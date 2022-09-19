Culisele Puterii | Miron Mitrea, verdict despre criza energetică: Românii stau cu mâinile în sân în fața facturilor

Miron Mitrea a comentat, duminică seară, avertismentul de la una dintre cele mai mari bănci din lume: Europa riscă să se confrunte cu pene de curent dacă îngheață prețurile la energie. De asemenea, analistul politic a afirmat, la Realitatea PLUS, că românii ”stau cu mâinile în sân în fața facturilor”.
„Cel mai simplu mod de a obliga, de a pune în practică o schemă de economii este prețul. Prețul este cel care te obligă să faci economii. Pentru nemți și pentru celelalte țări care sunt dependente 100% de gazul rusesc și care își fac o energie electricpă arzând gaz poate fi mai importantă discuția cantității decât a prețului. Ceea ce este adevărat este că poți consuma o cantitate mai mică de energie, în general, folosind anumite tipuri de a face economie.
Partea din populația României care nu poate să își schimbe mașina de spălat trebuie să se uite la cum au trăit și ce au făcut în viață. Nu este niciun responsabil pentru ei. Îmi pare rău pentru ei. (…) Românii stau cu mâinile în sân în fața facturilor”, a afirmat Miron Mitrea la Realitatea PLUS, în cadrul emisiunii ”Culisele Puterii”.
