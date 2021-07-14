Euro, un nou maxim istoric în raport cu moneda națională. Cât de aproape e pragul de 5 lei/euro?

Realitatea Financiara
Moneda europeană atinge astăzi un nou maxim istoric, în raport cu leul. Conform datelor comunicate de BNR, un euro valorează 4 lei si aproape 93 de bani. Evoluția nefavorabilă a monedei naționale reprezintă o lovitură pentru toți românii care au de plătit facturi sau rate în euro. 

Cotația euro s-a menținut, încă de săptămâna trecută, la un nivel înalt, ăntre 4,92 și 4,93 lei. Miercuri, creșterea față de ziua precedentă este de numai 0,01%, adică 0,0005 lei.

Chiar dacă pragul de 5 lei/euro este relativ aproape, analiștii și mediul de afacceri nu se așteaptă ca acesta să fie depășit în scurt timp. Consilierul de strategie de la BNR Adrian Vasilescu a afirmat, în urmă cu 2 zile, la un post TV, că devalorizarea recentă a monedei naționale n-ar trebui să provoace agitație, pentru că nu este efectul unei situații scăpate de sub control și că el nu crede în depășitrea pragului psihologic de 5 lei/euro.

Și cotația dolarului american a crescut la 4,1792 lei.

Francul elvețian a câștigat și el teren, până la 4,5475 lei, în timp ce gramul de aur a atins valoarea de 243,7421 lei, în creștere de la 241,9105 lei.

