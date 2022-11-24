Caracatița care a distrus sportul rege, demascată. Jocurile controversatului Neluțu Varga. Ce implicare are Sorin Grindeanu? – Culisele Statului Paralel, ora 18

Ediție explozivă marca Culisele Statului Paralel în mijlocul controversatului Campionat Mondial de Fotbal.
Caracatita care a distrus sportul rege in Romania si care ne tine la masa saracilor de zeci de ani este demascata.
Aflati in exclusivitate cum a castigat CFR Cluj ultimele cinci campionate cu controversatul Nelutu Varga la carma.
Sforile care il controleaza sunt trase de la cel mai inalt nivel, de Florian Coldea si eminenta cenusie a PSD, Ioan Rus, care abia si-a insurat baiatul la vila Gucci, din Como.
Aflati in exclusivitate detalii despre valizele doldora de bani spalati care circula zilnic pe filiera grupului de la Cluj.
Ce implicare au ministrul Sorin Grindeanu și Ștefan Berciu, neoprotestantul cu afaceri în imobiliare din SUA. Clanurile interlope de camatari sunt si ele implicate, precum si un fost polițist ce spionează pentru Rus, socrul cantaretei Vlăduța Lupău.
Nu ratati dezvaluirile care ii ingroapa pe groparii fotbalului romanesc, astazi, de la ora 18:00, numai la Culisele Statului Paralel, cu Anca Alexandrescu.
If some one needs expert view on the topic of running
a blog afterward i advise him/her to pay a visit this
webpage, Keep up the nice work.
My partner and I absolutely love your blog and find most of your post’s to be precisely what I’m looking for.
Would you offer guest writers to write content for yourself?
I wouldn’t mind creating a post or elaborating on a number of
the subjects you write about here. Again, awesome website!
Have you ever considered about adding a little bit more than just your articles?
I mean, what you say is valuable and everything. However think of if you added some
great pictures or videos to give your posts more, „pop”! Your content is excellent
but with images and video clips, this blog could
definitely be one of the best in its niche. Wonderful blog!
Great delivery. Solid arguments. Keep up the great work.
Hey very interesting blog!
Very rapidly this web page will be famous among all blog people, due to it’s nice posts
I absolutely love your site.. Very nice colors & theme. Did you create this site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m looking to create my
very own blog and want to know where you got this from or exactly what the theme
is named. Kudos!
Hey there! I simply would like to give you a huge thumbs up for the great information you’ve got here on this
post. I will be returning to your site for more soon.
Feel free to visit my page Watch Hump Bang Eps.1 English Subbed
This is really interesting, You’re a very skilled blogger.
I’ve joined your feed and look forward to seeking more of your
wonderful post. Also, I have shared your site in my social networks!