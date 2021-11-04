Klaus Iohannis și Joe Biden, anunț despre construirea unui minireactor nuclear în România, cu 6.000 de locuri de muncă

Un reactor nuclear de mici dimensiuni urmează să fie construit în România pentru generarea de energie electrică în colaborare cu Statele Unite. Anunțul menționat într-un comunicat al Casei Albe vine în contextul în care în aceste zile se desfășoară summitul privind schimbările climatice, la Glasgow, unde Klaus Iohannis a și anunțat creșterea producerii de energie electrică din resurse regenerabile în perioada următoare în țară.
Într-o informare despre măsurile pe care le vor lua SUA în mandatul președintelui Biden, pentru menținerea pe poziția de lider mondial la energie curată, Casa Albă a menționat că este vorba de o centrală mică de reactoare modulare (SMR), prima de acest fel din țara noastră, ce va fi construită în parteneriat cu compania americană NuScale Power.
Construcția acestei centrale va fi anunțată de cei doi președinți, menționează comunicatul de presă.
Parteneriatul va aduce tehnologia SMR în România, în Europa, aceste minisreactoare nucleare nefiind încă autorizate. În septembrie 2020, compania NuScale Power a primit autorizarea în SUA pentru minireactorul său nuclear, potrivit g4media.ro. Cu un an înainte, SN Nuclearelectrica SA anunţă că a semnat un Memorandum de Înţelegere cu NuScale Power în vederea realizării unui schimb de informaţii tehnice şi economice cu privire la tehnologia nucleară inovatoare dezvoltată de NuScale.
Parteneriatul va aduce tehnologia micilor reactoare nucleare în România, poziționând tehnologia SUA în fruntea cursei globale pentru dezvoltarea de astfel de reactoare. Și va aduce cea mai recentă tehnologie nucleară civilă în această zonă din Europa. Acordul comercial va include o uzină NuScale cu 12 module, care va crea inițial peste 6.000 de locuri de muncă în SUA și România, cu posibilitatea de a se ajunge la 30.000 de locuri de muncă în cele două state odată cu dezvoltarea proiectului comun, se menționează în comunicatul Casei Albe.
Pe lângă România, compania americană NuScale Power a încheiat memorandumuri și cu companii energetice de stat din Polonia, Bulgaria și Ucraina.
Potrivit Nuclearelectrica, NuScale dezvolta o centrala nucleara pe baza de reactoare modulare cu apa usoara pentru a furniza electricitate, incalzire termica, desalinizare. Proiectul innovator al reactorului mic modular (SMR) are la baza o constructie modulara integral fabricata de NuScale capabila sa genereze 60 MW de electricitate utilizand o versiune sigura, redusa ca dimensiune si scalabila a tehnologiei reactoarelor cu apa sub presiune. Proiectul scalabil al NuScale: o centrala nucleara poate acomoda pana la 12 module individuale, care ofera beneficiile unei tehnologii fara emisii de carbon si reduce angajamentele financiare asociate unei centrale nucleare cu o productie de ordinul gigawatilor. Investitorul majoritar al NuScale este Fluor Corporation, o companie globala de inginerie, procurare si constructie cu o traditie de 60 de ani in industria nucleara comerciala.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
