Cseke Attila: au fost elaborate ghidurile necesare lansării, în aprilie, a proiectelor PNRR, în valoare de 5,55 miliarde de euro

Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației (MDLPA) a elaborat și finalizat ghidurile solicitantului pentru proiectele finanțate din Fondul local și Valul renovării, componente ale Planului Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR), și a asigurat posibilitatea supracontractării cu 30%, anunță ministrul.

Ghidurile pot fi consultate aici: https://mdlpa.ro/pages/pnrr

”Supracontractarea este necesară pentru a ne asigura că nu va fi irosit niciun euro și că putem cheltui fiecare cent în folosul României. Încheiem mai multe contracte pentru a asigura dezvoltarea comunităților locale și ale României, iar eventualele proiecte nefinalizate nu vor însemna bani trimiși înapoi la UE” – a declarat Cseke Attila.

Întrucât programul este finanțat de Uniunea Europeană, ghidurile de finanțare se depun azi la Comisia Europeană. De asemenea, aceste ghiduri sunt publicate pe site-ul MDLPA și se transmit în consultare atât Ministerului Investițiilor și Proiectelor Europene, cât și celor 4 structuri asociative ale autorităților administrației publice locale.

Cseke Attila a amintit:  Ministerul Dezvoltării, Lucrărilor Publice și Administrației va aloca fonduri, din PNRR, pentru asigurarea unei infrastructuri prietenoase cu mediul pentru comunitățile locale, respectiv pentru eficientizarea energetică și consolidarea seismică a clădirilor publice și a clădirilor rezidențiale multifamiliale.

Prin posibilitatea de supracontractare, valoarea totală a celor două fonduri va ajunge la 5,55 miliarde de euro. ”Din această sumă construim cel puțin 5.522 de locuințe pentru tineri, medici și profesori, eficiente din punct de vedere energetic. Totodată, se construiesc minimum 1.091 de km de piste pentru biciclete și achiziționăm peste 1.135 de autobuze, troleibuze, tramvaie și microbuze noi, electrice sau pe hidrogen, cu stație de încărcare. La nivel național, achiziționăm cel puțin 13.200 de stații de încărcare electrică pentru autovehicule” – a precizat ministrul.

Cseke Attila a adăugat că, din aceste fonduri, vor fi reabilitate aproximativ 1.400 de blocuri, însemnând 1,3 milioane de mp, pentru a fi eficiente din punct de vedere energetic și sigure în caz de cutremur. Totodată, clădirile instituțiilor publice vor putea fi reabilitate și eficientizate energetic și, astfel, vor fi scăzute emisiile de carbon. În total, va fi finanțată renovarea energetică a cel puțin 2.000 de instituții publice prin PNRR.

”Aici aș dori să subliniez un lucru important, care nu a fost inclus până acum în niciun astfel de program de investiții: pentru prima dată, nici proprietarii locuințelor, nici administrația locală nu trebuie să contribuie cu o cotă parte. Renovarea este finanțată integral de Ministerul Dezvoltării, din fonduri UE” – a precizat ministrul.

MDLPA va pune le dispoziție, în aprilie, platforma digitală unde fiecare localitate poate vedea suma prealocată și investițiile pe care se pot cheltui aceste sume. De pe această platformă, fiecare localitate poate selecta investiții în funcție de nevoile locale. Toate contractele de finanțare vor fi semnate până la sfârșitul acestui an, spune ministrul.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

