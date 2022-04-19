Când vom scăpa de gazele rusești și când vom avea gaze ieftine, românești? Răspunsul ministrului Energiei, Virgil Popescu

Dependența de gazele rusești, mult mai scumpe și extrem de puține, acum, este pe cale să ia sfârșit. Ministrul Energiei, Virgil Popescu, este optimist, și consideră în luna mai aceasta va fi adoptată. Oficialul a mai declarat că, de la începutul lunii august, România va începe extracția de gaze naturale din perimetrele din Marea Neagră.

„Niște colegi, care nu au fost în stare să scrie trei rânduri la Legea off shore, se așteptau că Guvernul și Ministerul Energiei să vină cu legea off shore. Am spus-o din 2019, nici ministerul și nici guvernul nu vor veni cu o lege off shore. Am avut un experiment, zic eu, nefericit în 2018. Guvernul, la acea dată, a trimis un proiect în Parlament, a trecut de Senat, iar în Camera Deputaților a fost făcut harcea-parcea și a ieșit o lege off shore pentru că avem o lege în baza căreia nu avem nicio investiție după 4 ani de zile. Și atunci am spus așa, și în fiecare coaliție s-a agreat acest lucru, se discută în Coaliție legea off shore cu specialiștii din coaliție și va fi depus și asumat ca inițiativă Parlamentară. Acest lucru s-a întâmplat vineri, a fost asumat de liderii Coaliției, a fost depus la Senat la Birourile Permanente, cu solicitare de procedură de urgență. Asta ar însemna că în această sesiune parlamentară, cel mai târziu legea va fi adoptată, eu cred că în luna mai va fi adoptată atât de Camera superioară cât și de deputați și trimisă la promulgare.

Cu prețul la gaze, eu am spus încă de anul trecut că este un joc al Federației Ruse, făcut prin Gazprom, de limitare a livrărilor către Europa, anul trecut nu era război, tocmai pentru a crește prețul la gaze. Unii au crezut, unii au luat-o așa, ca o conjunctură. Ei, acum după ce a izbucnit războiul în Ucraina, cred că este clar pentru toată lumea că a fost o strategie Rusiei de a crea o problemă Europei, urmând ca, în timpul acestei probleme, Federația Rusă să atace Ucraina și să facă alte probleme. Problema ne-a creat-o, dar Europa și cu NATO sunt mai unite că niciodată, deci această strategie nu le-a ieșit, dar conflictul din Ucraina menține prețul la gaze naturale ridicat și anumite probleme în aprovizionare. Referitor la când vor începe exploatările gazelor din Marea Neagră, primele exploatări vor începe în al doilea trimestru din acest an. Black Sea Oil and Gas a finalizat lucrările la Perimetru Ana din Marea Neagră, noi am făcut recepția îm urmă cu 10 zile, urmând ca, începând cu iulie sau august să avem primele gaze din Marea Neagră. Deci o să avem aproximativ 1 miliard de metri cubi anual în acest an. Legea off shroe stabilește același regim fiscal atât pentru on shore de adâncime cât și pentru off shore. Avem descoperirea on shore, de adâncime, și descoperiresa de la Caragele, din județul Buzău, și ne-am propus să accelerăm investițiile în așa fel încât la începutul lui 2024 să avem primele gaze din zona onshore de adâncime. Dacă ajungem în final la Neptun Deep, acolo mai devreme de 2026, începutul lui 2027, nu vom vedea gaze. Deci atunci vom vedea primele gaze cu o capacitate de producție a României de două ori mai mare decât posibilitatea de consum, deci vom avea un excedent de gaze. Avem timp pâna atunci să ne aranjaăm industria, industria energetică, în așa fel încât să consumăm cât mai mult din acel gaz în interiorul României.

Deci, când vom avea o cantitate de gaz mult mai mare decât necesarul de consum al țării, este evident că și prețurile vor scădea. Oricum, eu mă aștept să avem prețuri rezonabile la gaze naturale nu în 2027, ci înainte. Sper că acest conflict să se termine și lucrurile cât de cât să se calmeze și să avem o stabilitate a prețurilor, de aceea începând cu 1 aprilie avem acea ordonanță prin care prețurile la gaze naturale pentru populație și pentru CET-uri este reglementat – 150 de lei pentru populație pe megawat și 250 pentru centralele care îl folosesc la încălzire. Deci am intervenit deja și timp de 1 an de zile avem stabilitate a prețului la gaze naturale pe un an de zile.

Ce riscuri sunt ca România să depindă, în continuare, tot de gazele de la Gazprom?

Haideți să vedem ce înseamnă acest risc. România este una dintre cele mai puțin dependente state de gazele rusești și ne-am propus să renunțăm la ele într-un timp foarte accelerat, primele gaze, un miliard de metri cubi pe an vor veni în acest an.”, a declarat Virgil Popescu pentru Realitatea PLUS.

Sursa: Realitatea Financiara