Florin Cîțu, anunț despre majorarea pensiilor: Costurile cu pensiile în 2021 cresc deja cu 8 miliarde de lei față de anul trecut

Premierul Florin Cîțu a anunțat că ar dori o nouă lege a pensiilor, bazată pe contributivitate, proiectul fiind anunțat deja de coaliția de guvernare. Șeful Executivului nu a dau un răspuns exact în legătură cu creșterea pensiilor de la 1 septembrie. Acesta a spus că pensiile „costă” în acest an cu 8 miliarde de lei mai mult decât anul trecut.
„În acest buget (pe anul 2021 – n.red.), pensiile, costul cu pensiile cresc cu aproape 8 miliarde față de anul trecut, cu majorarea de anul trecut reprezintă 0,8% din PIB, plus alocații, cea de anul trecut și cea de anul acesta, vorbim de 1,1% din PIB, suplimentar față de ce aveam anul trecut. Deci cheltuieli în plus. (…) Trebuie să reanalizăm legea salarizării. (…) De aici pornim construcția bugetului, pe legislația în vigoare”, a precizat Florin Cîțu, citat de realitatea.net
Întrebat de jurnaliști despre indexarea cu rata inflației a punctului de pensie și de majorarea salariilor, premierul a declarat că legea pensiilor și legea salarizării unitare au creat deja probleme. Florin Cîțu a precizat, legat de aplicarea legii pensiilor în actuala formă, că se are în vedere o nouă lege a pensiilor.
„În acest moment, ne uităm la modificarea a două legi care au creat probleme – legea salarizării unitare, prezentată ca o lege care elimină inechitățile și a creat probleme. Atunci când a fost prezentată se spunea că președintele are cel mai mare salariu.
Despre legea pensiilor, această coaliție, am spus încă din primul moment că vrem să fie bazată pe contributivitate. Vedem în perioada următoare. (…) Vom vedea dacă vom avea o noua lege a pensiilor… Bugetul se construiește pe legea în vigoare. Daca legea spune acest lucru, atunci se va face acest lucru.
La legea pensiilor este vorba de contributivitate, și este principiul de la care pornim”, a mai explicat Florin Cîțu.
Declarațiile au fost făcute de premierul liberal luni, la Parlament, înainte de a participa la şedinţa liderilor coaliţiei.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an shakiness over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come further formerly again as exactly
the same nearly a lot often inside case you shield
this hike.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I
find this topic to be actually one thing which I think I’d never
understand. It seems too complex and very vast for me. I’m taking a
look ahead for your subsequent post, I will attempt to get the hold of
it!
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to
safeguard against hackers? I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything
I’ve worked hard on. Any recommendations?
It’s going to be end of mine day, but before ending I am reading this wonderful piece of writing to increase my knowledge.
What’s up friends, how is the whole thing, and what you wish
for to say regarding this paragraph, in my view its
in fact amazing designed for me.
Thank you a lot for sharing this with all of us you really know
what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Kindly additionally
consult with my site =). We may have a hyperlink alternate arrangement between us
fntastic pput up, vefy informative. I ponderr whhy thhe otyher specdialists off tis ssctor ddo nnot understaand this.
Yoou mus proceesd yojr writing. I amm confident, yoou have
a greatt readers’base already!
I couldn’t resist commenting. Very well written!
My developer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the
costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on a
variety of websites for about a year and am worried about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can import all my wordpress
content into it? Any help would be really appreciated!
Hey! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to
get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not
seeing very good success. If you know of any please share.
Cheers!
I like the helpful information you provide for your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and test again here regularly. I’m reasonably sure I will be told many new stuff right right here!
Good luck for the following!
Hello! I realize this is sort of off-topic however I needed to ask.
Does running a well-established blog such as yours take a massive amount work?
I’m brand new to running a blog but I do write in my journal everyday.
I’d like to start a blog so I can easily share my experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any suggestions or tips for new aspiring bloggers.
Appreciate it!
Saved as a favorite, I love your website!
Hi there, its fastidious article regarding media print, we all
be aware of media is a enormous source of information.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody?
This article posted at this web site is really nice.
Thanks for one’s marvelous posting! I seriously enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great
author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will eventually come back
later in life. I want to encourage that you continue your great
job, have a nice holiday weekend!
Thanks for a marvelous posting! I certainly enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.
I will be sure to bookmark your blog and may come back very soon. I want to encourage yourself to continue your
great writing, have a nice weekend!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough time locating it but, I’d like
to shoot you an email. I’ve got some creative ideas for your blog
you might be interested in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look
forward to seeing it develop over time.
Feel free to surf to my blog – Ila
I have to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this site.
I really hope to view the same high-grade blog posts from you
later on as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has encouraged me to get my own website now 😉
I am really impressed with your writing skills as well as with
the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or
did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like this one
nowadays.
It is in reality a nice and helpful piece of information. I’m happy that
you just shared this useful information with us. Please keep us informed like this.
Thank you for sharing.
Hmm it seems like your website ate my first
comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I
had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
I too am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to
the whole thing. Do you have any tips and hints for beginner blog
writers? I’d really appreciate it.
I’m gone to tell my little brother, that he should also visit this
blog on regular basis to take updated from latest information.
What’s uup mates, how is the wholke thing, annd what yoou want to say about this piece of writing, in my view its genuinely awesome
in support of me.
webpage
Amazing! Its genuinely awesome paragraph, I have got much clear idea about from this piece of writing. https://slashdot.org/~binsabri
No matter if some one searches for his vital thing,
so he/she desires to be available that in detail, therefore that thing is
maintained over here.
Here is my web-site :: arthome-furniture.com/halkomentar-99-wardrobe-2374.html
Actually when someone doesn’t understand after that its up to other users that they will help, so here it takes place.
For newest information you have to go to see web and on world-wide-web I found this
web site as a finest web page for hottest updates.
An inteгesting discuѕsion is worth comment.
Ӏ do believe that you ought to write more on this subject matter, it might not be
a taboo subject but typically people don’t tal aboujt such issues.
To the next! Many thanks!! http://hobidominoqq154.lowescouponn.com/bagaimana-kalian-mendatangkan-kelalaian-joker123-apk-ini-ini-penyelesaiannya
Incredible points. Outstanding arguments. Keep up the great spirit.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting!
I certainly enjoyed reading it, you’re a great author.
I will make certain to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back down the road.
I want to encourage one to continue your great work, have a
nice weekend!
hi!,I like your writing so a lot! percentage we be in contact more approximately your
post on AOL? I need a specialist on this space to unravel my problem.
Maybe that is you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
Good site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing like yours these days.
I honestly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
I always emailed this blog post page to all my associates, for the
reason that if like to read it next my links
will too.
Excellent way of telling, and nice article to gett data about my presentation focus, which
i am going to deliver in college.
Gay, lesbian, shemale, straight, amateur and pornstar.
Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all folks you
actually recognize what you’re talking about! Bookmarked.
Please additionally visit my web site =). We could
have a hyperlink change agreement among us
Thanks , I have recently been searching for information approximately this topic for
a long time and yours is the greatest I have came upon so far.
But, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you positive
about the source?
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet
I never found any interesting article like yours.
It’s pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made good
content as you did, the web will be much more useful than ever before.
What’s up, after reading this awesome piece of writing i am too glad to share my know-how
here with friends.
Hi! I know this is sort of off-topic but I had to ask.
Does managing a well-established website such as yours require a massive amount work?
I’m completely new to blogging however I do write in my journal every day.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and feelings online.
Please let me know if you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring bloggers.
Appreciate it!
I read this piece of writing completely about the difference of most recent and
earlier technologies, it’s amazing article.
That is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate information… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
You actually make it appear really easy together with
your presentation however I to find this matter
to be really one thing which I feel I might by
no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely vast for me.
I’m having a look ahead to your subsequent submit, I’ll attempt to get the dangle of it!
Thanks , I have just been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours
is the greatest I’ve came upon so far. But,
what about the bottom line? Are you sure concerning the source?
What’s Taking place i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this
I have found It positively helpful and it has aided me out loads.
I hope to give a contribution & help different customers like its aided me.
Great job.
Hello! This is kind of off topic but I need some help from an established blog.
Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal
but I can figure things out pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to begin. Do you
have any ideas or suggestions? Many thanks
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the images on this blog loading?
I’m trying to figure out if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.
I am no longer sure where you’re getting your info, but good topic.
I needs to spend a while studying much more or working out more.
Thanks for excellent info I was in search of this info
for my mission.