Facturile pentru decontarea cheltuielilor aferente consumului de energie electrică în irigații se pot depune la filialele ANIF

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Ministerul Agriculturii și Dezvoltării Rurale informează că fermierii pot depune  și astăzi, 20 decembrie facturile pentru decontarea cheltuielilor aferente consumului de energie electrică necesar funcționării agregatelor sau a echipamentelor pentru irigații.

Fermierii trebuie să transmită către filialele teritoriale ANIF facturile pentru contravaloarea energiei electrice consumate pentru irigații începând cu data de 1 iulie 2021, calculată conform cotei aprobate.

Actele pot fi depuse la sediul filialelor teritoriale sau transmise electronic, la adresele de e-mail disponibile pe site-ul ANIF, secțiunea date de contact,  https://www.anif.ro/contact/.

Facem precizarea că, potrivit legislației, termenul este de 2 (două) zile de la data intrării în vigoare a Ordinului ministrului agriculturii și dezvoltării rurale nr. 348/2021,  ordin  publicat în Monitorul Oficial al României, Partea I, nr. 1192, în data de 16 decembrie 2021.

Reamintim că, pentru anul 2021, a fost stabilită cota de 49,99% pentru decontarea cheltuielilor aferente consumului de energie electrică necesar funcționării agregatelor sau echipamentelor pentru irigații pentru care se asigură apa pentru irigații în baza contractelor multianuale/sezoniere încheiate cu Agenția Națională de Îmbunătățiri Funciare.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

80 COMENTARII

  1. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the
    video to make your point. You obviously know what youre talking
    about, why throw away your intelligence on just posting videos to your site when you could be giving us something enlightening to read?

  3. Hello there! This post could not be written much better!

    Looking through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He continually kept talking about this. I most certainly
    will send this article to him. Fairly certain he’s going
    to have a great read. I appreciate you for sharing!

  4. Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this article is
    awesome, great written and include almost all significant infos.
    I’d like to see more posts like this .

  5. Hey! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could locate a
    captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and
    I’m having difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!

  7. Good day! I just wish to give you a big thumbs up for your
    great information you have got here on this post.

    I will be returning to your website for more soon.

  8. I was suggested this blog through my cousin. I’m not sure whether or not this post is written by means of him
    as no one else know such distinctive approximately my trouble.
    You’re wonderful! Thank you!

  11. We stumbled over here by a different page and thought I may as well
    check things out. I like what I see so i am just following
    you. Look forward to looking into your web page again.

  13. It’s going to be ending of mine day, however before finish I am reading this
    enormous piece of writing to improve my experience.

  14. Your style is very unique in comparison to other folks I have read
    stuff from. Many thanks for posting when you have
    the opportunity, Guess I will just book mark this site.

  16. Very good blog! Do you have any suggestions for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you recommend starting with a free platform like
    Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are
    so many options out there that I’m totally confused
    .. Any suggestions? Thank you!

  19. Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It truly useful
    & it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something
    back and aid others like you helped me.

  20. Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to help with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted
    keywords but I’m not seeing very good gains. If you know of any please share.

    Thank you!

  23. Howdy! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I needed to
    ask. Does building a well-established website like yours take
    a massive amount work? I’m completely new to blogging but I
    do write in my journal everyday. I’d like to start a blog so
    I can share my own experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if
    you have any recommendations or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
    Appreciate it!

  24. Hmm it seems like your website ate my first comment (it was
    super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying
    your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new
    to the whole thing. Do you have any tips for first-time blog writers?
    I’d genuinely appreciate it.

  25. When I initially commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added”
    checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get three e-mails with the same
    comment. Is there any way you can remove people from that service?

    Many thanks!

  26. Hurrah! At last I got a webpage from where I be capable of actually get valuable information regarding my study and knowledge.

  28. Excellent web site. A lot of helpful information here. I am sending it to a few pals ans also sharing in delicious.
    And naturally, thanks in your sweat!

  32. Sweet blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
    Do you have any suggestions on how to get listed in Yahoo News?

    I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!

    Many thanks

  33. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I definitely enjoyed
    reading it, you can be a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and definitely will come back sometime soon. I want to encourage you to continue your great posts, have
    a nice weekend!

  34. I was curious if you ever considered changing the page layout of your blog?
    Its very well written; I love what youve got to
    say. But maybe you could a little more in the way of
    content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful lot of text
    for only having one or two pictures. Maybe you could space it out better?

  35. Unquestionably believe that which you said. Your favorite
    justification appeared to be on the net the easiest thing to take
    into account of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed whilst people think about concerns that they plainly don’t recognise about.
    You controlled to hit the nail upon the top and also defined out the
    entire thing with no need side-effects , folks can take a signal.
    Will probably be again to get more. Thank you

  40. Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after checking through some
    of the post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll be book-marking
    and checking back frequently!

  41. Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing many months of hard
    work due to no backup. Do you have any solutions to protect
    against hackers?

  42. We absolutely love your blog and find many of your post’s
    to be just what I’m looking for. Does one offer guest writers to write content in your case?

    I wouldn’t mind publishing a post or elaborating on many
    of the subjects you write concerning here. Again, awesome blog!

  45. Hello there! I know this is somewhat off topic but I was
    wondering if you knew where I could get a captcha plugin for my
    comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having trouble finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

  47. I would like to thank you for the efforts you’ve put in penning this blog.
    I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts by you in the
    future as well. In fact, your creative writing abilities
    has encouraged me to get my own website now 😉

  48. Link exchange is nothing else however it is only
    placing the other person’s weblog link on your page at proper place
    and other person will also do similar in favor of you.

  51. Hey there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my zynga group?
    There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
    Please let me know. Thank you

  60. With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of plagorism or copyright
    violation? My blog has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself
    or outsourced but it looks like a lot of it is popping it up all over the web without my agreement.
    Do you know any methods to help protect against content from
    being ripped off? I’d definitely appreciate it.

  61. My spouse and I stumbled over here coming from a different page and thought I might check things out.
    I like what I see so now i’m following you. Look forward to checking out
    your web page yet again.

  63. It is the best time to make a few plans for the long run and it is
    time to be happy. I have learn this publish and if I may I wish to counsel
    you few fascinating issues or suggestions. Perhaps you can write subsequent articles referring to this article.
    I desire to learn even more things approximately it!

  64. Excellent pieces. Keep writing such kind of info on your site.
    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hi there, You’ve performed an excellent job. I will certainly
    digg it and in my view suggest to my friends.
    I am confident they will be benefited from this
    site.

  66. I used to be suggested this web site by my cousin. I’m
    no longer certain whether this publish is written via him as no
    one else know such distinctive about my difficulty.
    You’re wonderful! Thank you!

  68. I’m not sure exactly why but this web site is
    loading very slow for me. Is anyone else having this issue or is it a problem
    on my end? I’ll check back later and see
    if the problem still exists.

  69. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as long as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog?
    My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would really benefit from a lot of the information you provide here.
    Please let me know if this okay with you. Many thanks!

  70. Thank you for sharing your info. I truly appreciate your efforts and
    I am waiting for your next post thanks once
    again.

  72. Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wished to
    say that I’ve really enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
    After all I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!

  75. I seriously love your blog.. Excellent colors & theme.
    Did you develop this web site yourself? Please reply
    back as I’m hoping to create my own personal website and would like to
    know where you got this from or exactly what the theme is called.

    Kudos!

  77. It’s truly very complex in this active life to listen news
    on Television, thus I just use the web for that purpose, and take the
    hottest news.

  78. I like the helpful information you supply in your articles.
    I will bookmark your weblog and check again right here regularly.
    I’m somewhat certain I’ll learn many new stuff right right here!

    Best of luck for the following!

  80. Hi there everyone, it’s my first go to see at this site, and article is in fact fruitful in support of me, keep up posting
    these types of articles.

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau