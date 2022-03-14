Încep controalele la distribuitorii de ulei care au mărit preţurile: „Triplările și dublările de preţuri nu au niciun fel de justificare economică”

Ministrul Economiei, Florin Spătaru, a anunţat că începând de astăzi se vor face controale în supermarketuri, dar şi la site-urile şi distribuitorii on-line de ulei alimentar, care au mărit nejustificat preţurile în ultimele zile.

 

„În ceea ce priveşte această criză a uleiului, am verificat cu ministrul Agriculturii, avem stocurile necesare, suficiente, şi atunci nu ar trebui să avem niciun fel de probleme privind aprovizionarea cu ulei. Şi vom intra săptămâna viitoare, încă de luni, să verificăm acele site-uri şi acei distribuitori, care au crescut preţul uleiului de trei ori. Vreau să liniştim populaţia, nu există niciun motiv de îngrijorare că nu vom avea stocuri de ulei şi n-ar trebui să reacţionăm la aceste mesaje şi triplări, dublări de preţuri, care nu au niciun fel de justificare economică. Vom face controale şi la supermarketuri dar şi la acele magazine on-line”, a declarat Florin Spătaru.

Spătaru a precizat că aceste controale vor fi realizate nu doar de ANPC ci şi de alte instituţii ale statului.

„Vom face aceste controale cu toate autorităţile competente ale statului pentru că şi ANPC are nişte limite”, a afirmat ministrul.

Potrivit demnitarului, după efectuarea acestor controale „aşa zisa criză a uleiului va fi depăşită”, aşa cum s-a întâmplat şi la benzinării când, după controalele efectuate de autorităţile statului, au dispărut cozile făcute de şoferi.

„Dacă vom interveni şi vom face aceste controale, mă aştept ca această cerere să fie reglementată corespunzător şi să nu trebuiască să ajungem în situaţia raţionalizării. Uitaţi-vă ce se întâmplă la staţiile de benzină! N-a trebuit să raţionalizăm. Când ne-am dus şi am intervenit, lucrurile au început să intre în normal şi nu mai avem cozi de zeci, sute de maşini. Vreau să vă asigur încă o dată de hotărârea Guvernului şi a premierului de a interveni decisiv pentru a nu destabiliza, pentru a nu crea această panică în populaţie”, a explicat Florin Spătaru.

Ministrul Economiei s-a aflat, duminică, la Galaţi, unde s-a întâlnit cu refugiaţii din Ucraina cazaţi în căminele studenţeşti şi studenţii ucraineni înscrişi la Universitatea „Dunărea de Jos”, care desfăşoară, de pe 24 februarie, voluntariat, ajutând refugiaţii. 

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

