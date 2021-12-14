Marius Budăi: „2.500.000 de suflete nu vor avea un venit mai mic de 2.200 de lei” – Când vor ajunge primele majorări la bunici

Marius Budăi – ministrul Muncii a anunțat, luni seara, după ședința coaliției, că persoanele vârstnice vor primi ajutorul de 1.200 lei începând din luna ianuarie 2022.
„Am fost prezent astăzi în ședința coaliției pentru a susține ultima măsură din pachetul social care nu este transformată în act normativ și anume: acel sprijin pe care toți acei pensionari care au valoarea pensiei până în 1600 lei, după majorarea punctului de pensie, vor primi acel sprijin de 1200 lei pentru a putea susține facturile pe timp de iarnă.
Pensiile de 800 lei vor vrește până la 1000 lei. Cei cu pensie de 1000 lei vor încasa 1200 de lei astfel încât cu pensia să aibă 2.200 lei. Deci, 2.500.000 de suflete nu vor avea în luna ianuarie un venit mai mic de 2.200 lei.
Mâine dimineață, ordonanța e deja scrisă, va intra în cadrul Ministerului Muncii pe avizare internă. Ministrul de Finanțe mi-a promis că mâine va fi avizată, trebuie să discut și cu domnul Predoiu pentru că și avizul Ministerului Justiției să iasă cât mai repede să pot trimite ordonanța la Consiliul Legislativ și la Comitetul Economic și Social pentru a o putea prezenta în Guvern și a fi transformată în act legislativ care să stea la baza bugetului pe 2022”, a declarat ministrul Marius Budăi, după ședința coaliției.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PSD
Cred că bătrânii vor fi încântați să audă asta. Viața devine din ce în ce mai grea și cred că bătrânii au nevoie de mai multe alocații pentru a-și face viața mai confortabilă.
