Cseke Attila: au fost elaborate ghidurile necesare lansării, în aprilie, a proiectelor PNRR, în valoare de 5,55 miliarde de euro

Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației (MDLPA) a elaborat și finalizat ghidurile solicitantului pentru proiectele finanțate din Fondul local și Valul renovării, componente ale Planului Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR), și a asigurat posibilitatea supracontractării cu 30%, anunță ministrul.
Ghidurile pot fi consultate aici: https://mdlpa.ro/pages/pnrr
”Supracontractarea este necesară pentru a ne asigura că nu va fi irosit niciun euro și că putem cheltui fiecare cent în folosul României. Încheiem mai multe contracte pentru a asigura dezvoltarea comunităților locale și ale României, iar eventualele proiecte nefinalizate nu vor însemna bani trimiși înapoi la UE” – a declarat Cseke Attila.
Întrucât programul este finanțat de Uniunea Europeană, ghidurile de finanțare se depun azi la Comisia Europeană. De asemenea, aceste ghiduri sunt publicate pe site-ul MDLPA și se transmit în consultare atât Ministerului Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene, cât și celor 4 structuri asociative ale autorităților administrației publice locale.
Cseke Attila a amintit: Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației va aloca fonduri, din PNRR, pentru asigurarea unei infrastructuri prietenoase cu mediul pentru comunitățile locale, respectiv pentru eficientizarea energetică și consolidarea seismică a clădirilor publice și a clădirilor rezidențiale multifamiliale.
Prin posibilitatea de supracontractare, valoarea totală a celor două fonduri va ajunge la 5,55 miliarde de euro. ”Din această sumă construim cel puțin 5.522 de locuințe pentru tineri, medici și profesori, eficiente din punct de vedere energetic. Totodată, se construiesc minimum 1.091 de km de piste pentru biciclete și achiziționăm peste 1.135 de autobuze, troleibuze, tramvaie și microbuze noi, electrice sau pe hidrogen, cu stație de încărcare. La nivel național, achiziționăm cel puțin 13.200 de stații de încărcare electrică pentru autovehicule” – a precizat ministrul.
Cseke Attila a adăugat că, din aceste fonduri, vor fi reabilitate aproximativ 1.400 de blocuri, însemnând 1,3 milioane de mp, pentru a fi eficiente din punct de vedere energetic și sigure în caz de cutremur. Totodată, clădirile instituțiilor publice vor putea fi reabilitate și eficientizate energetic și, astfel, vor fi scăzute emisiile de carbon. În total, va fi finanțată renovarea energetică a cel puțin 2.000 de instituții publice prin PNRR.
”Aici aș dori să subliniez un lucru important, care nu a fost inclus până acum în niciun astfel de program de investiții: pentru prima dată, nici proprietarii locuințelor, nici administrația locală nu trebuie să contribuie cu o cotă parte. Renovarea este finanțată integral de Ministerul Dezvoltării, din fonduri UE” – a precizat ministrul.
MDLPA va pune le dispoziție, în aprilie, platforma digitală unde fiecare localitate poate vedea suma prealocată și investițiile pe care se pot cheltui aceste sume. De pe această platformă, fiecare localitate poate selecta investiții în funcție de nevoile locale. Toate contractele de finanțare vor fi semnate până la sfârșitul acestui an, spune ministrul.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Why people still use to read news papers when in this technological
world the whole thing is accessible on web?
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a
blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you have hit the nail on the head.
The problem is an issue that not enough men and women are speaking
intelligently about. I am very happy I came across this during my hunt for
something relating to this.
This is really interesting, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your
excellent post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!
This long sleeve marriage ceremony gown with phantasm again from
Stella…
Everything is very open with a very clear explanation of the challenges.
It was really informative. Your website is very helpful. Many thanks for sharing!
After I originally left a comment I seem to have clicked the -Notify me
when new comments are added- checkbox and now whenever a comment is added I get four emails with the same comment.
Is there an easy method you can remove me from that service?
Thank you!
I wanted to thank you for this fantastic read!!
I certainly enjoyed every bit of it. I have you saved
as a favorite to check out new stuff you post…
Hello there, I found your web site by means of Google while looking
for a related subject, your website came up, it seems to be great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, simply turned into alert to your weblog via Google, and located that it’s really informative.
I am gonna be careful for brussels. I’ll appreciate in case you continue this in future.
A lot of folks might be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
First off I would like to say terrific blog!
I had a quick question that I’d like to ask if you do not mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior
to writing. I have had a hard time clearing my mind in getting my thoughts out.
I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are usually lost just trying
to figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips?
Thanks!
appreciate it a lot this excellent website is definitely proper plus simple
Simply desire to say your article is as amazing. The clarity to your put up
is simply great and i could assume you are an expert
on this subject. Fine with your permission let me to
snatch your feed to stay up to date with impending post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the enjoyable work.
Aw, this was a really nice post. Taking a few minutes and actual
effort to produce a very good article… but what can I say… I procrastinate a lot and don’t manage to get nearly anything
done.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about Regarder En ligne Morbius Gratuite.
Regards
Ԝow! In the end I got a weblog from wherte I кnow how to
genuinely obtaikn helpful faсts regarding my study and knowledge. https://www.vaultofweird.com/index.php?title=Laporan_Situs_PKV_Poker_Games_Online_Terbaik_Resmi_Tindakan_Cepat_Teruntuk_Berhasil_Kamu
Spot on with this wгite-up, I really bеlieve this amazing site needs mucһ more attеntion. I’ll probabky be back again to read more, thanks for the information! http://wiki.lynthornealder.com/index.php?title=User_talk:Vickey80Z2934601
Valuable info. Lucky me I found your web site by accident, and I am shocked
why this accident didn’t happened earlier! I bookmarked it.
Politechnika Częstochowska
ul. J.H. Dąbrowskiego 69
42-201 Częstochowa
NIP: 573-011-14-01
Informacje
bip.svgBiuletyn Informacji Publicznej
Zamówienia Publiczne
Informacje o cookies
Deklaracja dostępności
Inspektor Ochrony Danych
SARS-CoV-2
Wydziały
Wydział Budownictwa
Wydział Elektryczny
Wydział Inżynierii Mechanicznej i Informatyki
Wydział Inżynierii Produkcji i Technologii Materiałów
Wydział Infrastruktury i Środowiska
Wydział Zarządzania
logo ePUAP
Adres skrytki podawczej Politechniki Częstochowskiej
w systemie ePUAP: /PolitechnikaCzestochowska/SkrytkaESP
Copyright © Politechnika Częstochowska. Wszystkie prawa zastrzeżone.
uczelnia_dostepna.svg
Politechnika Częstochowska uczelnią dostępną.
Projekt współfinansowany przez Unię Europejską w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego.
I wouⅼd like to thank you for the efforts you have
putt in writing this site. I am hоping to check oout the sɑme high-grade blolg posts
byy you in thhe future as well. In fact, yοur creative writing abilities has motivated me
to get mmy own bloқց now 😉 http://www.kalopedia.online/index.php/User:AngleaX388647
I just couldn’t depart your web site prior to suggesting that
I really loved the standard information a person supply on your visitors?
Is gonna be back incessantly to check out new posts
Wonderful website you have here but I was curious if you knew of any forums that cover the same topics discussed here?
I’d really like to be a part of online community where I can get responses from other knowledgeable people that share the same interest.
If you have any recommendations, please let me
know. Appreciate it!
Ꭺdmiring the persistence youu рut into ʏour blog and in depth information you provide.
It’s awesome to come acrоss ɑ blog eνer once in ɑ while
that isn’t the same old rehasheԁ information. Wonderful read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds tto my Google account.
Mʏ website; kunjungi situs
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was
hoping maybe you would have some experience with
something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to
your new updates.
I was suggested this website by my cousin. I am not sure whether this
post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my problem.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
Politechnika Częstochowska
ul. J.H. Dąbrowskiego 69
42-201 Częstochowa
NIP: 573-011-14-01
Informacje
bip.svgBiuletyn Informacji Publicznej
Zamówienia Publiczne
Informacje o cookies
Deklaracja dostępności
Inspektor Ochrony Danych
SARS-CoV-2
Wydziały
Wydział Budownictwa
Wydział Elektryczny
Wydział Inżynierii Mechanicznej i Informatyki
Wydział Inżynierii Produkcji i Technologii Materiałów
Wydział Infrastruktury i Środowiska
Wydział Zarządzania
logo ePUAP
Adres skrytki podawczej Politechniki Częstochowskiej w systemie ePUAP: /PolitechnikaCzestochowska/SkrytkaESP
Copyright © Politechnika Częstochowska. Wszystkie prawa zastrzeżone.
uczelnia_dostepna.svg
Politechnika Częstochowska uczelnią dostępną.
Projekt współfinansowany przez Unię Europejską w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego.
I blog frequently and I really appreciate your information.
This article has truly peaked my interest. I am going to
bookmark your website and keep checking for new details
about once per week. I opted in for your RSS feed as well.
My partner and I stumbled over here different website and thought I might as well check things out.
I like what I see so i am just following you. Look forward to going over your web page
repeatedly.
I think the admin of this website is genuinely working hard in support of his website, for the reason that here
every information is quality based material.
I like what you guys are usually up too. Such clever work and exposure!
Keep up the great works guys I’ve included you guys to my blogroll.
Politechnika Częstochowska
ul. J.H. Dąbrowskiego 69
42-201 Częstochowa
NIP: 573-011-14-01
Informacje
bip.svgBiuletyn Informacji Publicznej
Zamówienia Publiczne
Informacje o cookies
Deklaracja dostępności
Inspektor Ochrony Danych
SARS-CoV-2
Wydziały
Wydział Budownictwa
Wydział Elektryczny
Wydział Inżynierii Mechanicznej i Informatyki
Wydział Inżynierii Produkcji i Technologii Materiałów
Wydział Infrastruktury i Środowiska
Wydział Zarządzania
logo ePUAP
Adres skrytki podawczej Politechniki Częstochowskiej w systemie ePUAP: /PolitechnikaCzestochowska/SkrytkaESP
Copyright © Politechnika Częstochowska. Wszystkie prawa zastrzeżone.
uczelnia_dostepna.svg
Politechnika Częstochowska uczelnią dostępną.
Projekt współfinansowany przez Unię Europejską w ramach Europejskiego Funduszu Społecznego.
Magnificent goods from you, man. I have understand your stuff
previous to and you’re just extremely fantastic. I actually like what you’ve acquired here, certainly
like what you’re stating and the way in which you say it.
You make it entertaining and you still take care of to
keep it wise. I cant wait to read far more from you.
This is really a tremendous web site.
Listed below are the full names and full titles of key members of the royal household, although these titles
can change depending on the place they are on this planet at the time.
This tyre casing and in addition press casing are normally joined collectively by the use of
5 brings together across the tyre creating a considerable chance of fingers to acquire captured or
even packed from the spaces. Observing the next points will allow
you to slender down your record of branding companies even additional and, in the end, choose the best
one on your objectives. You want to construct a consistent.
You wouldn’t need some generic options that don’t fit in your model vision. Digital devices will also be used
to report music in a free music recording software in the event you don’t have access
to real instruments. As soon as you might be aware of all of the above and have
it properly-outlined, it’s time for you to find out which businesses match your enterprise, culture,
and niche. You want your webpage visitors to understand your small
business, what makes it completely different, and why they
need it of their life.
I have read so many content regarding the blogger lovers however this post is in fact a nice piece of writing,
keep it up.
This is very attention-grabbing, You are a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your rss feed and look forward to in the hunt for more of your fantastic post.
Also, I have shared your web site in my social networks
This article is really a nice one it assists new internet visitors, who are wishing in favor of blogging.
Thanks for finally talking about > Cseke Attila: au fost elaborate ghidurile necesare lansării, în aprilie, a proiectelor PNRR, în valoare de 5,55
miliarde de euro – Realitatea Financiară < Liked it!
Hi, Nｅatt post. There is an issue with your web site in web explorer,
might check this? IE still iѕ thｅ market ｃhief and
ɑ gooɗ component of otһer folks will leave out your great writing because of this problеm. http://wiki.iht.hn/index.php?title=Situs_Web_Situs_PKV_Poker_Games_Online_Terbaik_Terbaik_Cara_Mendapatkan_Ditemukan_Sama_Valid
There’s definately a lot to learn about this subject.
I really like all the points you have made.
Hey there would you mind letting me know which web host you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different web browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot quicker then most.
Can you recommend a good internet hosting provider at
a honest price? Kudos, I appreciate it!
I absolutely love your blog and find almost all of
your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for. Would you offer guest writers
to write content for yourself? I wouldn’t mind
publishing a post or elaborating on most of the subjects you write
concerning here. Again, awesome website!
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This type of clever work
and coverage! Keep up the wonderful works guys I’ve added you
guys to our blogroll.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feedback would be greatly appreciated.
Having read this I believed it was rather informative.
I appreciate you spending some time and effort to
put this informative article together. I once again find
myself spending way too much time both reading and leaving comments.
But so what, it was still worth it!
I am regular visitor, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted at
this web site is genuinely pleasant.
Post writing is also a fun, if you be familiar with afterward you can write or else it is complicated to write.
I have read so many posts on the topic of the blogger lovers but this post is really a nice
article, keep it up.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first visit at this web site, and paragraph is truly fruitful in favor
of me, keep up posting these types of articles or reviews.
For full entry to this pdf, sign up to an current account, or purchase an annual subscription.
hey thеre and thank you for your info – I’ve
definitely picked up something new from rght here. I did however
expertise sevwｒal technicaⅼ points using tyis wweb site, since I experienced to reload the site a lot
of times previous to I could get it tto load prοрeｒly.
I had been wondeing іf үour hostging is OК? Not that
I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances times wjll sometimes affect
yokur placement in google and can damate your high qualitʏ scⲟre if advertising and
marketing with Adᴡords. Anyway I am adⅾing this RSS to mｙ
email and can look out for much more օf your reѕpectіve
excitng content. Ensure that yoou update this ɑgain very soon.
Feel free to surf to my blog post: poker pkv,pkv poker,pkv
How you get the word out about your product and market it to your audience
is promotion.
I appreciate, result in I fߋund exactly what I used tto be taking
a look for. You’ve ended my four day lonmg hunt! Gοd Bleds you man. Have a
great day. Bye http://wiki.lynthornealder.com/index.php?title=User_talk:AlbertaLefkowitz
Tһis is really interesting, Yoᥙ are a ｖery skilled blogger.
I have joined ｙour rss feed and look forward to seeking more of your excellent post.
Also, I’ve shared your web ѕite in my social networks! http://rhlug.pileus.org/wiki/User:DortheaAlt3708
It’s really a cool and useful piece of information. I’m glad that you simply
shared this helpful info with us. Please keep us
up to date like this. Thank you for sharing.
Hey tһere this is kind of of off topic but I was wondering if
bloys usе WYSӀWYG editors or if you hhave to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have noo coding exρertise so I wanted tо get advice from someone with expeгience.
Any help would be enormously appгeciated!
Feeⅼ free too surf tto my homepage :: bacaan alquгan pengantar tidur (https://www.vidmixapp.com/youtube/download/vHgEKIy1Ce4)
Howdy! Do you know if they make any plugins to safeguard against hackers?
I’m kinda paranoid about losing everything I’ve worked hard on.
Any suggestions?
You should be a part of a contest for one of the highest quality sites on the internet.
I’m going to highly recommend this blog!
Hello There. I found your blog the use of msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll make sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information.
Thank you for the post. I will definitely comeback.
Hi, Neat post. There’s an issue along with your site in internet
explorer, would check this? IE still is the marketplace
chief and a good component to other people will miss your wonderful
writing due to this problem.
What’s up everyone, it’s my first visit at this web page, and piece of writing
is really fruitful in favor of me, keep up posting these articles.
Whеn some one searchеs for his required thing, therefore he/she
desires to be avaіlable that in detail, thus that thing iss maintained oѵer here.
Alsoo ѵiusit my site … poker pkv,pkv poker,pkv