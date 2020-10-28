Florin Cîțu acuză PSD: Au în plan impozitarea veniturilor Bisericii, supraimpozitarea tuturor pensiilor și creșterea ratei poliței RCA

Ministrul Finanțelor Publice, Forin Cîțu, a reiterat, la emisiunea “Legile Puterii” de la Realitatea Plus, faptul că Guvernul nu va mări taxele sau impozitele anul viitor. În schimb, a avertizat liberalul, PSD are în plan impozitarea veniturilor Bisericii, supraimpozitarea tuturor pensiilor și creșterea ratei poliție RCA.

“Nu, nu vom crește taxe și am spus acest lucru din primul moment în care am preluat acest mandat. Am spus că soluția liberală pentru a dezvolta economia este o economie cu taxe mici, puține, dar pe care să le plătim toți. Vreau să vă spun că, în acest an, chiar dacă e un an de criză, am reușit să avem încasări la buget și avem deja două luni, august-septembrie, cu încasări la buget mai mari decât în 2019 după ce am eliminat taxele introduse de socialiști. Vorbim de supra-acciza pentru combustibil, am eliminat-o, am scăzut prețul la combustibil și avem venituri la buget mai mari. Am eliminat supra-impozitarea contractelor part-time, o crimă împotriva antreprenorilor români (…) Vă spun în premieră că și în luna ocrombrie 2020 arată că veniturile s-ar putea să fie mai mari decât în octombrie 2019”, a declarat Florin Cîțu, la Realitatea Plus.

Ministrul Finanțelor Publice a lansat acuzații către PSD.

“Programul de guvernare PSD este același program din 2016, aceleași culori, doar că au schimbat prezentatorul. Vă aduceți aminte atunci era Dragnea care se plimba cu programul de guvernare peste acum, acum este Grindeanu. Grindeanu, care este cunoscut pentru faptul că a semnat noaptea ca hoții OUG 13. El este astăzi omul care vine și prezintă astăzi acest program de guvernare. Și atunci vorbeau de scăderi de taxe, și atunci vorbeau de creșteri de venituri. Ce au făcut? Nu au făcut nimic din ce au promis. Au venit și au introdus taxe. Să le repetăm: supraacciza la combustibil, supraimpozitarea contractelor part-time, impozitarea în energie, telecomunicații, sistemului bancar și să nu uităm că au încercat în fiecare an naționalizarea Pilonului II de Pensii. Aceștia sunt cei de la PSD. Acela este programul adevărat de guvernare.

Și astăzi, sunt lucruri pe care nu vi le prezintă pentru finanțare. În planul lor, sunt lucruri pe care le-am găsit în Ministerul de Finanțe, la care lucrau, se regăsesc impozitarea veniturilor Bisericii, supraimpozitarea pensiilor, tuturor pensiilor, în special creșterea contribuțiilor, și creșterea ratei poliței RCA. Sunt lucruri despre care nu vă vorbesc acești oameni, dar pe care le au în plan”, a spus Cîțu.

Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti