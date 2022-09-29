Dorin Iacob, despre calculul facturii la energie: E o altă șmecherie la mijloc. Tot ce s-a reglementat până acum e doar o poveste fără sfârșit

Analistul politic Dorin Iacob a comentat, miercuri seara, la Realitatea PLUS, anomaliile grave la calcularea facturilor la energie electrică. Acesta spune că ”tot ce s-a reglementat până acum e doar o poveste fără sfârșit”.
„Vă dați seama că estimările făcute, plafoanele realizate sunt într-o perioadă în care lumea nu era la serviciu, era acasă, copiii erau acasă. Este absolut aberant și fără nicio gândire, nicio empatie, nicio logică. E o altă șmecherie la mijloc. Tot ce s-a reglementat până acum e doar o poveste fără sfârșit. (…) Sunt ani în care a fost pandemia. Aduceți-vă aminte că consumul casnic la toată lumea a crescut, la office-uri a scăzut. Ni se dă o bază de calcul pentru acele trepte care este dintr-o activitate umană și casnică falsă, nu reală. Trebuia să te duci undeva la 2019 ca să faci toate lucrurile astea, să le raportezi. Ceea ce este de două ori o aiureală la mijloc”, a precizat Dorin Iacob, în emisiunea ”Culisele Statului Paralel”.
CÂT VA COSTA FACTURA LA ENERGIE
2021 – consum până în 100 kWh
2022 – consum de 300 kWh
2022 – se calculează la luna curentă, prețul pieței ?
2022 – se aplică plafon de 0,68 lei?
2022 – se aplică plafon de 0,80 lei și diferența e plătită la prețul pieței?
Sursa: calcule Realitatea PLUS
CÂT VA COSTA FACTURA LA ENERGIE
2021 – consum de 350 kWh
2022 – consum de 100 kWh
2022 – se aplică plafon de 0,68 lei?
2022 – se calculează la consumul de anul trecut?
Sursa: calcule Realitatea PLUS
CÂT VA COSTA FACTURA LA ENERGIE
2021 – consum de până în 100 kWh
2022 – consum de până în 255 kWh
2022 – se aplică plafon de 0,68 lei?
2022 – se aplică plafon de 0,80 lei?
Sursa: calcule Realitatea PLUS
Amintim că Virgil Popescu – ministrul Energiei – a anunțat, miercuri, la un post TV, că în perioada de aplicare a ordonanței pe energie vor fi regularizări și va fi folosit consumul lunii curente la calcularea facturilor.
„Ordonanța 119 a intrat în dezbatere parlamentară. Ieri au fost votate anumite modificări la Senat, urmând ca ulterior, probabil începând cu săptămâna viitoare ordonanța să intre la Camera Deputaților, care este și cameră decizională. Oamenii trebuie să știe că pe perioada de aplicare a ordonanței vor fi regularizări, vom folosi consumul lunii curente și dacă nu dăm indexul, evident, vor fi estimări la un moment dat şi regularizări. Ordonanța în vigoare presupune calculul în funcție de media consumului de anul trecut, dar presupune și o recalculare vizavi de consumul curent, adică de consumul lunii”, a declarat ministrul Energiei.
Sursa: Realitatea de Bucuresti
