Facturile pentru decontarea cheltuielilor aferente consumului de energie electrică în irigații se pot depune la filialele ANIF

Ministerul Agriculturii și Dezvoltării Rurale informează că fermierii pot depune și astăzi, 20 decembrie facturile pentru decontarea cheltuielilor aferente consumului de energie electrică necesar funcționării agregatelor sau a echipamentelor pentru irigații.
Fermierii trebuie să transmită către filialele teritoriale ANIF facturile pentru contravaloarea energiei electrice consumate pentru irigații începând cu data de 1 iulie 2021, calculată conform cotei aprobate.
Actele pot fi depuse la sediul filialelor teritoriale sau transmise electronic, la adresele de e-mail disponibile pe site-ul ANIF, secțiunea date de contact, https://www.anif.ro/contact/.
Facem precizarea că, potrivit legislației, termenul este de 2 (două) zile de la data intrării în vigoare a Ordinului ministrului agriculturii și dezvoltării rurale nr. 348/2021, ordin publicat în Monitorul Oficial al României, Partea I, nr. 1192, în data de 16 decembrie 2021.
Reamintim că, pentru anul 2021, a fost stabilită cota de 49,99% pentru decontarea cheltuielilor aferente consumului de energie electrică necesar funcționării agregatelor sau echipamentelor pentru irigații pentru care se asigură apa pentru irigații în baza contractelor multianuale/sezoniere încheiate cu Agenția Națională de Îmbunătățiri Funciare.
