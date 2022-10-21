Ionuţ Stroe: Trebuie să existe o corelare între rata inflaţiei şi creşterea pensiilor / Pensiile pot fi susţinute din bugetul asigurărilor sociale

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, Ionuţ Stroe, a explicat, joi seară, că este necesară o corelare între rata inflaţiei şi creşterea pensiilor, el arătând că panii pentru majorarea pensiilor vor fi prevăzuţi în bugetul asigurărilor sociale. Stroe a adăugat că se lucrează deja la bugetul pentru anul viitor.
Întrebat joi seară, la România TV, dacă nu este politicianism din partea preşedintelui României, Klaus Iohannis, care a vorbit despre majorarea cu 15 la sută a pensiilor, Ionuţ Stroe a precizat că trebuie să existe o corelare între rata inflaţiei şi creşterea pensiilor.
”Din păcate, momentul când se anunţă public creşteri şi se avansează procente, unii strigă public, politicianism. Când se spune că această creştere trebuie să fie în directă relaţie cu posibilităţile bugetare, se spune că nu vor creşte pensiile. Eu pot să vă spun că în momentul de faţă, premierul îşi doreşte şi tot timpul a susţinut că pensiile trebuie să crească şi se caută soluţii ca această majorare să fie cât mai aproape de rata inflaţiei. Trebuie să existe o corelare între rata inflaţiei şi creşterea pensiilor. Bineînţeles, ţinându-se cont şi de această limită în care poate fi sustenabilă această creştere de la bugetul de stat”, a declarat Ionuţ Stroe.
Întrebat dacă, într-adevăr, pensiile vor creşte cu 15 la sută, Stroe a precizat că este ”foarte probabil”.
”Foarte probabil, fiindcă astăzi avem o inflaţie de 15 procente, iar o majorare de 10-11 cum s-a vehiculat nu ar fi suficientă pentru a acoperi din păcate posibilităţile destul de reduse ale pensionarilor. Perioada asta pe care o traversăm este deosebit de dificilă. Inflaţia este în creştere şi pensionarii din România trebuie să poată să suporte toate aceste efecte economice”, a declarat Stroe.
Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL a explicat că deja se lucrează la bugetul pe anul viitor, iar banii de pensii sunt cuprinşi în bugetul asigurărilor sociale.
”În acest moment se lucrează la construcţia bugetară pe anul viitor, legea bugetului de stat. Posibilităţile pe cate le avem în acest moment ne obligă la o astfel de abordare. Majorările în privinţa pensiilor cu 15 procente în directă relaţie cu inflaţia sunt un remediu necesar şi pot fi susţinute din bugetul asigurărilor sociale”, a declarat Stroe.
