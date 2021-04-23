EXCLUSIV LEGILE PUTERII Cristian Ghinea: Domnul Iohannis a transmis că vrea să avem o întrevedere de alaltăieri, nu are nicio legătură cu discuția de astăzi

România nu riscă să piardă bani europeni, iar PNRR nu a fost respins de către Comisia Europeană, a declarat ministrul Fondurilor Europene, Cristian Ghinea la „Legile Puterii”.
„Nu a fost întors. Planul (n.r. Național de Relansare și Reziliență) nu a fost trimis oficial la Bruxelles. De altfel, abia astăzi, abia azi la prânz prima țară a anunțat că l-a trimis, Portugalia. În rest, nicio altă țară nu a făcut acest lucru. Și planul în sine nu este un document singular. Planul înseamnă că fiecare componentă dintre cele prezentate public este dezvoltată împreună cu Comisia Europeană. Este un proces în care noi trimitem anumite propuneri împreună cu ministerele de linie. Comisia ne dă feeedback pe acea componentă. Noi o discutăm cu ministerul de linie și ne întoarcem la comisie. Este un proces de negociere și ajustare. Noi ajustăm componentele cum fac toate celelalte state în această perioadă. Nu e nimic deosebit în ceea ce privește planul României.
„Există o diferență de opinie între modul cu Ministerul Agriculturii care a propus aceste investiții vede irigațiile și modul în care Comisia acceptă, evaluează, nu acceptă aceste investiții. În esență, este vorba de viziuni diferite despre modul cum aceste investiții afectează sau nu afectează mediul. În analiza celor de la Comisie, aceste sisteme de irigații pe care vrem să le refacem pierd foarte multă apă și atunci este o problemă de managementul resursei zero. De asta negociem. (…) Deocamdată nu vorbim de nicio evaluare a planului, nici al României nici al altor țări. Începe această evaluare după 30 aprilie și noi vom depune planul când agreăm împreună cu Comisia Europeană că este un plan suficient de bun ca să fie acceptat și vom lua o decizie săptămâna viitoare după o nouă întrevedere pe care o avem stabilită cu doamna Margrethe Vestager, vicepreședinta Comisiei Europene care se ocupă de PNRR-ul României din partea Comisiei,” a punctat ministrul, care a venit cu precizări și în privința întrevederii stabilite cu șeful statului.
„Am avut cu președintele Klaus Iohannis câteva întâlniri pe subiectul PNRR. Domnul Iohannis a transmis că vrea să avem o întrevedere de alaltăieri, deci nu are nicio legătură cu discuția de astăzi,” a concluzionat Cristian Ghinea.
Președintele Klaus Iohannis a precizat azi că a convocat luni o întâlnire cu responsabilii din Guvern pentru a evalua primul feeedback primit de la Comisia Europeană și pentru a îmbunătăți planul. „Avem șanse imense să punem în practică reforme care s-au tot amânat și să facem investiții. Sunt hotărât să ducem lucrurile în zona de succes”, a conchis șeful statului.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
