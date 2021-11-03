Distribuitorii de gaz și curent din Hunedoara dau asigurări că nu vor fi întreruperi la iarnă

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Distribuitorii de gaze naturale şi energie electrică din judeţul Hunedoara, dau asigurări că au fost luate măsurile tehnice necesare pentru evitarea unor eventuale întreruperi în sezonul rece.

Reprezentanții distribuitorilor au fost prezenți la Prefectură, unde vor avea loc întâlniri, în fiecare lună din perioada de iarnă. Decizia a fost luată de prefectul Călin Petru Marian, care apreciază că astfel de întâlniri cu discuții punctuale pot preveni și rezolva eventualele sincope în distribuţia acestor servicii către beneficiari.

Prefectul de Hunedoara a cerut și o bună comunicare cu locuitorii referitoare la furnizare şi la măsurile luate de guvern, respectiv reducerile financiare acordate consumatorilor de gaze naturale şi curent electric.

Sursa: Realitatea de Hunedoara

