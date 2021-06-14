Liderii statelor din G7 se angajează să continue programele de susţinere economică post-COVID

Liderii statelor din G7 s-au angajat duminică, în finalul summitului de la Cornwall, să continue programele masive de susţinere economică post-COVID „atât timp cât va fi necesar” şi să evite greşelile din trecut, când măsurile de stimulare au fost retrase prea devreme, relatează Reuters, potrivit Agerpres.

„Vom continua sprijinul pentru economiile noastre cât timp va fi necesar, concentrându-ne în locul răspunsului la criză pe promovarea creşterii în viitor”, cu scopul de a crea locuri de muncă, de a investi în infrastructură, de a susţine inovaţia şi pe oameni. „Nu s-a întâmplat aşa la crizele globale anterioare şi suntem hotărâţi ca de această dată să fie altfel”, afirmă liderii G7 (Canada, Franţa, Germania, Italia, Japonia, Marea Britanie şi SUA).

Aceştia îşi exprimă totodată susţinerea pentru proiectul privind un impozit minim global, anunţat la reuniunea de săptămâna trecută a miniştrilor de finanţe din G7.

G7 cere pe de altă parte o anchetă aprofundată a Organizaţiei Mondiale a Sănătăţii (OMS) asupra originilor COVID-19 în China, care să fie „transparentă” şi „desfăşurată de experţi”, a consemnat AFP.

