Cele mai căutate meserii în străinătate. Țările care caută cel mai mult români sunt Franța, Germania, Marea Britanie sau Elveția

De către
Realitatea Financiara
-

Exodul cadrelor medicale se adâncește și un expert în stomatologie, spre exemplu, poate primi în Franța între 10 și 15 mii de euro. Și ofertele greu de refuzat nu sunt doar pentru medici, asistenți sau infirmieri. Un sudor poate ajunge să ia în străinătate în jur de 2.000 de euro pe lună, relatează Realitatea PLUS.

Sunt din ce în ce mai multe oferte de locuri de muncă pentru români în străinătate, iar printre cei mai căutați sunt sudorii, șoferii de camion și instalatorii. Salariile pentru aceștia variază între 2000-2500 de euro/ lună. În anumite țări, românii cu astfel de meserii pot câștiga chiar și peste 2500/lună.

Foarte important de precizat este că sunt foarte multe locuri de muncă în străinătate pentru medici, iar salariile sunt uriașe. Spre exemplu, un medic stomatolog cu experiență de minimum doi ani poate primi în Franța între 10.000 și 15.000 de euro. Se caută, totodată, și asistenți medicali sau îngrijitori iar salariile pornesc de la 2500 euro/lună.

Țările care caută cel mai mult români sunt Franța, Germania, Marea Britanie sau Elveția, iar cele mai noi date ale unei platforme de recrutare arată că peste 600.000 de români au aplicat în ultima lună pentru joburi atât în țară, cât și în străinătate.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara

ARTICOLE SIMILAREDE LA ACELAȘI AUTOR

33 COMENTARII

  5. What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It
    absolutely useful and it has helped me out loads.
    I am hoping to contribute & assist other customers like its helped me.
    Great job.

  6. I’m really enjoying the theme/design of your site.
    Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems?
    A few of my blog visitors have complained about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.
    Do you have any solutions to help fix this problem?

  7. I’m very pleased to find this web site. I need to to thank you
    for ones time just for this wonderful read!!
    I definitely loved every part of it and i also have you saved as a
    favorite to see new things on your blog.

  8. Hi I am so grateful I found your web site, I really found you by accident, while I
    was looking on Yahoo for something else, Regardless I am
    here now and would just like to say thanks for a tremendous post and a all round entertaining blog (I also
    love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it
    all at the minute but I have bookmarked it and also added in your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back to read a lot more, Please do keep
    up the superb work.

  10. Hi! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any issues with hackers?
    My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing a few months of hard
    work due to no data backup. Do you have
    any solutions to protect against hackers?

  13. Nice blog here! Also your website loads up fast! What web host are you using?
    Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my web site
    loaded up as fast as yours lol

  14. Hi there just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let you know a few
    of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue.

    I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same outcome.

  15. I’m very happy to uncover this web site. I wanted to thank you for ones time for this
    wonderful read!! I definitely enjoyed every part of it and i also have you
    book marked to check out new things in your blog.

  16. Great blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
    What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to
    your host? I wish my web site loaded up as fast as yours lol

  18. This is really attention-grabbing, You’re a very skilled blogger.
    I’ve joined your feed and sit up for seeking extra of your fantastic post.
    Additionally, I’ve shared your website in my social networks

  20. I needed to thank you for this fantastic read!!
    I definitely loved every little bit of it. I’ve got you saved
    as a favorite to look at new things you post…

  21. I think this is among the most significant info for me.
    And i am glad reading your article. But should remark
    on some general things, The website style is ideal, the articles
    is really excellent : D. Good job, cheers

  22. I am really loving the theme/design of your website.
    Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility problems?
    A handful of my blog visitors have complained about my blog not working
    correctly in Explorer but looks great in Chrome. Do you have any tips to help fix
    this problem?

  23. I’m really impressed together with your writing abilities
    as well as with the format on your weblog. Is this a paid subject matter or did you modify it your self?
    Anyway stay up the excellent quality writing, it is rare to peer a great weblog like
    this one nowadays..

  24. It’s really very complex in this busy life to listen news on TV, thus I just
    use the web for that reason, and get the most up-to-date
    information.

  25. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here.
    The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
    nonetheless, you command get bought an impatience over that you wish be delivering the following.

    unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same
    nearly a lot often inside case you shield this increase.

  26. Wow, wonderful blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
    you make blogging look easy. The overall look of your web site is magnificent, let
    alone the content!

  28. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this blog.
    It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s tough to get that „perfect balance” between superb usability
    and visual appearance. I must say you have done a excellent job with this.
    Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Firefox.
    Superb Blog!

  30. What’s up to all, because I am truly keen of reading this
    weblog’s post to be updated regularly. It contains fastidious data.

  31. Hi! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if you knew where I could
    find a captcha plugin for my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours
    and I’m having trouble finding one? Thanks a lot!

  32. When I initially commented I seem to have clicked on the -Notify me when new comments are added- checkbox and from
    now on each time a comment is added I receive four emails with the exact same comment.
    Perhaps there is a way you can remove me from that service?
    Appreciate it!

  33. Good day! I could have sworn I’ve been to your blog before but
    after going through some of the articles I realized it’s
    new to me. Anyways, I’m certainly pleased I discovered
    it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking
    back often!

LĂSAȚI UN MESAJ

Please enter your comment!
Numele tau