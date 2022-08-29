Marcel Boloș, anunț crucial despre voucherele sociale: „Vor fi primite până în 2027” – Ce fac românii care NU le-au primit

Românii care nu au primit voucherele de 50 de euro trebuie să mergă la casele de pensii pentru a vedea dacă s-au încadrat în plafonul stabilit de guvern, a declarat în exclusivitatea la Realitatea Plus ministrul Marcel Boloș. Mai mult, spune ministrul, unii români vor putea lua și anul viitor vocherele sărăciei. 

Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL

