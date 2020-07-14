Liberty Hub – Defending the West. Who is the American Dream assassin? Trump, Jesus or Marx?

If you thought Trump killed the American dream, think again. Here’s a headline that would have been impossible to imagine 4 years ago: Who is the American Dream assassin? Trump, Jesus or Marx? Seems like a pretty obvious position, but suddenly it\”s not. Many people violently disagree with it for reasons that still are not clear but definitely are not rational. So, the ideals of the American national ethos in which freedom includes the opportunity for prosperity and success, as well as an upward social mobility for the family and children, achieved through hard work in a society with few barriers is killed… demolished… betrayed upon by the evil black silhouette in the corner of your neighbours apartment.
Now you may have thought that this was a debate that was settled conclusively back in the 19th century, when there was the rise of populism, the labor movement and Jacksonian democracy, also when it ushered in the Gilded Age, when the effects of modern Biblical scholarship on the churches started to ignite, and in Europe there was a general move away from religious observance and belief in Christian teachings and a move towards secularism. And here we are today, seeing an ultimate link between the new religious order that analysts believe to no longer praise God.
We take a look at the Bible in the American culture, then we dwelve right into the punishment of prayer through the removal of crosses from schools. We later touch upon Alexis de Tocqueville’s summons on Christianity in America and what got us from Tocqueville to Bernie Sanders. Here’s a fun challenge: Want to join an exciting Revolution where we end slavery, treat every race as equal, topple corrupt institutions, fight for justice, champion the opressed, aknowledge our original sin, take a knee and create a better world by treating our neighbor as ourself? Then follow Jesus Christ!
Sursa: Realitatea de Diaspora