E-Distributie, investiție de  500.000 de euro în centrale fotovoltaice cu soluții de stocare integrate

E-Distribuţie a montat 570 de panouri fotovoltaice la staţiile Otopeni (judeţul Ilfov), Palas Sud (judeţul Constanţa) şi Oţelu Roşu (judeţul Caraş-Severin), o investiţie de 500.000 euro. Cele trei centrale fotovoltaice au incluse baterii Li-Ion de 100 kWh pentru stocarea energiei, ducând la o mai mare reziliență a rețelei.
Compania de distribuție a montat în total 570 de panouri fotovoltaice de înaltă eficiență la stațiile Otopeni (județul Ilfov), Palas Sud (județul Constanța) și Oțelu Roșu (județul Caraș-Severin), cu o capacitate totală instalată de circa 260 KWh. Panourile fotovoltaice au fost instalate la sol și sunt operaționale de la începutul anului, contribuind la reducerea emisiilor de CO2.
Fiecare dintre cele trei centrale fotovoltaice montate la stațiile de transformare 110/ 20 kV din județele Ilfov, Constanța și Caraș-Severin asigură o producție anuală de energie electrică de aproape 110 MWh.
Stația Otopeni alimentează cu energie electrică peste 12.000 de consumatori din București, Otopeni, Balotești, Măgura, Corbeanca, Mogoșoaia. Stațiile de transformare Palas Sud și Oțelu Roșu asigură serviciul de distribuție al energiei pentru peste 11.000 de consumatori din localitățile Constanța, Oțelu Roșu, Baia, Băuțar, Bucova, Rușchița, Caransebeș, Cireșa, Ciuta, Glimboca, Iaz, Lozna, Măgura, Mal, Marga, Maru, Obreja, Rusca, Valea Bistrei, Var, Voislova, Zăvoi.
„E-Distribuție accelerează procesele pentru a realiza o electrificare pe deplin sustenabilă, respectând în același timp mediul și resursele naturale”, a declarat Monica Hodor, directorul general al E-Distribuție. „Montarea sistemelor integrate de generare a energiei fotovoltaice și de stocare în cele trei stații de transformare îmbunătățește eficiența serviciului de distribuție prin reducerea consumului propriu tehnologic, echilibrând sarcinile electrice și asigurând reziliența rețelei. Aceste sisteme fac posibilă producția de energie curată, contribuind la obiectivele de mediu la nivel local și internațional”.
Sursa: Realitatea de Constanta
Hi there to every single one, it’s actually a good for me to visit this web site, it contains important Information.
Spot on with this write-up, I seriously think this web site needs
a great deal more attention. I’ll probably be back again to read more, thanks for the information!
Hey there, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other
then that, fantastic blog!
I got this website from my pal who shared with me about this website and at
the moment this time I am visiting this web page and reading very informative content here.
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both equally
educative and interesting, and without a doubt, you have hit
the nail on the head. The issue is something that not enough
men and women are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that
I stumbled across this in my hunt for something concerning this.
This web site really has all of the information I wanted concerning this subject and didn’t know who
to ask.
I was wondering if you ever considered changing the layout of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got
to say. But maybe you could a little more in the way
of content so people could connect with it better. Youve got an awful
lot of text for only having 1 or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?
Its such as you learn my mind! You seem to know so much about this,
like you wrote the ebook in it or something. I feel that you simply could do with some percent to force the message house a
bit, but other than that, this is great blog.
A great read. I’ll certainly be back.
Thanks for the marvelous posting! I really enjoyed reading it, you happen to be
a great author.I will make sure to bookmark your blog and
will often come back very soon. I want to encourage you continue your great posts, have a nice
morning!
Hi, I do believe this is an excellent website. I stumbledupon it 😉 I am going to revisit once again since i have saved as a favorite it.
Money and freedom is the greatest way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide others.
Hey there! This is kind of off topic but I need some guidance from an established
blog. Is it difficult to set up your own blog? I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out
pretty fast. I’m thinking about creating my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any tips or suggestions? Appreciate it
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own blog
and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet savvy so I’m not 100% sure. Any suggestions or advice would
be greatly appreciated. Appreciate it
Howdy! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through some of the articles
I realized it’s new to me. Anyways, I’m definitely pleased I came across it
and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was a amusement account
it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how
could we communicate?
It’s a shame you don’t have a donate button! I’d without a doubt donate to this brilliant
blog! I suppose for now i’ll settle for book-marking and adding
your RSS feed to my Google account. I look forward to new updates and will talk about this site with my Facebook group.
Chat soon!
Hello there! I simply would like to give you a big thumbs up
for the excellent info you have got here on this post.
I am returning to your blog for more soon.
I blog quite often and I seriously appreciate your information. This article
has truly peaked my interest. I am going to book mark your
blog and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I opted in for your Feed too.
You should be a part of a contest for one of the greatest websites on the internet.
I will highly recommend this blog!
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting,
and without a doubt, you’ve hit the nail on the head.
The issue is an issue that not enough folks are speaking intelligently about.
I am very happy I stumbled across this during my search for something regarding this.
Thanks for the good writeup. It in reality used to be
a enjoyment account it. Look complicated to more brought agreeable from you!
By the way, how can we be in contact?
hello!,I love your writing so a lot! percentage we be in contact
more approximately your article on AOL? I need a specialist
on this house to resolve my problem. May be that is
you! Having a look ahead to peer you.
I have been exploring for a bit for any high-quality articles or blog posts on this kind of area .
Exploring in Yahoo I at last stumbled upon this website.
Reading this info So i am satisfied to convey that
I’ve a very good uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
I so much indisputably will make sure to do not disregard this
web site and provides it a glance on a relentless basis.
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find
It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help
others like you aided me.
Have you ever thought about adding a little bit more
than just your articles? I mean, what you say is valuable and all.
But think of if you added some great images or videos to give your posts more, „pop”!
Your content is excellent but with images and videos, this blog could undeniably be one of the best
in its field. Excellent blog!
Outstanding story there. What occurred after?
Take care!
Thanks in support of sharing such a pleasant thought, article is pleasant, thats why i
have read it completely
what percentage օf thc is in delta 8 compared to regular thc 8 carts
Howdy! This is kind of off topic but I need
some help from an established blog. Is it very hard to set up your own blog?
I’m not very techincal but I can figure things out pretty
quick. I’m thinking about making my own but I’m not sure where to start.
Do you have any tips or suggestions? Thanks
Good article. I certainly love this website. Stick with it!
I’ve been browsing online more than three hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. Personally, if all webmasters and bloggers made good content as you did, the net will be much more useful than ever before.
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you
knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically
tweet my newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping
maybe you would have some experience with something like
this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
You’ve made some decent points there. I looked on the internet to find out more
about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this website.
Hey there! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a team of volunteers and starting a new initiative in a community in the
same niche. Your blog provided us useful information to work on.
You have done a marvellous job!
Howdy! This blog post could not be written any better!
Looking through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He always kept talking about this. I am going to forward
this post to him. Pretty sure he’s going to have a
good read. Thank you for sharing!
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know
a few of the images aren’t loading correctly. I’m not sure why but I think its
a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers
and both show the same outcome.
Pretty! This was an extremely wonderful article. Many thanks for supplying these details.
Useful info. Lucky me I found your site by chance, and I am stunned
why this twist of fate didn’t took place in advance!
I bookmarked it.
Quality posts is the important to invite the viewers to visit the web page, that’s what this web page
is providing.
After looking over a number of the blog posts on your web page, I
honestly appreciate your way of blogging. I book marked it to my bookmark webpage list and will
be checking back soon. Please visit my website too and tell me your opinion.
Hey there! Someone in my Myspace group shared this website with us so I came to look it over.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and will
be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and outstanding design.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This piece of
writing posted at this web site is really good.
Thank you, I have recently been looking for info approximately this subject for a long time and yours
is the best I’ve found out till now. However,
what concerning the bottom line? Are you sure about the supply?
Hey there! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d
figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in trading links or maybe guest authoring a blog article or
vice-versa? My website goes over a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe
we could greatly benefit from each other. If you are interested feel free to send me an email.
I look forward to hearing from you! Great blog by
the way!
Quality articles is the secret to attract the
visitors to visit the web page, that’s what this site is providing.
Fine way of telling, and nice post to obtain information about my presentation focus, which i am going to deliver in institution of higher education.
Great web site you have got here.. It’s difficult to find high
quality writing like yours these days. I seriously appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
I visit every day a few web sites and blogs to read articles,
but this blog offers quality based content.
Hi there! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I genuinely
enjoy reading through your blog posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same topics?
Thanks a lot!
I do believe all the ideas you have presented to your post.
They’re very convincing and will definitely work.
Nonetheless, the posts are too short for newbies.
May you please extend them a little from subsequent time? Thanks for the post.
Appreciating the time and energy you put into your site and in depth information you provide.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same out of date
rehashed material. Great read! I’ve saved your
site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Thanks for some other informative website. The place else may just I get that type of information written in such a perfect means?
I have a venture that I am just now running on, and I’ve been on the glance out for
such info.
I used to be able to find good advice from your blog posts.
I for all time emailed this web site post page to all my contacts, since if like to read it afterward my contacts will too.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am genuinely pleassant to read everthing at alone place.
Great blog you have got here.. It’s hard to find high quality writing like yours these days.
I really appreciate people like you! Take care!!
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put
in writing this blog. I really hope to check out the same high-grade blog posts from
you in the future as well. In truth, your creative writing abilities has inspired me
to get my very own website now 😉
Unquestionably believe that which you stated.
Your favorite justification appeared to be on the web the easiest thing to
be aware of. I say to you, I definitely get annoyed while people consider worries
that they just do not know about. You managed to hit the nail upon the top
and also defined out the whole thing without having side effect , people
can take a signal. Will probably be back to get more.
Thanks
Thank you for some other informative web site.
The place else may I get that type of info written in such an ideal method?
I’ve a mission that I’m just now operating on, and I have been at the look out for such
information.
Wonderful, what a weblog it is! This weblog presents valuable data to us, keep it up.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I found this board and I in finding It really helpful & it helped me out much.
I’m hoping to provide something back and
aid others such as you helped me.
That is a really good tip particularly to those new to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate info… Thank you for sharing this one.
A must read post!
Hurrah! Finally I got a weblog from where I can in fact get
helpful facts concerning my study and knowledge.
I know this site gives quality based articles and extra data, is there any other web site which gives
such stuff in quality?
Hey there, I think your website might be having browser
compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer,
it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, awesome blog!
I have read so many articles on the topic of the blogger lovers except this article is
really a fastidious post, keep it up.
Do you have a spam problem on this website; I also am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation;
we have created some nice methods and we are looking to trade
methods with other folks, please shoot me an email if interested.
Hello! I know this is kinda off topic nevertheless I’d figured I’d ask.
Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest writing a blog article or vice-versa?
My website covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I feel we could greatly benefit from each other.
If you happen to be interested feel free to send
me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you!
Awesome blog by the way!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after going through some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Nonetheless, I’m certainly happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be bookmarking it and checking back frequently!
Hello, i read your blog from time to time and i own a similar one and i was just wondering if you get a lot of
spam comments? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise?
I get so much lately it’s driving me mad so any help is very much appreciated.
Website sex at Vietnam
Have you ever considered publishing an ebook or guest authoring on other blogs?
I have a blog based on the same subjects you discuss and would love to have you share some
stories/information. I know my subscribers would appreciate your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e mail.
What a material of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable know-how concerning unexpected
emotions.
First of all I would like to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to ask
if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear
your thoughts before writing. I’ve had a hard time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts
out there. I do enjoy writing however it just seems like the first 10 to 15
minutes are lost simply just trying to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or hints?
Many thanks!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever
run into any issues of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My site has a lot of exclusive content I’ve either created myself
or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over the web
without my permission. Do you know any solutions to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.
We stumbled over here by a different web address and thought I should check things out.
I like what I see so now i’m following you.
Look forward to exploring your web page for a second time.
This is the perfect website for everyone who hopes to understand this topic.
You realize a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you (not that I actually would want to…HaHa).
You definitely put a brand new spin on a subject that’s been discussed for
ages. Excellent stuff, just excellent!
Feel free to surf to my web-site: slot online
Hurrah, tһat’s what I was exploring for, what a informɑtion! present here
at this web site, tһanks admin of this web pɑgе.
Here iss myy wdbsite ติดตามทางไลน์
I’ve been browsing on-line greater than three hours as of late, yet I by no means discovered any interesting article like yours.
It is beautiful price enough for me. In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you probably did, the web will likely
be a lot more useful than ever before.
I was extremely pleased to discover this page. I want to to thank you for ones time due to this wonderful read!! I definitely appreciated every part of it and I have you bookmarked to look at new information on your web site.