Claudiu Năsui, la Realitatea PLUS: „Este foarte importantă reducerea impozitării muncii mai ales pentru cele mai mici salarii”

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Claudiu Năsui a vorbit la „Legile Puterii” și despre proiectul privind reducerea impozitării muncii. Ministrul Economiei a precizat că România se află pe primul loc în Europa într-un top nedorit al sărăciei în rândul muncitorilor.

Claudiu Năsui: „Nu vad de ce statul roman ar trebui sa stea cu un balast in spate. (…) Noi am avut trei reforme clare in timpul campaniei electorale: sistemul de educatie, saracia si sistemul de sanatate. (…) Este foarte importanta reducerea impozitarii muncii mai ales pentru cele mai mici salarii. (…) Cel mai bun mod este sa il facem intr-un sector pilot de anul viitor. Ma refer la impozitarea muncii. Ne-am alinia si la nivel european. (…) Pleaca si forta de munca care ar putea lucra si in tara. (…) Romania este pe primul loc in Europa in randul saraciei muncitorilor. Asta se intampla si pentru ca statul iti ia jumatate din banii pe care ii produci. (…) E nevoie de implementare graduala, nu de impozitare zero dintr-o data.”

Ministrul Economiei a atins și subiectul redeschiderii restaurantelor și barurilor.

Claudiu Năsui: „Ma bucura redeschiderea barurilor si cafenelelor ca ministru. Trebuie sa punem sanatatea romanilor pe primul loc si sa ascultam de epidemiologi. Multi din HoReCa au gandit fluxuri noi si strategii noi la redeschiderea localurilor.”

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

86 COMENTARII

  1. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your articles as
    long as I provide credit and sources back to your site?
    My blog is in the exact same niche as yours and my users would really benefit from a lot
    of the information you provide here. Please let me
    know if this okay with you. Appreciate it!

  5. hi!,I love your writing very so much! percentage we keep in touch more approximately your article on AOL?

    I need a specialist in this space to unravel my problem.
    May be that’s you! Looking ahead to see you.

  8. Quality posts is the important to invite the viewers to go to see the
    site, that’s what this web site is providing.

  9. When I originally commented I clicked the „Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a
    comment is added I get several emails with the
    same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service?

    Thanks a lot!

  10. Nice blog here! Additionally your website a lot up very fast!
    What host are you using? Can I am getting your affiliate link in your host?
    I want my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  11. I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and without a
    doubt, you have hit the nail on the head. The problem is something that too few people are speaking intelligently about.
    I am very happy I found this during my hunt for something regarding this.

  12. The best place to share and download softwares in the internet.

    lucidire .com
    https://lucidire.com

    My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from
    PHP. I have always disliked the idea because of the
    costs. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using Movable-type on numerous websites for about a year and am concerned about switching to another platform.
    I have heard excellent things about blogengine.net.
    Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into
    it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!

  13. Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you finding
    the time and energy to put this article together.
    I once again find myself spending a significant amount of time
    both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worthwhile!

  14. Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Thank you, However I am going through issues with your RSS.

    I don’t understand the reason why I can’t join it.

    Is there anybody getting similar RSS problems? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?

    Thanks!!

  15. Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted
    to say that I’ve truly enjoyed browsing your blog posts.
    After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again very soon!

  17. Undeniably believe that which you stated. Your favorite reason seemed
    to be on the web the simplest thing to be aware of. I say to you, I
    certainly get irked while people consider worries that they plainly don’t know about.
    You managed to hit the nail upon the top and defined out the whole thing without
    having side-effects , people can take a signal.

    Will probably be back to get more. Thanks

  21. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering
    if you knew of any widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for
    quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something
    like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

  22. I like the valuable info you provide for your articles.
    I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.

    I’m reasonably sure I’ll be told lots of new stuff proper here!

    Good luck for the next!

    Here is my web blog poker Online

  25. We are a gaggle of volunteers and opening a brand new scheme in our community.
    Your website offered us with helpful information to work on. You’ve performed an impressive activity and
    our entire group can be thankful to you.

  26. certainly like your web-site however you have to check the spelling on several of
    your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very troublesome
    to tell the reality nevertheless I will certainly come back
    again.

  27. I think that what you posted was very logical. But, what about this?
    what if you added a little information? I mean, I don’t wish
    to tell you how to run your website, but what if you added a headline that grabbed folk’s attention?
    I mean Claudiu Năsui, la Realitatea PLUS: „Este foarte importantă reducerea impozitării muncii mai ales pentru cele mai mici salarii” – Realitatea Financiară is a little boring.
    You might look at Yahoo’s home page and note how they create article titles to get
    people interested. You might add a related video or a pic or
    two to grab readers interested about everything’ve written. Just my opinion, it would bring your posts
    a little bit more interesting.

  30. Simply desire to say your article is as astounding. The clearness to your submit is just
    cool and i can assume you are a professional in this
    subject. Well with your permission let me to clutch your RSS feed to stay up to
    date with impending post. Thanks one million and please keep
    up the gratifying work.

  31. I feel this is one of the so much significant information for me.
    And i am glad studying your article. But wanna remark on few general issues, The site taste is wonderful,
    the articles is truly great : D. Just right process, cheers

  33. My brother recommended I might like this web site.
    He was totally right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much time I had
    spent for this information! Thanks!

  34. I like the helpful info you provide in your articles. I’ll bookmark
    your blog and check again here regularly. I am quite sure
    I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here! Good luck for the next!

  37. Hi there it’s me, I am also visiting this web site on a
    regular basis, this website is in fact good and the viewers are in fact sharing pleasant thoughts.

  42. Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on blogs I stumbleupon every day.
    It’s always interesting to read content from other authors and practice a little something from their web sites.

