Lia Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru al Muncii: Limitarea procentului pentru pensii la 9,4% din PIB, o dovadă de răutate și cinism

Edilul Craiovei, Lia Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru al Muncii, susține că o pensie decentă ar trebui să fie de cel puțin 500 de euro. Invitată la Realitatea Plus, Vasilescu a afirmat că tăvălugul scumpirilor a dat peste cap estimări și calcule care păreau rezonabile și realizabile în toamnă. Ea i-a acuzat pe cei care au elaborat PNRR că au dovadă de răutate, iar acum încearcă să ascundă asta prin falsa afirmație că oficialii europeni ar fi impus un astfel de prag.
„Dacă m-ați fi întrebat în luna decembrie, vă spuneam că o pensie de 500 de euro, așa cum o gândisem noi pe varianta legii pensiilor, ar fi fost o pensie decenta, acum, cu toate aceste scumpiri, nici nu știu cât a venit factura la fiecare ca să îmi mai dau seama cam care ar mai trebui să fie pensia decenta, dar oricum acolo trebuia sa ajungem. la 11,7% din PIB cu corectarea inechităților”, a declarat fostul ministru al Muncii.
Lia Olguța Vasilescu a mai afirmată că dacă legea pensiilor în varianta PSD ar fi fost aplicată, nu blocată din simple orgolii și dușmănie politică, probabil că situația pensionarilor ar fi fost mai bună.
„A fost atâta ură împotriva acestei legi pentru ca ea sa nu se aplice. 2 ani au încercat tot felul de tertipuri, au ținut-o pe loc, după care au venit și au băga în PNRR pragul maxim de 9,4% din PIB. Mai mult decât atât, dacă vă uitați în PNRR, acolo scrie că noua lege a pensiilor ar trebui să conțină un mecanism de frânare, pentru ca ele să nu mai poată crește. Cu alte cuvinte, și dacă vine PSD la guvernare, să nu mai aibă ce să facă pentru că, ce să vezi, este acel mecanism de frânare, de asta vă spun că a fost răutate. Adică totul gândit de o asemenea manieră încât să nu mai poată nimeni să schimbe ceva”, a declarat Lia Olguța Vasilescu în emisiunea „Controversat„.
Lia Olguța Vasilescu, dezvăluiri în scandalul consultanței de milioane de euro din PNNR. Cine din USR n-a vrut să dea bani pentru spitalul din Craiova
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Greetings, There’s no doubt that your website could be having web browser compatibility
problems. When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however when opening in IE,
it has some overlapping issues. I merely wanted to provide you
with a quick heads up! Aside from that, great site!Muğla Escort
What i do not realize is in reality how you are now not actually much more neatly-preferred than you might be right now.
You are very intelligent. You understand therefore
considerably in terms of this subject, made me individually imagine it from numerous varied
angles. Its like men and women don’t seem to be fascinated until it is something to do with Lady
gaga! Your individual stuffs excellent. Always handle it up!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied
on the video to make your point. You definitely know what youre talking about, why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your
blog when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?
Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my comment didn’t show up.
Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Regardless,
just wanted to say fantastic blog!
Hello! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My web site looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able to
fix this problem. If you have any suggestions, please share.
Thanks!
you are in point of fact a excellent webmaster.
The website loading speed is incredible. It kind of feels that you’re doing any distinctive trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a magnificent job on this topic!
Hello, everything is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s really fine, keep up writing.
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored material stylish. nonetheless, you command get got an nervousness over
that you wish be delivering the following.
unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.
I have been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles or weblog posts in this kind of
area . Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this web site.
Studying this information So i’m satisfied to exhibit that I have a
very good uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed.
I such a lot unquestionably will make sure to don?t
forget this site and provides it a look on a continuing basis.
Hello there I am so grateful I found your weblog, I really found you by error,
while I was browsing on Bing for something else,
Regardless I am here now and would just like to say thank you for a tremendous post and a all round thrilling blog (I also
love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through
it all at the minute but I have saved it and also added in your RSS feeds,
so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do
keep up the great b.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of house .
Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this
site. Reading this information So i’m happy to convey that I have an incredibly just right uncanny feeling I came
upon exactly what I needed. I so much certainly will make certain to do not forget this web site and give it a look on a relentless basis.
I constantly spent my half an hour to read this website’s articles or reviews every day along with a mug
of coffee.
Undeniably imagine that that you said. Your favorite justification seemed to be at the internet the simplest thing to bear in mind of.
I say to you, I definitely get irked even as people consider concerns
that they just do not understand about. You managed
to hit the nail upon the highest and defined out the whole thing without having side
effect , folks could take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thank you
Hey! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at
alternatives for another platform. I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a
good platform.
Do you have a spam problem on this blog; I also am a blogger, and I was
wanting to know your situation; we have created some nice methods and we are looking to exchange methods with others,
why not shoot me an e-mail if interested.
Hmm is anyone else experiencing problems with the pictures
on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any responses would be greatly appreciated.
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital
to assert that I acquire actually enjoyed account your blog
posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your
augment and even I achievement you access consistently rapidly.
Good article! We are linking to this great post
on our site. Keep up the great writing.
What’s up, the whole thing is going fine here and ofcourse every one is sharing facts, that’s really excellent, keep up writing.
I am really enjoying the theme/design of your website.
Do you ever run into any web browser compatibility issues?
A small number of my blog visitors have complained about my blog
not working correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera.
Do you have any solutions to help fix this issue?
I do not know if it’s just me or if perhaps everybody else encountering problems with your site.
It seems like some of the written text within your posts are running off
the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let me know if this
is happening to them too? This could be a issue with my internet
browser because I’ve had this happen before. Many thanks
Today, I went to the beachfront with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it
to my 4 year old daughter and said „You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.”
She put the shell to her ear and screamed. There
was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back!
LoL I know this is completely off topic but I had to tell someone!
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should
also go to see this webpage on regular basis to obtain updated
from most up-to-date information.
Attractive component of content. I just stumbled
upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get actually loved account your weblog
posts. Anyway I will be subscribing to your augment or even I achievement you get entry to
consistently rapidly.
This design is steller! You most certainly know how
to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos,
I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you
presented it. Too cool!
When I originally commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from now on every time a comment
is added I recieve four emails with the exact same comment.
Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service?
Many thanks!
Great beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your site,
how can i subscribe for a weblog web site? The account
aided me a applicable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast offered bright transparent
concept
Helpful info. Lucky me I discovered your
web site by chance, and I’m stunned why this coincidence
did not took place in advance! I bookmarked it.
If you are going for best contents like I do, only pay
a visit this site everyday since it provides feature contents,
thanks
Aw, this was a very good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to make a very good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a
whole lot and don’t manage to get anything done.
Heya just wanted to give you a brief heads up and
let you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading properly.
I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two
different web browsers and both show the same results.
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video to make
your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening
to read?
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this matter to be really something which I think I would never understand.
It seems too complex and extremely broad for me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I’ll
try to get the hang of it!
I have read so many articles on the topic of the blogger lovers but this article is genuinely a nice article, keep it up.
I just like the valuable information you provide to your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again right here frequently.
I am reasonably sure I’ll be told plenty of new stuff right
right here! Good luck for the following!
Fantastic goods from you, man. I have take into accout
your stuff priorr to and you’re just too excellent.
I really like what you’ve got here, really like what you’re saying
and the way through which you saay it. You’re making itt enjoyable andd
you still take care of to keep it wise. I can not
wait too read far more from you. That is really
a tremendous website.
This is my first time visit at here and i am really pleassant to read everthing at alone place.
Pretty element of content. I just stumbled upon your site and in accession capital to claim that I get actually loved account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I success you get entry to consistently fast.
I read this article completely concerning the comparison of most recent
and previous technologies, it’s remarkable article.
Highly descriptive blog, I loved that a lot. Will there be a part 2?
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to
safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on. Any tips?
Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site.
You have some really great articles and I feel I would be a good asset.
If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d
love to write some content for your blog in exchange for
a link back to mine. Please send me an e-mail if interested.
Regards!
It’s fantastic that you are getting ideas from this article as well as from our dialogue made at this place.
Hello, of course this paragraph is genuinely fastidious and I
have learned lot of things from it regarding blogging.
thanks.
It’s great that you are getting thoughts from this post as well
as from our discussion made at this place.
Thanks for finally writing about > Lia Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru al Muncii:
Limitarea procentului pentru pensii la 9,4% din PIB, o dovadă
de răutate și cinism – Realitatea Financiară < Loved it!
I do trust all the concepts you have presented on your post.
They’re really convincing and will certainly work. Nonetheless, the posts are too quick for novices.
Could you please prolong them a bit from next time? Thank you for the post.
you are really a excellent webmaster. The website loading pace is incredible.
It kind of feels that you’re doing any unique trick. In addition, The
contents are masterwork. you’ve performed a wonderful process in this subject!
I’m really loving the theme/design of your blog.
Do you ever run into any browser compatibility
problems? A handful of my blog audience have complained about my blog not working correctly in Explorer but looks
great in Safari. Do you have any tips to help fix this
problem?
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it.
Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! However, how could we communicate?
Heya just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few
of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think
its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different
internet browsers and both show the same results.
I relish, lead to I discovered exactly what I was looking for.
You’ve ended my 4 day long hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye
Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your webpage?
My blog site is in the exact same area of interest as yours and
my visitors would definitely benefit from a lot of the information you present here.
Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks a lot!
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo
News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
This paragraph will help the internet visitors for setting up new weblog or even a blog from start to
end.
Your method of telling the whole thing in this article is truly good, every one be able
to simply know it, Thanks a lot.
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other sites?
I have a blog based upon on the same information you discuss and would really like
to have you share some stories/information. I know my
visitors would value your work. If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an email.
I always emailed this webpage post page to all my associates, for
the reason that if like to read it then my friends will too.
My spouse and I stumbled over here different web page and thought I might check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to finding out about your web page yet again.
Superb, what a blog it is! This blog presents valuable data to us, keep
it up.
If some one wants to be updated with most recent technologies therefore
he must be visit this web page and be up to date all the time.
Having read this I thought it was rather informative.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this information together.
I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worthwhile!
Thanks very nice blog!
First off I want to say superb blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was curious to know how you center yourself and clear your head prior to writing.
I have had a tough time clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts
out. I truly do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost simply just trying to figure out how
to begin. Any recommendations or tips? Many thanks!
Hey there! I’ve been following your blog for a while now and finally got the bravery to go ahead
and give you a shout out from Kingwood Texas! Just wanted to say keep
up the fantastic job!
I’ve been browsing online greater than 3 hours lately, but I by no means found any interesting article like
yours. It’s beautiful price sufficient for me. In my view, if all web owners and bloggers made good content material as you did,
the web shall be a lot more helpful than ever
before.
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article writer for your blog.
You have some really great posts and I feel I would be a good
asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d absolutely love to write some content for your blog in exchange for
a link back to mine. Please send me an email if interested.
Many thanks!
Howdy! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new apple iphone!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the outstanding work!
I am genuinely grateful to the owner of this web page who has shared this great paragraph at at this
time.
Hello, constantly i used to check weblog posts here early in the
morning, because i enjoy to find out more and more.
Amazing things here. I’m very happy to look your
post. Thank you a lot and I’m taking a look ahead to contact
you. Will you please drop me a e-mail?
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add
to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time
and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like
this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I think everything said was actually very reasonable.
But, consider this, what if you were to create a awesome headline?
I am not suggesting your content is not solid.,
but suppose you added a title to maybe get folk’s attention? I mean Lia Olguța Vasilescu, fost ministru al
Muncii: Limitarea procentului pentru pensii la 9,4% din PIB, o dovadă de
răutate și cinism – Realitatea Financiară is a little plain. You should look
at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they write news titles to get viewers interested.
You might try adding a video or a related pic
or two to get people interested about what you’ve got to say.
Just my opinion, it could make your blog a little bit more interesting.
I am not sure where you are getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for fantastic info I was looking for this info for my mission.