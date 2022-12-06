COMUNICAT – Trustul Realitatea Media respectă independența editorială a concurenților direcți și nu este implicat în nicio luptă cu postul B1 TV

Trustul Realitatea Media nu este în vreun fel de luptă cu postul de televiziune B1. Cele două entități media sunt concurente pe piața tv – aceasta este singura “luptă”, tranșată net de-a lungul anilor, în favoarea Realitatea Plus.
Pentru Realitatea Media, problemele din interiorul B1 TV nu sunt decât un subiect jurnalistic. Acuzațiile acționarului B1 TV Sorin Oancea, lipsite de orice fundament real, sunt de natura sa prejudicieze credibilitatea Realitatea Plus. Nu dorim sub nicio formă să fim angrenați într-un război intern al B1 TV.
Domnul Oancea, înainte de a acuza inutil și complet în afara realității trustul nostru de presă, trebuie să își rezolve problemele create chiar de managementul său. Înainte de a acuza campanii de presă împotriva sa, domnul Sorin Oancea ar fi bine să se concentreze pe acuzațiile grave aduse la adresa sa de către Bobby Păunescu, coproprietar al B1.
Faptul că domnul Sorin Oancea acuză apariția în platforma Realitatea Plus a unor documente ce țin de activitatea internă a B1 TV denotă o atitudine nepotrivită pentru un manager de presă.
Rolul presei este și acela de a obține documente, date și informații care pot duce la crearea unor story-uri relevante pentru public. Și da, documente care arată fără dubii grave disfuncționalități dintr-un post de televiziune de știri sunt interesante pentru public, dar și pentru instituțiile statului.
De asemenea, faptul că domnul Bobby Păunescu este partener, în alte afaceri, cu deținătorul trustului Realitatea Media, nu influențează cu nimic situația din B1 TV.
Trustul Realitatea Media respectă independența editorială a concurenților direcți și nu este interesat de războaiele interne din alte televiziuni.
