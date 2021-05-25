EXCLUSIV Vasile Marica critică măsurile intenționate drept reformă a sistemului de pensii  

Președintele Sed Lex, Vasile Marica consideră că atâta timp cât nu există o coerență și o stabilitate a legislației, nu se va putea obține o egalitate a pensiilor românilor. 
 
„De 30 de ani de zile facem reforme. De 30 de ani de zile căutăm consultanță. De 30 de ani spunem că alții sunt mai deștepți decât noi și noi nu punem lucrurile la capăt. Tot ce se întâmplă acum, pe legea salarizării, de exemplu, nu ai de ce să nu o aplici. Da, dar trebuie reformă. Reformă cu ce?”, a declarat Vasile Marica la emisiunea 100% de la Realitatea PLUS.
 
„Începem să vorbim despre egalitate la pensii. Nu se va putea face lucrul ăsta și nu or să îl facă nici dânșii, nici cine vrea, decât dacă legea își urmează cursul și ai bani. Nu ai bani și nu își urmează cursul… Și legea actuală ar crea echitate, dacă ea și-ar urma cursul. Atâta timp cât vine fiecare cu dorința de a tăia salarii, pensii și în spatele acestui lucru să spună că face o reformă, nu vom ajunge niciodată să avem echitate în România, pe niciun domeniu”, a concluzionat liderul sindical. 
 
Declarațiile vin în contextul în care potrivit documentelor obținute de presă, Guvernul se angajează ca prin reforma sistemului de pensii promisă pentru atragerea fondurilor europene prin Planul Național de Relansare și Reziliență să nu crească pensiile „ad hoc” pe termen scurt și mediu, dar și să introducă un nou sistem bazat pe o formulă de calcul stabilă și o indexare automată a pensiilor și să elimine pensionarea anticipată.

