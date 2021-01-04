Legea privind acordul de împrumut între România şi BIRD, în valoare de 500 de milioane euro, promulgată de Președintele Klaus Iohannis

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, luni, legea pentru ratificarea Acordului de împrumut (Program pe bază de rezultate în sectorul sanitar din România) între România şi Banca Internaţională pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare (BIRD), în valoare de 500 de milioane de euro, precizează Administrația Prezidențială.
Acordul a fost semnat la New York, la 23 septembrie 2019, amendat şi actualizat prin Scrisoarea de amendament semnată între România şi BIRD la Bucureşti, la 31 iulie 2020 şi la 26 august 2020.
Legea are ca obiect de reglementare ratificarea Acordului de împrumut dintre România şi Banca Internaţională pentru Reconstrucţie şi Dezvoltare destinat programului pe bază de rezultate în sectorul sanitar (de tip PfoR), în valoare de 500 milioane de euro.
Programul urmăreşte creşterea acoperirii asistenţei medicale primare pentru comunităţile vulnerabile, îmbunătăţirea eficienţei cheltuielilor de sănătate şi implementarea unor serii de reforme în vederea consolidării sistemului de sănătate şi întăririi capacităţii autorităţilor de a răspunde la situaţiile de urgenţă cauzate de pandemia COVID-19.
Potrivit legii, Guvernul României se autorizează ca, prin Ministerul Finanţelor Publice,”să convină cu BIRD amendamente la conţinutul Acordului de împrumut care nu sunt de natură să majoreze obligaţiile financiare asumate de România faţă de BIRD”. Amendamentele convenite se aprobă prin hotărâre a Executivului.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
