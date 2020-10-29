Florin Cîțu: „Nu suntem o economie bogată, a fost administrată 30 de ani de oameni care nu au știut să administreze o economie”

Ministrul Finanțelor, Florin Cîțu, a vorbit în această dimineață, într-un interviu la un post de radio, despre ANAF, scăderea economică generată de criza COVID-19, datoria publică, dar și despre anteprenoriat, facând o paralelă între abordarea românească versus cea din Statele Unite, care consider că generează mai multe rezultate.
“Niciodată nu o să fie prietenii noștri ANAF, nici eu nu o să fiu aici tot timpul. (…) Au un rol de a colecta taxe (ANAF – n.r.) și nu toată lumea e cinstită. Ei pornesc de la premisa de a colecta aceste taxe”, a declarat Cîțu, potrivit realitatea.net
În ceea ce privește scăderea economică, Florin Cîțu a precizat: “La început am zis că o să fie o scădere economică de 2%. Toți ceilalți ne dădeau 9 sau 10%. Am revizuit estimările la 4%. Nu suntem o economie bogată, a fost administrată 30 de ani de oameni care nu au știut să administreze o economie.”
El a precizat că datoria publică, care în prezent se află la 42,8%, merge spre 40%, anul acesta, menționând că nu o să fie vorba despre o cotă progresivă.
Florin Cîțu susține, de asemenea, că în prezent nu se pune problema modificării Codului fiscal: “Orice modificare va fi discutată cu sectorul privat. Vom merge în direcția cealaltă, de a relaxa. Ideal ar fi un cod fiscal cu taxe mici pe care să le plătească toată lumea”.
Cât privește ideea de antreprenoriat, ministrul Finațelor a precizat că nu crede în ore la școală de antreprenoritat. “Aici ar trebui să permitem mai mult. În State la 16 ani copiii se trezesc și vând ziare. În vacanțele de vară se duc și lucrează în summer câmp și așa mai departe. Ăsta e sistemul sau lucrează la McDonalds de la 16 ani. Cel mai ușor să înveți să fii antreprenor este să fii antrepreprenor. În asta cred mai mult, de a permite tinerilor sau copiilor de a avea astfel de job-uri”.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
