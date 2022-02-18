Lia Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru al Muncii: Limitarea procentului pentru pensii la 9,4% din PIB, o dovadă de răutate și cinism

Edilul Craiovei, Lia Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru al Muncii, susține că o pensie decentă ar trebui să fie de cel puțin 500 de euro. Invitată la Realitatea Plus, Vasilescu a afirmat că tăvălugul scumpirilor a dat peste cap estimări și calcule care păreau rezonabile și realizabile în toamnă. Ea i-a acuzat pe cei care au elaborat PNRR că au dovadă de răutate, iar acum încearcă să ascundă asta prin falsa afirmație că oficialii europeni ar fi impus un astfel de prag.

„Dacă m-ați fi întrebat în luna decembrie, vă spuneam că o pensie de 500 de euro, așa cum o gândisem noi pe varianta legii pensiilor, ar fi fost o pensie decenta, acum, cu toate aceste scumpiri, nici nu știu cât a venit factura la fiecare ca să îmi mai dau seama cam care ar mai trebui să fie pensia decenta, dar oricum acolo trebuia sa ajungem. la 11,7% din PIB cu corectarea inechităților”, a declarat fostul ministru al Muncii.

Lia Olguța Vasilescu a mai afirmată că dacă legea pensiilor în varianta PSD ar fi fost aplicată, nu blocată din simple orgolii și dușmănie politică, probabil că situația pensionarilor ar fi fost mai bună.

„A fost atâta ură împotriva acestei legi pentru ca ea sa nu se aplice. 2 ani au încercat tot felul de tertipuri, au ținut-o pe loc, după care au venit și au băga în PNRR pragul maxim de 9,4% din PIB. Mai mult decât atât, dacă vă uitați în PNRR, acolo scrie că noua lege a pensiilor ar trebui să conțină un mecanism de frânare, pentru ca ele să nu mai poată crește. Cu alte cuvinte, și dacă vine PSD la guvernare, să nu mai aibă ce să facă pentru că, ce să vezi, este acel mecanism de frânare, de asta vă spun că a fost răutate. Adică totul gândit de o asemenea manieră încât să nu mai poată nimeni să schimbe ceva”, a declarat Lia Olguța Vasilescu în emisiunea „Controversat„.

Lia Olguța Vasilescu, dezvăluiri în scandalul consultanței de milioane de euro din PNNR. Cine din USR n-a vrut să dea bani pentru spitalul din Craiova

