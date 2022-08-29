Marcel Boloș, anunț crucial despre voucherele sociale: „Vor fi primite până în 2027” – Ce fac românii care NU le-au primit

Românii care nu au primit banii trebuie să meargă la casele de pnsii teritoriale și să-și verifice situația, a anunțat ministrul Marcel Boloș, în exclusivitate, la Realitatea PLUS.

„Noi am facut de vineri viramentele pt tranșa a doua. Aproximativ 625 de milioanede euro. Cel mai tarziu luni transa a doua ar trebui sa fie pe carduri la beneficiarii nostri. (…)

Dacă nu au primit prin posta, in astfel de situatii trebuie să verifice la casele de pensii teritoriale daca figureaza pe liste. Daca la finante figureaza cu venituri suplimentare, neincadrându-se in plafonul de 1.500, nu pot primi respectivul voucher. Sau la persoanele institutionalizate, in caminele de batrani sau cei din penitenciar si sunt cei care nu au fost gasiti la domiciliu. În rest, fiecare trebuie sa verifice la casele teritoriale de pensii situatia individuala a fiecaruia”, a explicat ministrul Investițiilor Europene.

„Valoarea toatal a acestor vouchere pana la sfârșitul anului – 3,1 mild lei, 1,5 mild sunt de la CE, cum s-a stabilit inca de la inceputul programului si dupa cum s-a facut si bugetarea si demersurile pentru program”, a mai spus ministrul.

„Ce e in limita plafonului de pensie se va deconta din fonduri suta la suta, nu va mai fi regula de 50% iar ce e peste 1500 de lei, daca se va hotari la nivelul coalitiei, se vor suporta din fonduri din bugetul de stat. Deocamdata, programul pe care-l negociem cu CE pentru sprijin 1 mild de euro, pana in anul 2027. Speram sa sprijinim pe o perioada mai lunga de timp populatia aflata in rsic de saracie extrema. (…) Eu sper ca in cursul lunii septembrie, cel tarziu octombrie, sa putem avea forma finala a acestor demersuri , pe care le facem si sa dam pensia asteptata de oameni, pentru ca resursele sunt bugetate in Programul Operational de Incluziune și Demnitate Socială”, a mai declarat Boloș pentru Realitatea PLUS.

Despre noile măsuri pregătite, legate de al patrulea pachet, Marcel Boloș a precizat că acestea sunt deocamdată la nivel de discuții în coaliție.

„Acestea sunt in faza de discutii la nivel de coalitie și vor fi anuntate când vor fi definitivate. Atât pnetur populație, cât și pentru mediul de afeceri ,în plină criză sunt gândite astfel de măsuri ca populația să fie sprijinită pe partea de cheltuieli cu utilitățile, energie electrică, gaze și partea aceasta de compensari ale cheltuielilor cu hrana”, a anunțat M. Boloș.

Intrebat cati bani vor fi alocati, ministrul Boloș a menționat că „aceste evaluari sunt in curs, urmează să fie facute public la momentul potrivit”.

Ministrul Investițiilor a confirmat și că se ia in calcul ca aceste ajutoare din al doilea pachet, vouchere de 250 de lei odata la 2 luni sa fie acordate si in 2023, chiar până în 2027.

„Suntem in curs de negociere cu Comisia Europeană, ca din 2023 pana in 2027, pentu categoriile de persoane care se incadreaza in Programul Operational de Incluziune și Demnitate Socială, in risc de saracie extrema sa beneficieze de aceste vouchere în continuare. Deocamdata Comisia nu a definitivat. Vom anunta. Dar suntem în astfel de negocieri, din punctul de vedere al POIDS, in risc de saracie extrema, care au venitul la nivelul pensiei minime sociale. E o veste buna ca in continuare vom implementa acest program”, a mai spus Boloș.