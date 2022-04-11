E-Distributie, investiție de  500.000 de euro în centrale fotovoltaice cu soluții de stocare integrate

E-Distribuţie a montat 570 de panouri fotovoltaice la staţiile Otopeni (judeţul Ilfov), Palas Sud (judeţul Constanţa) şi Oţelu Roşu (judeţul Caraş-Severin), o investiţie de 500.000 euro. Cele trei centrale fotovoltaice au incluse baterii Li-Ion de 100 kWh pentru stocarea energiei, ducând la o mai mare reziliență a rețelei.

Compania de distribuție a montat în total 570 de panouri fotovoltaice de înaltă eficiență la stațiile Otopeni (județul Ilfov), Palas Sud (județul Constanța) și Oțelu Roșu (județul Caraș-Severin), cu o capacitate totală instalată de circa 260 KWh. Panourile fotovoltaice au fost instalate la sol și sunt operaționale de la începutul anului, contribuind la reducerea emisiilor de CO2.

Fiecare dintre cele trei centrale fotovoltaice montate la stațiile de transformare 110/ 20 kV din județele Ilfov, Constanța și Caraș-Severin asigură o producție anuală de energie electrică de aproape 110 MWh.

Stația Otopeni alimentează cu energie electrică peste 12.000 de consumatori din București, Otopeni, Balotești, Măgura, Corbeanca, Mogoșoaia. Stațiile de transformare Palas Sud și Oțelu Roșu asigură serviciul de distribuție al energiei pentru peste 11.000 de consumatori din localitățile Constanța, Oțelu Roșu, Baia, Băuțar, Bucova, Rușchița, Caransebeș, Cireșa, Ciuta, Glimboca, Iaz, Lozna, Măgura, Mal, Marga, Maru, Obreja, Rusca, Valea Bistrei, Var, Voislova, Zăvoi.

„E-Distribuție accelerează procesele pentru a realiza o electrificare pe deplin sustenabilă, respectând în același timp mediul și resursele naturale”, a declarat Monica Hodor, directorul general al E-Distribuție. „Montarea sistemelor integrate de generare a energiei fotovoltaice și de stocare în cele trei stații de transformare îmbunătățește eficiența serviciului de distribuție prin reducerea consumului propriu tehnologic, echilibrând sarcinile electrice și asigurând reziliența rețelei. Aceste sisteme fac posibilă producția de energie curată, contribuind la obiectivele de mediu la nivel local și internațional”.

 

Sursa: Realitatea de Constanta

