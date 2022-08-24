CÂT va fi salariul minim în România în 2023: Scenariile majorării, pe masa Guvernului – Calcule exclusive

Românii se plâng de majorarea salariului, asta după ce ministrul Muncii a spuns că acesta va crește din ianuarie. Potrivit simulărilor făcute de Realitatea PLUS, angajații care muncesc pe salariul minim ar putea să primească în plus 121 de lei, în cel mai pesimist scenariu, și 228 de lei, arată cele mai optimiste calcule. România se află printre țările cu cel mai mic salariu minim. Iar oamenii spun că nu au reușit să facă economii sau să meargă într-o vacanță din cauza scumpirilor.

Salariul minim ar putea să crească de la începutul anului viitor. Analiștii economici spun că acesta ar trebui să crească simțitor pentru a ajuta angajații, dar guvernul nu trebuie să ia o decizie, din pix, fără să analizeze efectele.

„În momentul de față noi plătim cele mai mari taxe pe salariul minim din Europa raportat la venit. Creșterea salariului minim va influența foarte multe elemente din economie de la aceste contracte part-time, până la nivelul taxelor, amenzilor din economie. Sunt multe lucruri pe care autoritățile trebuie să le ia în calcul și să facă un studiu de impact să vadă exact care sunt efectele în economie. Că, dacă vor crește din pix salariul, fără să se gândească la consecințe, ne putem trezi cu multe firme care își vor plăti oamenii la negru”, a avertizat analistul economic Adrian Negrescu, la Realitatea PLUS.

Guvernul va începe să discute din luna septembrie scenariile privind suma cu care va crește salariul minim. Realitatea PLUS a consultat scenariile de pe masa guvernului și a coaliției. Principala variantă pe care ar merge guvernanții ar fi cea de 10 la sută, care ar aduce 152 de lei în plus angajaților. Indexarea cu rata inflației de anul trecut sau cu cea de anul acesta ar aduce în plus 121 de lei sau 228 de lei.

CÂT AR PUTEA SĂ FIE SALARIUL MINIM ÎN 2023

Salariul minim actual: 1.524 lei (net)

Scenariul 1 – Majorare cu rata inflației din 2021 – 1.645 lei – creștere de 121 lei (net)

Scenariul 2 – Majorare cu 10% – 1.676 lei – creștere de 152 lei (net)

Scenariul 3 – Majorare cu rata inflației din 2022 – 1.752 LEI – creștere de 228 lei (net)

Sursa: Realitatea PLUS

Ministrul Muncii – Marius Budăi, a declarat, pentru Realitatea PLUS, că va iniția discuții pentru creșterea salariului minim de la 1 ianuarie 2023.

„În septembrie îmi doresc sa stârnesc in Consiliul Național Tripartit o discuție onestă, în toate sensurile, astfel incât, împreună cu partenerii sociali – patronate si sindicate – sa gasim o sol astfel incat de la 1 ian sa mai creasca salariul un pic”, a anunțat Marius Budăi.

Românii spun că banii nu le ajung de la o lună la alta pentru facturi și mâncare din cauza scumpirilor. Aceștia adaugă că au renunțat la vacanța, totuși nu au reușit să facă economii.

România, Bulgaria și Letonia sunt țările din UE cu cel mai mic salariu minim pe economie. Instituțiile europene vin cu o directivă prin care să elimine aceste decalaje. Țările membre vor trebui să analizeze dacă salariul minim este suficient pentru a asigura un trai decent.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara