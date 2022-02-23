FOTO | Val de controale. ANPC a verificat într-o singură zi 65 de magazine în întreaga ţară. În toate au fost găsite nereguli!

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Comisarii Autorităţii Naţionale pentru Protecţia Consumatorilor (ANPC) au controlat, marți, 65 de magazine din țară aparținând Mega Image, Penny, Profi, Cora, Auchan, Carrefour şi Lidl, găsind nereguli în toate.

Cele mai întâlnite deficienţe au fost vânzarea unor produse expirate, comercializarea unor produse în afara datei durabilităţii minimale care prezentau insecte în ambalaj, produse congelate care aveau culoarea modificată şi acumulări de gheaţă în ambalaj, fructe şi produse din carne cu urme de mucegai.

Imagine

 

De asemenea, comisarii ANPC au găsit spaţii de expunere a produselor preambalate şi congelate neigienizat, cu resturi de etichete, impurităţi mecanice, insecte moarte (muşte şi gândaci de bucătărie), praf, rugină şi vopsea exfoliată în sistemul de ventilaţie al vitrinelor frigorifice, nerespectarea regimului de temeperatură pentru păstrarea preparatelor, utilizarea unor spaţii de depozitare neigienizate sau neconforme din punctul de vedere al regimului de temperatură sau al gradului de uzură al aparaturii, utilizarea unor cuptoare neigienizate, prezentând un strat gros de arsură şi grăsimi, gândaci vii.

Imagine

 

Echipele de control au mai observat paviment neigienizat, în magazine, cu un strat de praf gros, grăsime şi zone depreciate sau plafon deteriorat, nereguli în ceea ce priveşte promoţiile, neconcordanţă între preţul la raft şi cel de la casa de marcat, comercializarea unor produse cu ambalajul deteriorate, utilizarea unor mijloace de măsurare neverificate metrologic.

Imagine

„Am schimbat ”picătura chinezească” pe o adevărată cascadă de acţiuni la nivel naţional. Rezultatele primelor controale din Bucureşti şi de la Cluj ne-au arătat că trebuie o mobilizare la nivel naţional. Trebuie să arătăm că întreaga Autoritate funcţionează ca o maşinărie şi are o abordare unitară la nivelul întregii ţări. Pentru noi nu există mai multe variante de consumatori, ci doar unul singur: cetăţeanul român. Fie că acesta locuieşte la oraş sau în mediul rural, merită să fie tratat cu respect şi trebuie să ştie că noi suntem aici pentru a-l proteja.

Imagine

 

Nu amenzile sunt importante, ci modul în care operatorii economici îşi schimbă abordarea de până acum. Murdarul trebuie să devină curat, dezordinea ordine şi nepăsarea atenţie! Mulţumesc public colegilor mei comisari din rândurile cărora şi eu fac parte. Chiar dacă avem salariile cele mai mici dintre toate autorităţile de control rezultatele muncii noastre sunt din ce în ce mai vizibile. Ne vom opri când nu vom mai găsi motive de sancţionare la niciun magazin!”, a declarat preşedintele ANPC, Horia Constantinescu.

Imagine

În urma acestor controale, comisarii ANPC au dat amenzi în valoare de 772.000 de lei şi au decis închiderea temporară a şase magazine până la remedierea deficienţelor constatate, aceeaşi măsură fiind luată şi pentru raioanele unde s-au înregistrat abateri pentru 25 de unităţi.

Imagine

De asemenea, a fost propusă şi măsura închiderii pentru cel mult şase luni pentru două magazine.

Imagine

În cazul a nouă unităţi, controlate zilele anterioare, comisarii ANPC au constatat că abaterile au fost îndreptate şi a fost reluată activitatea comercială.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

