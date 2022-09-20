Criza energetică din Europa. Țara UE care va plafona prețurile de la 1 ianaurie 2023 și va crește salariul minim cu 10%

Criza energetică a făcut ca mai multe state din Uniunea Europeană să aplice măsuri de protecție pentru categoriile vulnerabile ale populației. O astfel de măsură va implementa și Olanda, care plafonează prețurile la energie de la 1 ianuarie.
Guvernul olandez va plafona preţul energiei de la 1 ianuarie 2023 pentru a-i proteja pe consumatori de creşterile de preţuri, a relatat luni postul NOS, citat de Reuters.
Preţurile vor fi plafonate la nivelul din ianuarie 2022, pentru cantitatea medie de gaz şi electricitate folosită de gospodării, a menţionat NOS, citând surse guvernamentale.
Executivul Ţărilor de Jos urmează probabil să anunţe planurile în acest sens marţi, după stabilirea detaliilor cu companiile energetice.
Pe lângă plafonarea preţurilor, companiile energetice ar urma să se angajeze că nu vor debranşa niciun client în următoarele şase luni.
Noile măsuri se vor adăuga planurilor ce prevăd măsuri estimate la 16 miliarde de euro pe parcursul anului următor, menite să-i ajute pe olandezi să plătească facturile în creştere la energie şi alimente, acestea fiind cuprinse de asemenea în bugetul pe 2023 ce va fi prezentat marţi.
Între altele, măsurile cuprind o creştere de 10% a salariului minim şi creşterea subvenţiilor pentru asistenţă medicală şi plata chiriilor, guvernul urmărind să obţină banii necesari din creşterea impozitelor pe avere şi profi.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
Awesome! Its actually amazing post, I have got much clear idea
on the topic of from this article.
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I
find It truly useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you aided me.
Oh my goodness! Amazing article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering problems with your RSS.
I don’t know why I can’t join it. Is there anyone else having identical RSS problems?
Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after browsing through some of the post I
realized it’s new to me. Nonetheless, I’m definitely delighted I found it and I’ll be
bookmarking and checking back frequently!
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice while you amend your
site, how can i subscribe for a blog site? The account aided
me a acceptable deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of
this your broadcast provided bright clear idea
I do not even know the way I ended up right here, however I assumed this publish was good.
I do not recognize who you might be but definitely you are going to a famous blogger in the event you aren’t already.
Cheers!
Thanks for sharing your thoughts about Goggles. Regards
I am genuinely happy to glance at this web site posts which consists of
tons of valuable data, thanks for providing these data.
Wonderful post! We will be linking to this particularly great post on our website.
Keep up the great writing.
you’re in reality a good webmaster. The site loading pace is incredible.
It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
Moreover, The contents are masterwork. you have performed a magnificent job in this topic!
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thanks, However
I am going through problems with your RSS.
I don’t know the reason why I cannot subscribe to it. Is there anybody getting identical RSS issues?
Anyone who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Hello, just wanted to say, I liked this article. It was funny.
Keep on posting!
Howdy, I do think your website could be having
internet browser compatibility problems. Whenever I take a look at your blog in Safari, it
looks fine however, when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping
issues. I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other than that, great site!
Hey there! This post could not be written any better!
Reading through this post reminds me of my
old room mate! He always kept chatting about this.
I will forward this article to him. Fairly certain he will have a good read.
Many thanks for sharing!
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This
piece of writing posted at this web page is actually fastidious.
Good post. I learn something new and challenging on websites I stumbleupon every day.
It’s always useful to read content from other writers and practice a little something from their websites.
It’s very effortless to find out any matter on web as
compared to books, as I found this post at this web
page.
You should take part in a contest for one of the finest websites online.
I am going to recommend this web site!
I think this article is perfect and I figure you can transfer an image on this page for the individual this article is composed for.
This blog was… how do you say it? Relevant!! Finally I have found
something which helped me. Kudos!
Great post! Ԝe wіll ƅｅ linking to his greаt post
on our website. Keeр սp thе great writing.
Visit my web-site … Beli subscriber murah
I think the admin of this site is really working hard in support of his web page, for the reason that here every information is quality based information.
Can I just say what a comfort to uncover someone that actually
understands what they are talking about online. You certainly understand how to bring a problem to light and make it important.
More people should look at this and understand this side
of the story. I can’t believe you aren’t more popular given that you surely have the
gift.
Hello friends, how is the whole thing, and what you wish for to say on the
topic of this article, in my view its in fact remarkable in support
of me.
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was
extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and
say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog blogger but I’m still new to the whole thing.
Do you have any recommendations for inexperienced blog writers?
I’d certainly appreciate it.
Wow, this paragraph is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing these things, so I am going
to convey her.
An impressive share! I’ve just forwarded this onto
a co-worker who has been doing a little research on this.
And he actually bought me breakfast because I discovered it for him…
lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thank YOU for the meal!!
But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this matter here on your site.
I blog frequently and I genuinely thank you for your information. This great article has really peaked my interest.
I am going to book mark your website and keep checking for new details about
once per week. I opted in for your Feed as well.
Heya! I understand this is sort of off-topic however I needed
to ask. Does managing a well-established blog like yours take
a lot of work? I’m brand new to running a blog but
I do write in my journal on a daily basis.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my experience and views online.
Please let me know if you have any ideas or tips for new aspiring blog owners.
Appreciate it!
I really like your blog.. very nice colors & theme.
Did you make this website yourself or did you hire someone to
do it for you? Plz respond as I’m looking to create my
own blog and would like to find out where u got this from.
thank you
I am reguar reader, how arre yoս еverybody?This piece οf writing posted at thiѕ web site
iis trᥙly goߋd.
Heere іs my web-site :: Beli subscriber murah
I have been browsing on-line more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any fascinating
article like yours. It is beautiful price enough for me.
In my opinion, if all site owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you probably did, the web will likely be
much more useful than ever before.
Howdy this is kinda of off topic but I was wanting to know if blogs
use WYSIWYG editors or if you have to manually code with HTML.
I’m starting a blog soon but have no coding expertise so I wanted to get advice from someone with experience.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I will make sure to bookmark it and return to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll definitely comeback.
Hello Dear, are you really visiting this site daily,
if so then you will absolutely get nice knowledge.
This is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the
blogosphere. Simple but very accurate info… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read post!
Very rapidly this site will be famous among all blogging and site-building visitors, due to it’s pleasant posts
Wonderful post! We are linking to this particularly
great content on our site. Keep up the great writing.
Everything is very open with a clear explanation of the issues.
It was definitely informative. Your website is extremely helpful.
Thank you for sharing!
Yes! Finally someone writes about แทงบอลออนไลน์.
Thank you, I’ve just been searching for information about this topic for a long time and yours is the greatest I’ve found out till
now. However, what about the bottom line? Are you sure about the source?
Hi there, I discovered your web site by the use of
Google whilst looking for a similar subject, your website came up, it appears good.
I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply was alert to your weblog thru Google, and located that it is really informative.
I am going to be careful for brussels. I will appreciate
if you happen to proceed this in future. Lots of people shall be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Hey There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely
well written article. I’ll make sure to bookmark it
and come back to read more of your useful info. Thanks for the post.
I’ll certainly return.
Amazing things here. I am very happy to look your post. Thank you a lot and I’m taking a look forward
to contact you. Will you kindly drop me a mail?
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on spot prices change.
Regards
Wonderful blog! I found it while browsing on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo
News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Thanks
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet
users, its really really good post on building up new web site.
An interesting discussion is definitely worth comment. I think that you need to publish more on this subject, it
might not be a taboo matter but usually people don’t talk about these topics.
To the next! Cheers!!
What you posted was very logical. But, consider this, what if you added a little content?
I am not suggesting your content is not solid, but what if you added a headline that makes people
want more? I mean Criza energetică din Europa. Țara
UE care va plafona prețurile de la 1 ianaurie 2023 și va crește
salariul minim cu 10% | Realitatea Financiară is kinda boring.
You should look at Yahoo’s home page and see how they create article headlines to
get people to open the links. You might add a related video or a picture or two to get readers
excited about what you’ve got to say. Just my opinion, it would make your posts a little livelier.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was
good. I do not know who you are but definitely you’re going to
a famous blogger if you are not already 😉 Cheers!
That is really interesting, You’re an excessively skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and sit up for in the hunt for more of your excellent post.
Also, I’ve shared your website in my social networks
Good day! Would you mind if I share your blog with
my facebook group? There’s a lot of folks that I think would really enjoy your content.
Please let me know. Thank you
What’s up to every one, the contents present at
this web site are really remarkable for people experience,
well, keep up the good work fellows.
Fabulous, what a weblog it is! This website gives useful
data to us, keep it up.
Hi! Someone in my Facebook group shared this website with us so I came to give it a look.
I’m definitely enjoying the information. I’m bookmarking and
will be tweeting this to my followers! Terrific blog and excellent
design.