out a number of the blog posts on your
site, I seriously like your technique of writing a blog.
I saved as a favorite it to my bookmark webpage list
and will be checking back soon. Take a look at my website
too and tell me what you think.
Hi, I log on to your blog like every week. Your humoristic style is witty, keep
it up!
Amazing! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a completely different subject but it
has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding choice of
colors!
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger,
and I was wondering your situation; we have developed some nice
practices and we are looking to trade solutions with others, why not shoot me an e-mail
if interested.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for
your blog. You have some really great articles and I
feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off,
I’d really like to write some material for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
Please send me an e-mail if interested. Many thanks!
Everything is very open with a precise clarification of the challenges.
It was definitely informative. Your site is useful. Thank you for sharing!
Awesome! Its in fact remarkable paragraph, I have got much clear idea about from this piece of writing.
For hottest news you have to pay a visit the web and on world-wide-web I found this site as a best web
site for most recent updates.
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you know then you can write if not
it is complicated to write.
Hello to every single one, it’s actually a good for me to pay a
quick visit this web site, it contains useful Information.
Wow, incredible blog format! How lengthy have you been running a blog for?
you make blogging glance easy. The overall glance of your
web site is wonderful, let alone the content!
May I simply just say what a relief to find a
person that truly knows what they are discussing over the internet.
You certainly know how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More and more people need to look at this and understand this side of your story.
I can’t believe you’re not more popular since you most certainly have
the gift.
مزیت اینستاگرام مارکتینگ چیست؟
مزیت اصلی اینستاگرام نسبت به
سایر پلتفرمهای رسانههای اجتماعی ماهیت بصری آن است.
اگر محصولی دارید که فروش آن به واسطه نشان دادن طراحیها و جزئیات محصول افزایش پیدا
میکند، اینستاگرام بهترین بستر برای نمایش آن محصول است.
هر کدام از انواع ویدئو، تصویر و اینفوگرافی میتوانند محتوای مناسبی برای اینستاگرام باشند.
اما در نهایت استراتژی اینستاگرام مارکتینگ شما است که تعیین میکند چه نوع محتوایی را تولید و در زمانهای مشخص پست کنید.
ایجاد یک استراتژی مشخص قبل از ورود به اینستاگرام مارکتینگ یکی از بهترین گزینهها
است.
اینستاگرام مارکتینگ برای چه کسب و کارهایی مفید است؟
جواب، همه است. بازاریابی اینستاگرام برای تمامی کسب و کار ها، از کارخانه داران تا فروشندگان لوازم التحریر گرفته به شدت تاثیرگذار است.
اگر و تنها اگر، روش اینستاگرام مارکتینگ را بلد باشید موفق خواهید شد.
چرا که اینستاگرام روز به روز در حال
تکامل و پیشرفت است و اطلاع از روش های بازاریابی در اینستاگرام ضامن موفقیت شما خواهد بود.
چگونه استراتژی اینستاگرام مارکتینگ خود
را بسازیم؟
اینستاگرام با 8 میلیون پروفایل،
بهترین پلتفرم برای بازاریابی است اما نکته قابل
توجه آن است که آیا امکان دیده شدن برند شما در این
دنیای شلوغ وجود دارد؟ بله. به واسطه استراتژی اینستاگرام مارکتینگ میتوانید موفقیت خود را تضمین کنید.
اینستاگرام به یک استراتژی بازاریابی متمایز نیاز دارد
It’s awesome designed for me to have a web page, which is good in support of
my knowledge. thanks admin
Hi! This is kind of off topic but I need some advice from an established blog.
Is it very hard to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty fast.
I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin.
Do you have any ideas or suggestions? Many thanks
There’s definately a lot to learn about this issue.
I love all the points you’ve made.
hello!,I really like your writing so so much! proportion we communicate more about your post on AOL?
I need an expert on this house to resolve my problem.
Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to look you.
Touche. Solid arguments. Keep up the good work.
I have been surfing online more than 3 hours lately, yet I never discovered any attention-grabbing
article like yours. It is beautiful price enough for me.
In my opinion, if all webmasters and bloggers made
just right content as you did, the net can be much more helpful than ever before.
Heya i am for the first time here. I came
across this board and I to find It truly useful & it helped
me out a lot. I’m hoping to provide one thing again and help others such as you aided me.
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any problems with hackers?
My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing
several weeks of hard work due to no data backup.
Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
Do you have any video of that? I’d like to find out more details.
I was able to find good advice from your blog articles.
It’s actually a cool and useful piece of info.
I am happy that you shared this useful info with us.
Please stay us informed like this. Thank you for sharing.
I јust сould nnot go awayy your website prior tо
suggesting thaat I extremely loved thе standard infoгmation а
person provide іn your visitors? Is gonna be baсk ceaselessly tо ispect neww posts
Alѕo visit my web-site スロットマネー
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I acquire in fact enjoyed account
your blog posts. Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement
you access consistently quickly.
Amazing issues here. I’m very happy to look your post.
Thank you so much and I am taking a look ahead to contact you.
Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Right on my man!
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness for your publish
is just spectacular and that i can suppose you’re an expert in this subject.
Well along with your permission let me to clutch your RSS feed to keep up to date with approaching post.
Thank you one million and please continue the enjoyable work.
I am not sure where you’re getting your info, but
great topic. I needs to spend some time learning much more
or understanding more. Thanks for fantastic info I
was looking for this info for my mission.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable know-how about unexpected feelings.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful post.
Thanks for supplying these details.
I’m not sure why but this blog is loading extremely slow for
me. Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the problem still exists.
Everyone loves what you guys tend to be up too.
Such clever work and coverage! Keep up the wonderful works guys
I’ve incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.
Fantastic items from you, man. I have take into accout your
stuff prior to and you are just too great. I really like what you’ve got here,
certainly like what you’re saying and the best way through which you say
it. You’re making it entertaining and you still take care of to keep it sensible.
I can not wait to read far more from you. That is
really a terrific web site.
This post offers clear idea in favor of the new viewers of
blogging, that really how to do blogging and site-building.
The case got here to the courtroom at a time when drug costs
had been a difficulty in the presidential and congressional elections.
Hi! Thіs іs my first сomment һere so Ӏ јust wantfed to give a quuck shout oսt ɑnd say I genuinely
enjoy reading thгough үоur blog posts. Ⲥɑn you suggｅѕt
any other blogs/websites/forums tһat deal with the same topics?
Tһanks а ⅼot!
Αlso visit my site – 슬롯 플레이
Hello.This article was really fascinating, especially because
I was investigating for thoughts on this matter last
Friday.
I like what you guys tend to be up too. This type of clever work and exposure!
Keep up the excellent works guys I’ve added you guys to our blogroll.
You’re so interesting! I don’t suppose I have read anything
like this before. So wonderful to discover another
person with some unique thoughts on this subject matter.
Really.. thank you for starting this up.
This web site is something that is required on the web, someone with a bit of
originality!
We stumbled over here from a different web address and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to finding
out about your web page again.
Hello my friend! I want to say that this article is amazing, nice written and come with almost all
significant infos. I would like to look extra posts like this .
Just desire to say your article is as astonishing.
The clarity in your post is simply nice and i can assume
you’re an expert on this subject. Well with your permission allow me
to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please keep up the gratifying work.
I read this paragraph fully regarding the comparison of most
recent and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on net as compared
to textbooks, as I found this paragraph at this website.
If some one wants to be updated with most recent technologies afterward he must be
go to see this website and be up to date every
day.