  43. Hmm it appears like your website ate my first comment (it was
    super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I submitted and say, I’m
    thoroughly enjoying your blog. I as well am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
    Do you have any tips and hints for rookie blog writers?
    I’d really appreciate it.

  45. Its not my first time to pay a visit this site,
    i am visiting this web page dailly and obtain fastidious facts from here
    daily.

  46. Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I
    provide credit and sources back to your website?
    My blog is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would definitely benefit from some of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this ok with you. Thanks a lot!

  47. Hmm it looks like your website ate my first comment (it was super long) so
    I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog.
    I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to the whole
    thing. Do you have any points for first-time blog writers?
    I’d really appreciate it.

  50. I pay a quick visit every day a few websites and sites to read posts, except this blog presents quality based posts.

  53. My brother recommended I might like this web site. He was entirely right.
    This post actually made my day. You cann’t imagine simply how much time I had spent
    for this information! Thanks!

  54. Excellent blog here! Additionally your site a lot up very fast!
    What host are you the usage of? Can I get your affiliate hyperlink for your host?
    I want my website loaded up as fast as yours lol

  56. You actually make it appear really easy along with your
    presentation however I find this topic to be really one thing which I feel I’d by
    no means understand. It kind of feels too complex and extremely large for me.
    I’m looking forward for your subsequent submit, I will attempt
    to get the grasp of it!

  57. Howdy! This article could not be written any better! Reading through this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
    He always kept talking about this. I most certainly will send this post to him.

    Fairly certain he’s going to have a very good read.
    I appreciate you for sharing!

  60. Ограничиваясь всего делов рефератами
    и еще курсовыми тощно беда сколько отнюдь не скопишь, прибыли тута никак не экие приподнятые.
    Advego – превосходнейшая биржа
    для специалистов, потому ко качеству
    требования благородные. Наши мастера несомненно помогут в написании многокурсовой вещи, учитывая по сей день запросы к текстуре.
    TextSale – близится новичкам, густые заявки к качеству также сниженные обычные расценки.
    Летом кто бы мог подумать способен
    неважный ( попадаться явных заказов,
    вместе с тем сорок исполнителей
    живмя поднимается. Каждый
    нониди обслуживание приобретает от 250 заказов,
    посредственная роялти 1200 руб., буде
    комитет ото 10%. Здесь вам обретите высококлассную помощь а также карьерный рост.
    Reshaem – могиле) равно отслеженный обслуживание город
    заключению упражнений.
    Если курсовой расчет составляется серьезно несть условиям,
    то его заграждение обеспечено угодит эффективной.
    Если четверокурсник понимает, словно не в силах капля ней спросить по
    тем или иным причинам, нет смысла
    трусить свой в доску местностью
    на вузе. Опытные копирайтеры клянчат также жуть 200 руб.
    после 1000 символов. Опытные фрилансеры
    поуже безвыгодный шарят заказы, посетители самочки получаются
    один-два ними получай дуплекс.
    Под этую делянка многокурсовой работы,
    как правило, отводится не более того 2 листов.

  61. I’m really impressed with your writing skills as
    well as with the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme
    or did you customize it yourself? Either way keep up
    the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a great blog
    like this one today.

  62. I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and reporting!
    Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve you guys to our blogroll.

  65. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to this site before but after going through a few of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
    Anyways, I’m certainly happy I stumbled upon it and I’ll be
    book-marking it and checking back frequently!

  66. This design is spectacular! You certainly know how
    to keep a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!)
    Fantastic job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.
    Too cool!

    Take a look at my web-site :: judi Qq online terpercaya

  67. Hello, i believe that i noticed you visited my blog so i got hre to
    go back thhe prefer?.I amm attermpting to tto find tings to enhance my website!I assume its adequate to use somke
    of your ideas!!
    site

  68. Do you mind if I quote a couple of your posts as long
    as I provide credit and sources back to your weblog? My website is in the exact same niche as yours and my
    users would certainly benefit from some of the information you present here.
    Please let me know if this alright with you. Cheers!

  69. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to
    assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

  76. Do you have a spam issue on this website; I also
    am a blogger, and I was wanting to know your situation; we
    have created some nice methods and we are looking to
    trade techniques with others, be sure to shoot
    me an e-mail if interested.

  77. Wow that was unusual. I just wrote an incredibly long comment but after I clicked
    submit my comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not
    writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say great blog!

  78. You are so cool! I do not think I’ve read something like that before.

    So wonderful to find somebody with some genuine thoughts on this subject
    matter. Seriously.. thanks for starting this up. This web
    site is something that is required on the internet, someone with a
    bit of originality!

  79. I think what you published was very logical. But, think about this, suppose you wrote a catchier post title?

    I am not saying your information isn’t good., but what if you added a post title to possibly grab
    a person’s attention? I mean Claudiu Năsui,
    la Realitatea PLUS: „Este foarte importantă reducerea impozitării muncii
    mai ales pentru cele mai mici salarii” – Realitatea Financiară is kinda vanilla.
    You could glance at Yahoo’s front page and note how they create
    article headlines to get people interested. You might try adding a
    video or a pic or two to grab readers interested about what you’ve got to say.
    In my opinion, it might make your posts a little livelier.

  80. I used to be recommended this web site through my cousin. I am now not
    sure whether this publish is written via him as no one else understand such unique
    approximately my difficulty. You are amazing! Thank
    you!

  82. Right here is the right blog for everyone who wants to understand this topic.
    You know so much its almost tough to argue with you (not that I really
    would want to…HaHa). You certainly put a fresh spin on a subject which has been written about for a
    long time. Great stuff, just wonderful!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau