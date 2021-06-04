Record la „Rabla pentru electrocasnice”! Bugetul pentru TV, laptopuri și tablete, epuizat într-o jumătate de oră

Record în a doua etapă a programului Rabla pentru electrocasnice, în care se eliberează vouchere pentru televizoare, laptopuri și tablete. În primele 35 de minute de la deschiderea etapei de selecție a voucherelor a fost epuizat bugetul de 30 de milioane de lei.
Voucherele asigura o reducere de până la 400 de lei la achiziția de televizoare, laptopuri și tablete. Pot participa la a doua etapă inclusiv cei care au fost validați în prima etapă a programului și și-au folosit voucherul pentru achiziția de aparate frigorifice sau/și mașini de spălat vase/rufe.
Condiția este să dea la schimb un echipament vechi astfel:
Pentru achiziția unui laptop sau a unei tablete, se va putea da la schimb fie un echipament de tip calculator personal, compus din unitate centrală şi monitor, fie un alt echipament din program, respectiv mașina de spălat vase/rufe, aparat de aer condiționat, frigidere, televizoare sau aspiratoare.
Pentru achiziția unui televizor, se va da la schimb un alt televizor vechi.
Selecția voucherelor aferente acestei categorii se va putea face până la data de 17.06.2021 ora 23:59 sau până la epuizarea bugetului disponibil. Menționăm că, în prima etapă a programului, în care au fost generate voucherele pentru frigidere, bugetul alocat a fost epuizat în mai puțin de 24 de ore.
Bugetul alocat etapei a doua este în valoare de 30 de milioane de lei, ceea ce presupune acordarea unui număr de aproximativ 70.000 de vouchere.
Potrivit Ghodului de finanțare, valoarea voucherelor acordate în a doua etapă a programului sunt următoarele:
– 500 de lei pentru laptopuri;
– 300 de lei pentru tablete
– 400 de lei pentru televizoare având cel puţin noua clasă energetică E;
Persoanele interesate vor putea selecta vouchere pentru: televizoare, laptopuri și tablete. Acest lucru se poate face intrând în contul personal creat pe site-ul AFM dedicat. Generarea de vouchere se realizează din meniul situat în partea din stânga sus al aplicației. Utilizatorul autentificat va selecta opțiunea „Generează voucher” din meniu și va fi redirecționat către pagina unde poate genera voucherele. Ulterior, din lista „Tip voucher” va selecta dispozitivul electrocasnic pentru care dorește generarea voucherului, va confirma prin bifă că nu are datorii la bugetul local și de stat și apoi va selecta butonul „Salvează”.
Voucherele astfel generate vor fi activate de către Administrația Fondului pentru Mediu Mediu (AFM). Acest lucru o să fie evidențiat în fereastra de afișare a voucherelor. După activarea acestora de către AFM, voucherele se pot utiliza în cel mult 15 zile de la data activării acestora de către Administrația Fondului pentru Mediu (AFM).
Cei care aleg să meargă la un magazin fizic pentru achiziția aparaturii electrocasnice, vor putea arăta voucherul pe telefonul mobil, intrând în aplicație. Pot, de asemenea, să printeze voucherului și să îl prezinte comerciantului. Descărcarea voucherului se realizează prin accesarea butonului „Descarcă” din dreptul respectivului voucher. Utilizatorul o să fie îndrumat să selecteze o locație unde să salveze voucherul pe dispozitivul personal.
Voucherul se poate folosi și în magazinele on-line prin copierea codului de voucher și lipirea acestuia (copy/paste) în câmpul pus la dispoziție în site-ul comerciantului.
Voucherele se pot utiliza o singură dată, iar utilizatorul are obligația de a încărca în aplicația de pe site-ul AFM copia scanată a cărții / buletinului de identitate și declarația pe proprie răspundere până la momentul utilizării acestora. Neîndeplinirea acestei condiții va rezulta în imposibilitatea utilizării acestora la momentul efectuării tranzacției.
Din datele ministerului, până acum s-au înscris în program aproximativ 155.000 de persoane. Numărul total de vouchere disponibile pe toată perioada Programului, pentru cele 9 categorii de produse, este de aproximativ 200.000.
În prima etapă au fost aprobate 75.000 de vouchere, dintre care 32.556 au fost aprobate pentru categoria „Frigidere”, 29.407 pentru „Maşini de spălat rufe” şi 13.037 pentru „Maşini de spălat vase”.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
