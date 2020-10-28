Florin Cîțu acuză PSD: Au în plan impozitarea veniturilor Bisericii, supraimpozitarea tuturor pensiilor și creșterea ratei poliței RCA

Ministrul Finanțelor Publice, Forin Cîțu, a reiterat, la emisiunea “Legile Puterii” de la Realitatea Plus, faptul că Guvernul nu va mări taxele sau impozitele anul viitor. În schimb, a avertizat liberalul, PSD are în plan impozitarea veniturilor Bisericii, supraimpozitarea tuturor pensiilor și creșterea ratei poliție RCA.
“Nu, nu vom crește taxe și am spus acest lucru din primul moment în care am preluat acest mandat. Am spus că soluția liberală pentru a dezvolta economia este o economie cu taxe mici, puține, dar pe care să le plătim toți. Vreau să vă spun că, în acest an, chiar dacă e un an de criză, am reușit să avem încasări la buget și avem deja două luni, august-septembrie, cu încasări la buget mai mari decât în 2019 după ce am eliminat taxele introduse de socialiști. Vorbim de supra-acciza pentru combustibil, am eliminat-o, am scăzut prețul la combustibil și avem venituri la buget mai mari. Am eliminat supra-impozitarea contractelor part-time, o crimă împotriva antreprenorilor români (…) Vă spun în premieră că și în luna ocrombrie 2020 arată că veniturile s-ar putea să fie mai mari decât în octombrie 2019”, a declarat Florin Cîțu, la Realitatea Plus.
Ministrul Finanțelor Publice a lansat acuzații către PSD.
“Programul de guvernare PSD este același program din 2016, aceleași culori, doar că au schimbat prezentatorul. Vă aduceți aminte atunci era Dragnea care se plimba cu programul de guvernare peste acum, acum este Grindeanu. Grindeanu, care este cunoscut pentru faptul că a semnat noaptea ca hoții OUG 13. El este astăzi omul care vine și prezintă astăzi acest program de guvernare. Și atunci vorbeau de scăderi de taxe, și atunci vorbeau de creșteri de venituri. Ce au făcut? Nu au făcut nimic din ce au promis. Au venit și au introdus taxe. Să le repetăm: supraacciza la combustibil, supraimpozitarea contractelor part-time, impozitarea în energie, telecomunicații, sistemului bancar și să nu uităm că au încercat în fiecare an naționalizarea Pilonului II de Pensii. Aceștia sunt cei de la PSD. Acela este programul adevărat de guvernare.
Și astăzi, sunt lucruri pe care nu vi le prezintă pentru finanțare. În planul lor, sunt lucruri pe care le-am găsit în Ministerul de Finanțe, la care lucrau, se regăsesc impozitarea veniturilor Bisericii, supraimpozitarea pensiilor, tuturor pensiilor, în special creșterea contribuțiilor, și creșterea ratei poliței RCA. Sunt lucruri despre care nu vă vorbesc acești oameni, dar pe care le au în plan”, a spus Cîțu.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
Currently it seems like BlogEngine is the best blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
Highly descriptive blog, I loved that a lot. Will there be a
part 2?
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your web site and
in accession capital to assert that I get actually enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I will be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the layout of your
site? Its very well written; I love what youve got to
say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having
1 or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?
Hi there mates, pleasant piece of writing and
nice urging commented here, I am actually enjoying by these.
Considering the game has a mature rating anyway it
seems daft that they are doing this. This article looks at some of
their more questionable activities. many of you may find this
hard to believe, but this is a relatively new concept.
Hello there, You’ve done a great job. I will certainly
digg it and personally suggest to my friends. I’m confident they will be benefited from this web site.
Look at my web-site; pubg free uc generator
It’s just dependent on choice because in the long run, your overall health remains to be influenced by the method that
you manage it. You see, the Einsteins and Edisons just weren’t
a whole lot of smarter that the inexperienced, writes psychology professor Dean Simonton.
Usually, tubal obstruction shows slight or no symptom, such as, abnormal vaginal
discharge.
Hello! This post could not be written any better!
Readding this post reminds me of my old roo mate!
He always kept talking about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
web site
Hi, after reading this remarkable piece of writing i am too glad to share my experience here with colleagues.
What’s up to every one, the contents existing at this web page are genuinely remarkable for
people experience, well, keep up the nice work fellows.
What i do not realize is in truth how you’re not actually much more well-preferred than you may be now.
You are very intelligent. You understand therefore considerably with regards to this matter,
made me personally consider it from a lot of numerous angles.
Its like men and women aren’t fascinated until it is something to do with Girl gaga!
Your own stuffs excellent. All the time deal with it up!
fantastic points altogether, you just won a emblem new reader.
What could you recommend in regards to your publish that
you simply made some days in the past? Any positive?
Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News. Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?
I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
Since the admin of this website is working, no question very soon it will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
Aw, this was a really good post. Taking a few minutes and actual effort to create a very good article… but what can I say… I hesitate a
lot and don’t seem to get anything done.
Just hold an easy perspective to your task if
you order it at EssayPro.