Cartofii prăjiți se scumpesc îngrozitor de mult – Mâncarea preferată a românilor devine un lux din cauza secetei

Cartofii s-ar putea scumpi din nou, iar anunțul vine chiar de la producători. Și asta pentru că, din cauza secetei, producția din acest an va fi mai mică și cu 40%. În plus, vom scoate din buzunar mai mulți bani si pentru cartofii prăjiți.
Producția de cartofi din acest an va fi mai redusă cu 40% din cauza secetei, astfel cartofii vor costa mai mult în România. Specialiștii din domeniu au anunțat că producția românească este în cădere liberă și vom plăti aproape dublu pentru a ne face poftele.
Specialiștilor din domeniu susțin că urmează să se scumpească cartofii prăjiți, principalul motiv fiind seceta din această vară și creșterea facturilor la energie.
În plus, România nu poate produce suficienți cartofi ce pot fi congelați și ambalați, astfel se apelează la importuri.
Din păcate, cartofii proaspeți vor fi și ei vizați de o creștere a prețului, pentru că producția românească este în cădere liberă, atingând un record negativ al ultimilor 30 de ani.
Așadar, prețul „la poarta fermei” este de 1,5 sau 1,8 lei, cu tendință de a se apropia de doi lei, adică o valoare aproape dublă în comparație cu cea de anul trecut.
Sursa: Realitatea Financiara
