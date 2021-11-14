Cîțu, anunț important despre majorarea pensiilor și a alocațiilor: „În 2022, cu siguranță vor crește pensiile, alocațiile”

Premierul Florin Cîțu susține că anul viitor este posibilă creșterea pensiilor și a alocațiilor, majorări solicitate, de altfel, de social-democrați în negocierile din aceste zile, însă atrage atenția că orice majorare ține și de „sistemul de performanță”.
„În 2022, cu siguranță vor crește pensiile, alocațiile. Discutăm și de celelalte. La fel salariile de la sectorul bugetar. Putem să agreăm o creștere dacă vine la pachet cu o reformă la sectorul de administrație. Nu putem doar să creștem și să nu legăm de performanță”, a declarat Florin Cîțu, sâmbătă.
Întrebat ce majorare își permite România pentru pensii, alocații sau atunci când vorbim despre salariul minim, premierul interimar a răspuns că despre aceste lucruri se va discuta în cadrul negocierilor dintre PNL și PSD.
„În acest moment, este foarte important ca toată lumea să se uite în strategia fiscal-bugetară, în PNRR, în estimările Comisiei Europene, să vadă exact care este pasul de creștere pentru pensii, pentru salarii în perioada următoare. Discutăm un nou program de guvernare, vom vedea care va fi noul guvern”, a arătat Florin Cîțu.
Sursa: Realitatea Din PNL
Greetings I am so excited I found your webpage, I really
found you by mistake, while I was researching on Bing for something else, Anyways I
am here now and would just like to say kudos for a fantastic post and a
all round enjoyable blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to read through it all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added
your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read more, Please do keep
up the fantastic work.
Howdy! This article could not be written much better!
Looking at this post reminds me of my previous roommate!
He continually kept talking about this. I most certainly will send this article to him.
Fairly certain he’ll have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
Good information. Lucky me I came across your site by accident (stumbleupon).
I have book-marked it for later!
Hmmm is annyone еlse experiencing рroblems with thе pictures
օn thiѕ blog loading? Ӏ’m trying tߋ figure out if its a prߋblem օn my end or if іt’s thе blog.
Any resoonses wouhld Ƅе greatⅼy appreciated.
Herе iѕ mʏ web site: slot pragmatik gacor
Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
Please let me know if you run into anything.
I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.
I’ve been surfing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours.
It is pretty worth enough for me. In my opinion, if all site owners
and bloggers made good content as you did, the web will
be much more useful than ever before.
Every weekend i used to visit this web site, for the reason that i wish for enjoyment, as this this website conations in fact good funny stuff
too.
Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s difficult to get that „perfect balance” between user friendliness
and appearance. I must say you’ve done a awesome job with this.
Also, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Chrome.
Superb Blog!
I’m amazed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog that’s both educative and entertaining, and let me tell you, you’ve hit
the nail on the head. The issue is something which not enough folks
are speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I came across this in my search for something concerning this.
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google,
and found that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch
out for brussels. I’ll appreciate if you continue this in future.
A lot of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
Just desire to say your article is as amazing.
The clarity in your post is simply nice and i could assume you are an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission allow me to grab your feed to keep updated
with forthcoming post. Thanks a million and please
carry on the enjoyable work.
I read this paragraph fully concerning the difference of newest
and earlier technologies, it’s amazing article.
I visited multyiple sites bbut tһe audio feature fⲟr audio songs current at this site іѕ гeally superb.
Feel free to surf to my web site … bocoran slot gacor hari ini
First off I want to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask
if you don’t mind. I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your head prior
to writing. I have had trouble clearing my mind in getting my
ideas out there. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to
15 minutes are wasted just trying to figure out how to begin. Any suggestions or hints?
Appreciate it!
This design is wicked! You obviously know how
to keep a reader amused. Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
almost…HaHa!) Wonderful job. I really enjoyed what you had to say,
and more than that, how you presented it. Too cool!
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog
and wanted to say that I have truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
In any case I will be subscribing to your rss feed and I hope you write again soon!
Hello there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it is truly informative.
I am gonna watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you
continue this in future. A lot of people will
be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here regularly.
I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
I just like the valuable info you provide on your
articles. I will bookmark your weblog and check again right here regularly.
I am moderately sure I’ll be informed many new stuff
right here! Good luck for the following!
bookmarked!!, I love your website!
My brother recommended I might like this web site. He used to be entirely right.
This put up truly made my day. You can not consider simply
how so much time I had spent for this information! Thank you!
What a data of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious knowledge on the
topic of unexpected feelings.
I am extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your
weblog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the nice quality writing, it is rare to see a nice blog like
this one these days.
Your way of describing everything in this
article is truly good, every one be capable of effortlessly know it, Thanks a lot.
First off I would like to say excellent blog! I had a quick question in which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing.
I’ve had difficulty clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts out there.
I do enjoy writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are lost simply just trying to
figure out how to begin. Any recommendations or tips?
Appreciate it!
My coder is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on a variety of websites for about a year and am nervous about switching to another platform.
I have heard very good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can import all my wordpress posts into it?
Any help would be really appreciated!
What’s Going down i am new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It absolutely helpful and it has helped me out
loads. I am hoping to contribute & aid other users like its helped
me. Good job.
you’re actually a good webmaster. The web site loading velocity is amazing.
It kind of feels that you are doing any distinctive trick.
In addition, The contents are masterwork. you’ve
performed a excellent process in this topic!
May I just say what a comfort to find someone who truly knows what they’re talking about on the net.
You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and
make it important. A lot more people really need to check this out and understand this side of your story.
I was surprised you aren’t more popular given that you most certainly have the gift.
Great article! This is the type of info that should be shared around the net.
Shame on the search engines for not positioning this
publish upper! Come on over and seek advice from
my website . Thank you =)
each time i userd to read smqller content which also clear thgeir motive, and that is also happening with this
piece of writing which I am reading now.
my web site l2 rutsche
Hi there colleagues, good article and fastidious urging commented at this place, I am really enjoying by
these.
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet visitors, its really really fastidious post on building up new webpage.
Outstanding post however , I was wanting to know if you
could write a litte more on this topic? I’d be
very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Kudos!
You ought to be a part of a contest for one of the
most useful sites on the net. I will recommend this web site!
Cinsellikte kaytarma olmaz tatlım, istiyorsan hemen almaya bileceksin. Yalnızlık tahtında oturman seni zevkten göklere
çıkartmaz. Seni bulutların üstüne çıkaracak olan tek şey
Van masöz escort bayandır ancak. O da şu an karşındaki güzellik olur canım, aklındakinden daha fazlasını sunuyorum sana.
Yağlı masaj tekniğimle tüm kaslarını hamur kıvamına
getirdiğimse eskort bayan hizmetimle de bedenen rahatlamanı sağlayacağım.
Masaj seanslarımızda ikim……
Having read this I thought it was very enlightening. I appreciate you finding the
time and energy to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way too much time both reading and commenting.
But so what, it was still worth it!
Unquestionably believe that which you said.
Your favourite reason appeared to be at the net the easiest thing to remember of.
I say to you, I certainly get irked whilst folks think about worries that they just don’t understand about.
You controlled to hit the nail upon the highest and
defined out the whole thing without having side-effects , people can take a signal.
Will likely be again to get more. Thank you
Having read this I believed it was extremely informative.
I appreciate you finding the time and energy to put this informative article together.
I once again find myself personally spending way too much time both
reading and posting comments. But so what, it was still worth it!
Wonderful blog! I found it while searching on Yahoo News.
Do you have any tips on how to get listed in Yahoo News? I’ve been trying for a while but I never seem to get there!
Cheers
After looking at a handful of the articles on your
site, I seriously like your way of blogging.
I saved it to my bookmark site list and will be checking back in the near future.
Take a look at my website too and let me know what you think.
I was curious if you ever considered changing the structure of your blog?
Its very well written; I love what youve got to say.
But maybe you could a little more in the way of content so people could connect with it better.
Youve got an awful lot of text for only having one
or two images. Maybe you could space it out better?
I like the helpful info you provide to your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and take a look
at once more here regularly. I’m reasonably sure I will be informed many new stuff proper right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written much better! Looking
at this post reminds me of my previous roommate! He continually kept preaching about this.
I’ll send this post to him. Fairly certain he’ll have a very good read.
Thank you for sharing!
Simply wish to say your article is as surprising. The clearness for your publish is simply great
and i can think you’re a professional on this subject.
Fine together with your permission let me to grab your
feed to stay updated with impending post.
Thank you 1,000,000 and please carry on the rewarding work.
hey there and thank you for your info – I’ve definitely picked up
anything new from right here. I did however expertise several technical
points using this website, as I experienced to reload the web site many times previous to I
could get it to load correctly. I had been wondering if your hosting is OK?
Not that I am complaining, but sluggish loading instances
times will sometimes affect your placement in google and could damage your high quality score
if advertising and marketing with Adwords.
Anyway I am adding this RSS to my email and could look out for a
lot more of your respective intriguing content. Make sure you update this again soon.
Todaү, while I was at work, my siѕter stole my iPad and
testеd to see if it can survive a twenty five foot
drop, just so sһe can be a үoutube sensation. My iPad iѕ
now destгoyed and sһe has 83 views. I knoᴡ this is entirely off tⲟpic but
I had to share it wіth someone!
Taкe a look at my ᴡｅbpage – invest In Aramco
Hi everyone, it’s my first visit at this site, and article is in fact fruitful in favor of me, keep
up posting such articles or reviews.
Highly descriptive post, I enjoyed that a lot.
Will there be a part 2?
Hmm it seems like your blog ate my first comment (it was extremely
long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I wrote and say,
I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything.
Do you have any tips and hints for first-time blog writers?
I’d genuinely appreciate it.