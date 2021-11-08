Ioan Talpeș: „Marea resetare înseamnă că vom plăti mai mult la energie ca austriecii, deși avem mai multe resurse decât ei”

Fostul șef al SIE, Ioan Talpeș, spune că marea resetare înseamnă că românii trebuie să-și știe rolul și locul și ce sacrificii trebuie făcute pentru o anumite poziție și avantaje.
„Austria este producător de energrie, deși la începutul anilor 90 nu avea capabilități. Nu poți să nu ții cont de influența unor jucători. Viena este centrul balcanilor si Estului integrat. Noi am venit în Europa, nu ei. Am discutat cu austriecii susținerea integrării României în UE. În octombrie 2004, primul ministru al Austriei trebuia să facă scrisoarea de recomandare. S-a întrunit guvernul lor și a hotărât să nu mai susțină România și nu au mai trimis scrisoarea. Am fost la negocieri, la Viena și le-am arătat cât din PIB-ul Austriei se face pe componentele pe care Austria le-a luat pe capitolul recuperări de la români. Ei recuperau de prin 1699, de pe vremea lui Euguen de Savoia. Ei au știut ce să ia din România. M-am dus la Viena, m-am întâlnit cu premierul și i-am dat cartea. După aceea m-a întrebat dacă eu chiar vreau să public acea carte, i-am spus că da. În aceeași zi a fost convocat guvernul austriac ca va susține România. Gazele din Marea Neagră se vor extrage, dar atunci când UE va fi un tot unitar, iar atunci nu vor mai conta. Haideți să vedem Romania din prisma membrului UE, nu cea a lui Ceaușescu.
Americanii s-au înțeles cu rușii, de aceea au renunțat la gazele din Marea Neagră. România nu are capacitatea de a extrage gazele de acolo, doar americanii au tehnologia necesară. Noi nu aveam altă opțiune, asta trebuie să înțelegem”, a declarat Ioan Talpeș în emisiunea „Culisele Statului Paralel”.
CITEȘTE ȘI: Ioan Talpeș: „Asistăm la o luptă între cei care au fost în servicii și care își caută o existență și după”
