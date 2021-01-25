Florin Cîțu, anunț despre majorarea pensiilor: Costurile cu pensiile în 2021 cresc deja cu 8 miliarde de lei față de anul trecut

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat că ar dori o nouă lege a pensiilor, bazată pe contributivitate, proiectul fiind anunțat deja de coaliția de guvernare. Șeful Executivului nu a dau un răspuns exact în legătură cu creșterea pensiilor de la 1 septembrie. Acesta a spus că pensiile „costă” în acest an cu 8 miliarde de lei mai mult decât anul trecut. 

„În acest buget (pe anul 2021 – n.red.), pensiile, costul cu pensiile cresc cu aproape 8 miliarde față de anul trecut, cu majorarea de anul trecut reprezintă 0,8% din PIB, plus alocații, cea de anul trecut și cea de anul acesta, vorbim de 1,1% din PIB, suplimentar față de ce aveam anul trecut. Deci cheltuieli în plus. (…) Trebuie să reanalizăm legea salarizării. (…) De aici pornim construcția bugetului, pe legislația în vigoare”, a precizat Florin Cîțu, citat de realitatea.net

Întrebat de jurnaliști despre indexarea cu rata inflației a punctului de pensie și de majorarea salariilor, premierul a declarat că legea pensiilor și legea salarizării unitare au creat deja probleme. Florin Cîțu a precizat, legat de aplicarea legii pensiilor în actuala formă, că se are în vedere o nouă lege a pensiilor.

„În acest moment, ne uităm la modificarea a două legi care au creat probleme – legea salarizării unitare, prezentată ca o lege care elimină inechitățile și a creat probleme. Atunci când a fost prezentată se spunea că președintele are cel mai mare salariu.

Despre legea pensiilor, această coaliție, am spus încă din primul moment că vrem să fie bazată pe contributivitate. Vedem în perioada următoare. (…) Vom vedea dacă vom avea o noua lege a pensiilor… Bugetul se construiește pe legea în vigoare. Daca legea spune acest lucru, atunci se va face acest lucru.

La legea pensiilor este vorba de contributivitate, și este principiul de la care pornim”, a mai explicat Florin Cîțu.

Declarațiile au fost făcute de premierul liberal luni, la Parlament, înainte de a participa la şedinţa liderilor coaliţiei.

 

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

