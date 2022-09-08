Majorarea PENSIILOR – Nicolae Ciucă: „Nu vom face astfel de enunţuri până nu vom avea proiectul de buget pe anul 2023”

Nicolae Ciucă – premierul României spune că Guvernuri nu va avea enunţuri referitoare la majorarea pensiilor până în momentul în care va avea pe masă cifrele şi proiectul de buget pe anul 2023.
„Am să vă răspund foarte simplu – indiferent de partidul al cărui lider suntem, avem totuşi responsabilitate faţă de cetăţeni să le comunicăm de fiecare dată onest şi în funcţie de posibilităţile pe care Guvernul le are. Ceea ce aţi menţionat dvs a fost probabil o dispută între doi oameni politici şi, la nivelul Guvernului, vă pot spune că nu vom avea astfel de enunţuri până în momentul nu vom avea pe masă cifrele şi proiectul de buget pe anul 2023.
Aşa cum am făcut în 2022, când am adoptat două pachete de măsuri pentru a sprijini cetăţenii României, tot la fel vom face inclusiv pentru 2023 şi, în funcţie de decizia pe care o vom lua în coaliţie, vă rog să aveţi încredere că vă vom comunica”, a declarat Nicolae Ciucă, întrebat miercuri cu cât ar trebui să crească pensiile.
